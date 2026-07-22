DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc (CLMU) Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jul-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.9197 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4875279 CODE: CLMU ISIN: LU1563454XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1563454XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLMU LEI Code: 549300NMTL8UEBWJK406 Sequence No.: 437074 EQS News ID: 2369708 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)