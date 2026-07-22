DJ Amundi MSCI Smart Mobility UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Smart Mobility UCITS ETF Acc (MOBI) Amundi MSCI Smart Mobility UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jul-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Smart Mobility UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 27.4328 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7007690 CODE: MOBI ISIN: LU2023679XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023679XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MOBI LEI Code: 2138009XSCOQRL54WY80 Sequence No.: 437119 EQS News ID: 2369798 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)