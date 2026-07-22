Off-grid power specialist Pacific Energy has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with state-owned regional energy provider Horizon Power to deliver a renewables-based power system to Menzies in Western Australia's northern Goldfields, aiming to deliver up to 80% of the town's energy demand by 2027. The new system, to be designed, built and operated by Perth-based Pacific Energy, will combine 409 kW of solar generation and 2.8 MWh of battery energy storage. The solar array and battery system will be capable of delivering approximately 80% of the total power supply for the small northern Goldfields ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...