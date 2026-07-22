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WKN: 881905 | ISIN: GB0007908733 | Ticker-Symbol: SCT
Xetra
21.07.26 | 17:35
28,900 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SSE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SSE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,60028,90008:55
28,60028,90008:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDEN ENERGY OFFSHORE SERVICES
GOLDEN ENERGY OFFSHORE SERVICES ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOLDEN ENERGY OFFSHORE SERVICES ASA1,020+3,55 %
SSE PLC28,9000,00 %
UNITH LTD0,005-100,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.