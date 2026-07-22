DJ Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF USD (CU2G) Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF USD: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jul-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi PEA MSCI USA ESG Selection UCITS ETF USD DEALING DATE: 21-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 929.9984 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 193311 CODE: CU2G ISIN: LU1681042XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681042XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU2G LEI Code: 549300XNMQWJFP5AXO77 Sequence No.: 437092 EQS News ID: 2369744 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)