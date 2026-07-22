Ragn-Sells Recycling AB: EU Phosphorus Index: Russia's share of EU phosphate import spending rises

STOCKHOLM, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European companies imported phosphate rock worth over 100 million euros from Russia in the first half of 2026, according to an analysis of European Commission data by Swedish environmental company Ragn-Sells. Russia remained the EU's largest supplier by value, accounting for more than one third of the bloc's phosphate import spending.



Imports of phosphate rock from Russia totalled around 436,000 tonnes in the first six months of 2026. Despite a slight decline in import volumes, the value increased from 101 million euro to 105 million, raising Russia's share of EU phosphate import spending from 32 to 34 per cent. Morocco remained the EU's second largest supplier.

"Secure access to phosphorus is essential for food security. Europe has made reducing strategic dependencies a priority, yet a third of its spending on imported phosphate rock still goes to Russia," says Pär Larshans, Chief Sustainability Officer at Ragn-Sells Group.

Phosphorus is a key component of mineral fertilisers and animal feed and is listed by the European Union as a Critical Raw Material. Almost all phosphorus used in European agriculture is imported because the EU's only phosphate mine (in Finland) supplies less than 10 per cent of agricultural demand.

"Recent disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz show how quickly global supply chains can grind to a halt. For a nutrient as essential as phosphorus, Europe cannot afford to rely entirely on imports," says Pär Larshans.

Modern technologies, such as Ash2Phos from Ragn-Sells subsidiary EasyMining, can recover high-purity phosphorus from sewage sludge ash. However, recycled phosphorus remains prohibited in animal feed under current EU legislation. Sweden has urged the Commission to request a risk assessment from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) as a step towards revising the feed legislation.



"Europe does not lack phosphorus - it lacks access to its own resources. By simply updating an annex in the feed legislation, the EU could unlock significant investment, strengthen its competitiveness and reduce dependency on Russia," says Jan Svärd, CEO of EasyMining.



For further information:

Debby Porter Laffitte, Press Officer, Ragn-Sells Group, +46 10 723 24 00, press@ragnsells.com



Top EU phosphate rock suppliers, Jan-Jun 2026

Russia: 105 million euro (34%) Morocco: 98 million euro (32%) Egypt: 24 million euro (8%)

Source:European Commission (DG AGRI). Data retrieved 15 July 2026.

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