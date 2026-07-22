Chinese solar module manufacturer Lians Technology has launched a heterojunction (HJT) solar module with multi-cut shingled cell design for residential and commercial rooftop PV systems. The module relies on large-format HJT cells, a shingled design to reduce inactive spacing and front-side metallization losses by overlapping narrow cell strips and a zero busbar (0BB) architecture to improve current collection and reduce silver consumption. "Lians' advanced multi-cut shingled structure optimizes current transmission paths and reduces electrical losses, enabling a 15W-20W increase in front-side ...

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