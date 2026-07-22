Zeal Connect launches the world's first AI-native help desk built exclusively for travel and beta customers say it changes how operations are run

Travel Moves Billions of People a Year on Software That Can't Read a Booking. Zeal Desk Just Changed That.

PUNE, India, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyone who has run a travel operation knows the 2 AM story: a guest standing at a front desk in another time zone, a hotel that never received the amendment, and the ticket that could have prevented it sitting in a queue sorted by age, not urgency inside software built for password resets, not people in transit.

That story ends with today's launch of Zeal Desk; the world's first AI-native help desk built exclusively for the travel industry. It wasn't adapted from a generic tool it was written for travel from the first line of code, so it reads PNRs and hotel confirmation numbers the way a seasoned agent does, opens the live booking behind every ticket, and sorts the queue by check-in date because in travel, urgency is measured in arrivals, not ticket age.

Behind the desk, five specialised AI agents: Classifier, Prioritiser, Resolver, Auditor and Reconfirmation put the routine on Autopilot: amendments, refunds, cancellations and reconfirmations are now resolved end-to-end on the live booking, with every reply audited before it leaves. Every request email, WhatsApp or chat lands in one booking-aware inbox and follows playbooks the operator writes in plain language.

Classic Holidays ran Zeal Desk through its beta and came out convinced.

"We walked in skeptical, every help desk claims AI these days. Then we watched Zeal Desk open the booking, check the fare rule, contact the hotel and close the ticket before an agent could finish reading it. Our first reaction was disbelief. Our second was simpler: we are never running operations the old way again."

- Rishabh Doshi, Managing Director, Classic Holidays.

"Travel has spent two decades running the world's most operationally complex industry on hand-me-down software tools that don't know what a PNR is. Zeal Desk is what support looks like when it's built for travel from day one. It isn't a better ticket queue; it's a different way to run a travel operation."

- Yogesh Chaudhari, Co-founder & CEO, Zeal Connect.

Zeal Desk arrives enterprise-ready SSO/SAML, GDPR tooling, PII redaction, multi-brand workspaces and SLA engines connecting to GDS, mid-office, CRM and booking stacks, and is live today with OTAs, DMCs, bedbanks and agencies across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Europe and Southeast Asia.

Zeal Desk is available now at zealconnect.com

ABOUT ZEAL CONNECT

Zeal Connect builds AI-powered products for the B2B travel industry, serving OTAs, DMCs, travel agencies, bedbanks and supplier operations teams worldwide. Its platform spans Zeal Desk, the AI-native travel help desk, and Zeal Reconfirmation, the pre-check-in hotel confirmation service. Zeal Connect is headquartered in Pune, India.

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