Das Instrument J9X0 NO0013228585 GOLDEN ENERGY OFF NK 8 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.07.2026

The instrument J9X0 NO0013228585 GOLDEN ENERGY OFF NK 8 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 23.07.2026



Das Instrument CM30 AU0000256646 UNITH LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.07.2026

The instrument CM30 AU0000256646 UNITH LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 23.07.2026



Das Instrument SCT GB0007908733 SSE PLC LS-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.07.2026

The instrument SCT GB0007908733 SSE PLC LS-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 23.07.2026





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