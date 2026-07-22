Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK: As the World Drifts Towards Wider Conflict, 50,000 from Over 100 Countries Unite in Britain to Choose Peace

At its 60th convention, Britain's largest Muslim convention unites people across nations and calls on world leaders to choose justice over war

London, UK, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world is gripped by conflict. With wars and flashpoints stretching from the Middle East and beyond, faith leaders have warned that further escalation could draw the world into a far wider, even global, confrontation. Against that backdrop, this month more than 50,000 people from over 100 countries will gather in rural Hampshire for the 60th Annual Convention (Jalsa Salana) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK, with a single, unifying message: that peace remains a choice, and that it begins with justice.

At a time when nations are pulling apart, the convention is a rare sight of nations coming together. Its defining image arrives on the final day, when tens of thousands join hands in a continuous human chain, the Pledge of Allegiance, a living symbol of unity that stands against the forces of division and extremism.

The convention is addressed across all three days by His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the worldwide head and Caliph of the Community, who has carried the call for peace to the United States Congress, the European Parliament and the UK Parliament. He has repeatedly warned that, without justice, the world risks sliding into a devastating global war, and that lasting peace cannot be built on the strategic interests of powerful states. Addressing the crises in Gaza, Ukraine and beyond, His Holiness has said:

"I firmly believe there is only one way to end these wars - by ensuring that justice prevails and that whatever settlements are made are based on equity, as opposed to what better serves the interests of external powers."

Rafiq Hayat, National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK, said:

"The world has not felt this dangerous in a generation. When nations speak the language of force, someone must keep speaking the language of peace. That is why we gather, fifty thousand of us, from every corner of the earth, to say with one voice that humanity's future lies in justice and unity, and not in war."

Proceedings are broadcast live and free-to-air worldwide via MTA International in up to 12 languages, with on-site translation in up to 20, reaching millions of people in homes far from Hampshire.

Convention highlights

Global Pledge of Allegiance: tens of thousands join hands in a continuous human chain across nationalities - a symbol of unity and a stand against extremism.

Keynote addresses: daily speeches by His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad calling for peace through justice, broadcast worldwide.

A gathering of nations: participants from over 100 countries, with proceedings translated live into up to 20 languages on site.

Humanitarian showcase: exhibitions on relief work led by Humanity First in over 50 countries, including in conflict zones such as Gaza.

Event details

Dates: 24-26 July 2026.

Location: Hadeeqatul Mahdi, Oaklands Farm, Alton, Hampshire - a 210-acre site transformed by over 7,000 volunteers into an event village of more than 240 marquees.

Broadcast: live and free-to-air on MTA International.

Press: media accreditation available upon request; interviews and high-resolution images available.

Hashtags: JalsaUK.

ENDS

Notes to Editors

Register to attend or apply for media accreditation at: www.jalsa.org.uk

Learn more about the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK at: www.ahmadiyyauk.org

Founded in 1889, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a peaceful, revivalist Islamic movement now established in more than 210 countries. Its UK chapter was founded in 1913 and has 150 branches, making it one of the oldest established Muslim communities in Britain. The Community's motto is "Love for All, Hatred for None."

For interviews, high-resolution images, or further information, please contact:

Mahmood Rafiq

Head of External Relations

Department of External Affairs

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK

Mahmood.Rafiq@ahmadiyyauk.org

Mahmoodrafiq2@gmail.com (personal)

Mobile: +44 (0) 7971060962

Attachments

Jalsa Salana UK, the Annual Convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community

Hadeeqatul Mahdi, site of the Jalsa Salana UK

Mahmood Rafiq Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK 07971060962 mahmood.rafiq@ahmadiyyauk.org