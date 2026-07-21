Vision Marine Technologies, Inc: Vision Marine Technologies Announces Next Phase of Its Marine Technology Strategy

Company plans to leverage its integrated operating platform to support technology development, commercialization and long-term growth.

BOISBRIAND, QC, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a marine technology company combining proprietary high-voltage electric propulsion technology with an integrated marine retail, marina and service platform through Nautical Ventures, today announced the next phase of its long-term strategy to advance and commercialize marine technologies through its operating platform.

The initiative establishes a framework through which Vision Marine intends to pursue internal development, technology partnerships and selected strategic opportunities, which may include mergers or acquisitions, that complement its existing capabilities and relate to the recreational boating industry.

The initiative builds upon the strategy presented by Vision Marine in May 2026: connecting proprietary marine technology with direct retail distribution, vessel integration capabilities, marina infrastructure, service operations and established customer relationships.

Over the past year, Vision Marine has integrated and expanded the Nautical Ventures platform, commercially launched and begun customer deliveries of its E-Motion 180 high-voltage electric propulsion system, expanded its intellectual property portfolio, continued optimizing its real estate and operating structure, and completed its previously announced at-the-market equity offering program. As previously disclosed, the Company currently has no active ATM program.

As previously disclosed, net cash provided by operating activities totaled approximately US$2.4 million for the nine-month period ended May 31, 2026. This result was supported by working-capital management, including the reduction and monetization of inventory. Management believes this reflects its focus on operational discipline and capital efficiency. Net cash provided by operating activities is distinct from net income and should not be interpreted as profitability.

The Company intends to use its existing customer relationships, distribution channels and service infrastructure to evaluate and, where appropriate, commercialize complementary marine technologies.

By combining technology development and vessel integration with retail distribution, marina operations, service, rentals and direct customer engagement, Vision Marine intends to evaluate whether new technologies can be introduced and supported through its existing operations. Any such initiatives will remain subject to customer demand, technical development and integration requirements, operating costs, financing availability, market conditions, regulatory approvals and disciplined capital allocation. There can be no assurance that these initiatives will result in commercialization, additional revenue or anticipated financial benefits.

"We are not beginning from a concept. We are expanding from a platform that is already in operation," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine. "Vision Marine now connects proprietary technology with vessel integration, retail distribution, marina infrastructure, service capabilities and direct customer access. Our objective is to use these capabilities to evaluate and, where appropriate, support the development and commercialization of complementary marine technologies."

"Proprietary electric propulsion remains central to Vision Marine's technology strategy," continued Mongeon. "We intend to evaluate complementary technologies that could improve vessel integration, energy management, connectivity, serviceability and the overall ownership experience. Our objective is to strengthen our marine technology platform through internal development, strategic partnerships and carefully selected strategic opportunities, while maintaining disciplined capital allocation."

Vision Marine intends to prioritize initiatives that it believes complement its existing platform and may provide commercial value. In evaluating potential opportunities, the Company will consider expected costs, technical and operational requirements, financing needs, integration risks and potential financial benefits. There can be no assurance that any initiative will expand recurring revenue, improve margins or strengthen cash generation.

This announcement does not constitute the announcement of any acquisition, merger or definitive transaction. There can be no assurance that any evaluation or discussion will result in a completed transaction. Any material transaction will be disclosed in accordance with applicable securities laws and the requirements of Nasdaq and the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) is a marine technology company specializing in high-voltage electric propulsion systems and recreational boating solutions. Its E-Motion electric powertrain technology is designed to provide a marine-specific, integration-ready propulsion solution for boat manufacturers. Through Nautical Ventures, Vision Marine also operates an integrated marine retail, marina, service and rental platform supporting both electric and internal-combustion recreational boating. For more information, visit visionmarinetechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding Vision Marine's business strategy; the advancement and commercialization of marine technologies; internal development initiatives; potential technology partnerships, investments, mergers, acquisitions and other strategic opportunities; the anticipated use and potential benefits of the Company's operating platform; the introduction and commercialization of complementary technologies; the potential expansion of recurring revenue; potential improvements in margins and cash generation; and the Company's capital allocation priorities and long-term growth objectives.

Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "believes," "intends," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "opportunity," "may," "could," "would," "will" and similar expressions or variations of such words and phrases.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These factors include, without limitation, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; identify, negotiate, finance, complete and integrate potential strategic transactions; develop and commercialize new technologies; generate market acceptance for its products and services; improve operating performance and achieve profitability; manage liquidity, inventory and floor-plan financing requirements; realize anticipated benefits from the integration of Nautical Ventures; maintain relationships with manufacturers, suppliers and commercial partners; protect its intellectual property; comply with applicable regulatory and listing requirements; and respond to competition, economic conditions, capital-market volatility, supply-chain disruptions and changes affecting the recreational marine industry.

Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, as amended, for the year ended August 31, 2025, and in its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR+. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc