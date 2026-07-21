Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

ATLANTA, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.1825 per share payable September 10, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 10, 2026.

About Rollins, Inc.

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with approximately 22,000 employees from more than 850 locations. Rollins is parent to Aardwolf Pestkare, Clark Pest Control, Crane Pest Control, Critter Control, Fox Pest Control, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Industrial Fumigant Company, MissQuito, Northwest Exterminating, OPC Pest Services, Orkin, Orkin Australia, Orkin Canada, Orkin UK, Safeguard, Romex Pest Control, Saela Pest Control, Trutech, Waltham Services, Western Pest Services, and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com.

For Further Information Contact

Lyndsey Burton

(404) 888-2348

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.