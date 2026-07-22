Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 22-Jul-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 22/07/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 22/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to securities XS3317212XXX -- and including GBP1,999) Issuer Name: NEW DEVELOPMENT BANK 4.375% Notes due 22/07/2029; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 Debt and debt-like XS3425662XXX -- each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Worst-of Quanto European Barrier Autocallable Equity Linked Securities linked to a Securitised Basket of Equity Indices due 22/07/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to derivatives XS3363096XXX -- bearer of GBP1 each) Issuer Name: CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE Capital Protected Issuer Callable 7.50% Notes due 22/07/2036; fully paid; Debt and debt-like (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1 in securities XS3391834XXX -- excess thereof)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 437049 EQS News ID: 2369520 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)