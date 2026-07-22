DJ Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist (WLDU) Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jul-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 332.2413 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 119853 CODE: WLDU ISIN: FR0011669XXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011669XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDU LEI Code: 9695004S2YZ3JVO94R93 Sequence No.: 437112 EQS News ID: 2369784 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)