Bioz, Inc.: Eldex Corporation Strengthens Long-Term Scientific Engagement Through Continued Partnership with Bioz

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Bioz, Inc. , a scientific validation platform that surfaces peer-reviewed scientific evidence directly within the digital purchasing journey, is celebrating its longstanding collaboration with Eldex Corporation , a trusted manufacturer of precision pumping systems for analytical and laboratory applications. Over the course of the partnership, Eldex has continued to expand the visibility of its scientific impact by leveraging Bioz Badges to connect researchers with publication-backed validation directly on its website.

For manufacturers of durable laboratory equipment, scientific credibility extends well beyond the initial purchase. Precision instruments often remain in laboratories for decades, continuing to generate new publications and contribute to scientific discoveries long after installation. Ensuring that these ongoing citations are visible to prospective customers has become an important component of Eldex's digital marketing strategy.

Eldex enables researchers to explore scientific research featuring its precision pumping technologies without leaving the product experience. As new peer-reviewed publications become available, Bioz Badges automatically incorporate relevant citations and application insights, continuously expanding the scientific credibility showcased on Eldex's website.

"Our partnership with Bioz has allowed us to consistently broadcast the scientific impact of our products over time," said Josh Harrington , Chief Executive Officer at Eldex Corporation. "Because our instruments have such long operational lifespans, new publications continue to emerge years after products are installed. Bioz helps us ensure that researchers can easily discover this growing body of evidence, keeping our scientific validation current and accessible."

"Bioz has become an important extension of our digital marketing strategy," said Marion Johnson , Sales and Marketing Manager at Eldex Corporation. "Our products are designed to last for many years, and the scientific literature surrounding them continues to grow throughout their lifecycle. Bioz allows us to continuously highlight that expanding body of research, giving both existing and prospective customers immediate access to the evidence behind our technologies."

Since the beginning of the collaboration, Eldex has experienced steady growth in publication coverage and researcher engagement as additional peer-reviewed studies continue to cite its technologies. Rather than requiring manual updates, newly published research is automatically incorporated into the Bioz platform, allowing Eldex's website to continually reflect the latest scientific validation while reducing ongoing maintenance.

This continually expanding body of evidence not only strengthens researcher confidence but also provides prospective customers with a clearer understanding of how Eldex technologies are being utilized across chromatography, analytical instrumentation, chemical processing, and other laboratory applications.

"The value of scientific validation continues to increase throughout the lifetime of a product," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "Eldex is an excellent example of how suppliers with highly durable instrumentation can leverage continuously growing publication data to support long-term marketing initiatives. Their commitment to making scientific evidence easily accessible has helped reinforce product credibility while providing researchers with immediate access to real-world application data."

As the partnership continues, Eldex remains focused on expanding awareness of its products by leveraging the growing volume of peer-reviewed research generated by scientists worldwide. By continuously highlighting publication-backed validation, the company is strengthening digital engagement, supporting purchasing decisions, and extending the commercial value of decades of scientific innovation.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Eldex Corporation

Eldex Corporation designs and manufactures high-performance precision pumping systems for analytical, laboratory, and industrial applications. Recognized for exceptional reliability, accuracy, and long operational lifespans, Eldex technologies support researchers across chromatography, chemical analysis, and a wide range of scientific workflows around the world.

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For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/eldex-corporation-strengthens-long-term-scientific-engagement-through-1189393