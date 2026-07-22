DJ Amundi MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF USD Acc (ALAU) Amundi MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jul-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EM Latin America UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.0874 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18477178 CODE: ALAU ISIN: LU1681045XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681045XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: ALAU LEI Code: 5493006XPI2IO2VF4W97 Sequence No.: 437075 EQS News ID: 2369710 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)