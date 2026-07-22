The 2026 FIFA World Cup was held without any electricity supply disruptions in Brazil. During the tournament, renewable energy sources accounted for 86% of electricity generation in Brazil's National Interconnected System (SIN), according to a report from the National Electric System Operator (ONS). The ONS said advance planning for the tournament enabled the grid to safely manage rapid fluctuations in electricity demand associated with match schedules, particularly at halftime and the final whistle, when millions of consumers simultaneously resumed using household appliances and other electrical ...

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