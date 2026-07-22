GoodWe recently showed new energy storage products it has launched as the company evolves from inverter manufacturer to provide comprehensive energy solutions for its customers. At The smarter E 2026 in Munich, the company showcased how its new products are integrated into GoodWe's total energy concept. At the event, Jonas Ding, Territory Manager DACH for GoodWe, introduced the ESA Athena S3 micro-storage unit and the ESA All-in-One storage solution for residential systems. In his interview, Ding said both residential products have the company's "4-S" features: silent, simple, secure, and smart. ...

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