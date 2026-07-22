Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - HDental Co., Ltd. (trading as World Dental Lab), a business-to-business dental laboratory based in Vietnam, today confirmed the availability of its white-label dental restoration manufacturing services for partner laboratories, private dental practices, and dental support organizations internationally. Operating from a production facility in Ho Chi Minh City, the company fulfills custom restoration cases on a case-by-case basis for partners in more than 30 countries.

World Dental Lab production facility in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Efficient Workflow and Turnaround

Cases are submitted through a secure online portal and processed using in-house CAD/CAM design, milling and 3D printing systems, and sintering furnaces. Layering and hand-finishing are performed in-house by dental technicians and ceramists. Completed restorations are shipped internationally, with delivery typically completed within two to four business days depending on destination.

White-Label and Confidentiality Terms

The laboratory operates on a white-label basis. Cases are handled under non-disclosure agreements, and restorations are shipped in unbranded packaging. Partner laboratories retain full control of client relationships and branding, while World Dental Lab manages the manufacturing process on the partner's behalf.

Partnership Structure

Partner accounts are typically activated within 24 hours. Cases may be submitted without long-term commitments, minimum volumes, or setup fees. The service is structured to accommodate seasonal overflow, specific case types, or function as a primary production partner depending on the laboratory's requirements.

Design and Technical Support

In-house CAD/CAM designers assist with case preparation and design optimization. The laboratory is compatible with industry-standard design software platforms, including 3Shape and exocad, allowing cases to be received and processed without requiring partners to change their existing workflows.

About World Dental Lab

HDental Co., Ltd. (trading as World Dental Lab) is a business-to-business dental laboratory headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The company provides white-label fabrication of dental restorations - including crowns, bridges, implant restorations, and removable prosthetics - for partner laboratories, dental practices, and dental support organizations in more than 30 countries. Further information is available at https://worlddentallab.com.

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Source: Arc Digitech Private Limited