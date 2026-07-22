Envision Energy to Deliver Australia's Largest Wind Turbines for Neoen's 179MW Narrogin Wind Farm

Neoen's Narrogin Wind Farm is Envision Energy's second active Australian wind project awarded within the past 12 months, following its entry into the Pilbara region with 17 EN-182/7.8MW wind turbines. It will also become Envision Energy's first grid-connected wind farm for a client in Australia, connecting to Western Power's existing 220kV transmission line into the South West Interconnected System (SWIS). Envision will supply, deliver, install and commission the wind turbines in partnership with the UGL and CPB Contractors(members of the CIMIC Group). The company has also signed a 30-year Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Agreement with Neoen, providing long-term lifecycle support to maximise asset performance and reliability throughout the project's operational life.

"The energy transition is entering a new phase, where success depends not only on adding more renewable generation, but on building intelligent energy infrastructure." said Kane Xu, Senior Vice President and President of International Product Line at Envision Energy, "Australia is a strategic market for Envision, and Neoen's Narrogin Wind Farm marks another important milestone in our long-term commitment to the country. Through our Future Energy System, we are integrating smart wind, grid-forming battery storage and AI-enabled energy management to support a cleaner, more resilient and more affordable energy future for Australia."

"We are proud to work with Neoen to deliver Australia's largest wind turbines and support the country's clean energy transition." said Peter Cowling, Head of Wind, Envision Energy Australia, "Projects like Narrogin allow us to build new long-standing relationships with companies like Neoen and demonstrate our expertise through proven technology and strong local execution. Together with our partners, we are committed to delivering the project safely and to the highest standards of quality, while maximising the asset's long-term performance and value through our operations and maintenance services."

Jean-Christophe Cheylus, Neoen's Regional CEO for Australia Pacific, said: "We are grateful for the trust that Synergy and the Government of Western Australia have placed in us, and we are delighted to be joining hands with Envision, UGL and CPB Contractors to build Neoen's first wind farm on the west coast. I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in the project's journey to date - especially our host landowners, the Gnaala Karla Booja Aboriginal Corporation and the wider community. Together, we look forward to powering Western Australia's future with clean & reliable energy."

As a global leader in green technologies, Envision Energy is helping build the Future Energy System by integrating smart wind turbines, grid-forming battery storage, AI-powered energy management and digital energy platforms. With more than 100 GW of wind power capacity and over 50 GWh of battery energy storage systems delivered worldwide, Envision combines global innovation with local execution to accelerate the transition to cleaner, more reliable and more affordable energy.

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