DZ Bank AG - DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 22
DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)
Guarantor (if any): none
ISIN: EU000A2SCXXX (immediately fungible)
Aggregate nominal amount: New O/S EUR 5,5bn / EUR Tap 2,5bn
Description: Fixed rate, due 10 July 2030
Offer price: 100.007%
Other offer terms: Settlement 15 July 2026, Listing
Luxembourg Stock Exchange
Exchange, denominations: 1k x 1k
Maturity 10th of July 2030
Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG
Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG
NatWest (DM/B&D) / Nomura
Stabilisation period commences 08 July 2026
Stabilisation period expected to no later than 30 days after the
proposed end on: issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot
conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent
permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or
dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.