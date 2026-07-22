Halocell Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding with MSWay which will provide electrode materials to support the expansion of flexible perovskite PV cell production at Halocell's manufacturing facility in the New South Wales Riverina region and accelerate the commercialization of the technology. Under the agreement, MSWay will supply its proprietary flexible transparent electrode (FTE) materials for integration into Halocell's roll-to-roll (R2R) manufacturing processes at its production facility in Wagga Wagga. Halocell, which produces lightweight and flexible PV modules optimised for ...

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