DJ Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Hedged GBP Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Hedged GBP Acc (JPXX) Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Hedged GBP Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jul-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Hedged GBP Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 264.0354 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 50264 CODE: JPXX ISIN: LU1646359XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646359XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXX LEI Code: 2138007H5QEZTOGC4B22 Sequence No.: 437149 EQS News ID: 2369858 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 22, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)