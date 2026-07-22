Chinese manufacturer Sineng Electric has introduced the SP-510K-H, a high-power string inverter for utility-scale solar projects. Built for project block configurations exceeding 7 MW, the inverter measures 1,210 mm x 900 mm x 413 mm and weighs 135 kg. It supports a maximum DC input voltage of 1650 V, enabling longer string layouts-adding two to three additional modules per string-to significantly reduce mounting structure and balance-of-system (BOS) costs. On the AC side, the inverter has a 1,000 V output rating to reduce line losses and supports aluminum cabling and power line communication ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...