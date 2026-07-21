WesBanco, Inc.: WesBanco Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Marked by strong annualized loan growth, top-tier efficiency ratio, and accelerating growth in targeted expansion markets
WHEELING, W.Va., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco" or "Company") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2026. Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2026 was $88.4 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.91, compared to $54.9 million and $0.57 per diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net income was $172.8 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, compared to $43.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the 2025 period.
As noted below, WesBanco reported $0.92 of earnings per diluted share, in the second quarter, as compared to $0.91 in the prior year period, when excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (non-GAAP measures). On a similar basis and excluding the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans, WesBanco reported $1.83 per diluted share, for the six month period, as compared to $1.60 per diluted share last year (non-GAAP measures).
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 88,437
$ 0.91
$ 54,884
$ 0.57
$ 172,832
$ 1.79
$ 43,360
$ 0.50
Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-
792
0.01
32,434
0.34
3,726
0.04
48,242
0.56
Add: After-tax day one provision for credit
-
-
-
-
-
-
46,926
0.54
Adjusted net income available to common
$ 89,229
$ 0.92
$ 87,318
$ 0.91
$ 176,558
$ 1.83
$ 138,528
$ 1.60
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.
Financial and operational highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2026:
- Generated annualized loan growth of 8.3% over the sequential quarter and 3.5% year-over-year as organic growth across all markets more than offset higher commercial real estate ("CRE") payoffs of approximately $345 million, which impacted year-over-year loan growth by 1.0%
- Grew commercial loan pipeline to a record $2.3 billion as of June 30, 2026, reflecting strong business development activity and growing opportunities across all markets, with an average loan to deposit ratio of 88.9% that provides substantial capacity to fund loan growth
- Increased net interest margin 4 basis points year-over-year to 3.63%, primarily driven by lower funding costs and asset repricing
- Achieved record fee income levels across securities brokerage, digital banking, and service charges on deposits, as well as record levels of trust assets under management and securities account values
- Improved efficiency ratio more than 1 percentage point both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter to a record low of 51.2%, primarily due to a focus on driving positive operating leverage
- Advanced our organic growth strategy and commercial momentum in targeted expansion markets, including Northern Virginia, Tennessee, and South Florida; and, positioning the Florida franchise for continued growth through planned financial center openings during the first half of 2027
- Recently recognized as one of America's High Growth Companies by Business Insider and one of America's Best Companies by Time
"Our strong second quarter performance reflects the continued success of our relationship-focused banking model and disciplined growth strategy," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, WesBanco. "We generated annualized loan growth of more than 8%, expanded our commercial loan pipeline to a record $2.3 billion, and generated positive operating leverage, demonstrating our ability to drive profitable growth across the franchise. With a solid funding position and strong momentum across our markets - particularly our Premier and expansion markets in Northern Virginia, Tennessee, and Florida - we are well-positioned for continued growth."
Balance Sheet
WesBanco's balance sheet, as of June 30, 2026, reflects organic growth and the impact of elevated CRE payoffs. Total assets increased 0.8% year-over-year to $27.8 billion, including total portfolio loans of $19.5 billion and total securities of $4.4 billion. Total portfolio loans increased 3.5% year-over-year due to organic growth of $650 million partially offset by higher CRE payoffs. As anticipated, CRE payoffs continued to remain elevated and totaled approximately $345 million during the second quarter of 2026, consistent with the elevated quarterly levels incurred during the prior nine months. The commercial loan pipeline has grown 90% since year-end to a record $2.3 billion, as of June 30, 2026.
Deposits of $21.6 billion increased 2.1% year-over-year due to organic growth that more than offset the decline in higher cost certificates of deposit (CDs). Despite the closure of 37 financial centers this year, deposits were down only $75 million, or 0.4%, on a sequential quarter basis reflecting the remaining $50 million of brokered deposits that paid off on April 1st and the decline in higher cost CDs. Total deposits excluding CDs increased 4.3% year-over-year and 1.3% annualized sequentially. Total demand deposits represented 49% of total deposits, with the non-interest bearing component representing 24%.
Credit Quality
As of June 30, 2026, credit quality measures have remained in consistent range, from a historical perspective. Non-performing loans remained flat to the first quarter as the three credits added last quarter continue to be addressed. Net charge-offs for the second quarter were 0.02% of total average loans. The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at June 30, 2026 was 1.12% of total loans, or $217.8 million. The second quarter net provision for credit losses of $9.2 million was primarily due to higher loan balances. Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and the related coverage ratio is a remaining unaccreted discount on purchased loans from acquisitions representing 1.41% of total portfolio loans.
Net Interest Margin and Income
The second quarter margin of 3.63% improved 4 basis points year-over-year primarily due to lower funding costs and 6 basis points sequentially due to higher loan yields and lower funding costs. Deposit funding costs of 235 basis points for the second quarter of 2026 decreased 11 basis points from the prior year period and were flat to the first quarter. When including non-interest bearing deposits, deposit funding costs for the second quarter were 178 basis points.
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $222.2 million, an increase of $5.4 million, or 2.5% year-over-year, reflecting lower FHLB borrowing and deposit costs and higher securities yields. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net interest income of $437.6 million increased $62.3 million, or 16.6%, primarily due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison and higher loan balances.
Non-Interest Income
For the second quarter of 2026, non-interest income of $53.6 million increased $9.7 million, or 22.0%, from the second quarter of 2025 due primarily to higher net swap and valuation income, service charges on deposits, and other income. Gross swap fees were $2.8 million in the second quarter, compared to $1.4 million in the prior year period, while the fair value adjustment was $0.3 million, compared to a loss of $0.7 million in the prior year period. Service charges on deposits increased $1.1 million year-over-year due to increased general spending and higher transaction volumes from our larger customer base, as well as an increase in monthly fees that took effect during June. Other income for the second quarter of 2026 included a non-recurring $4.8 million gain related to the freezing of future service for actively employed participants in the pension plan. Mortgage banking income decreased $1.3 million from the prior year period primarily due to more mortgage volume going into portfolio loans.
Primarily reflecting the items discussed above, as well as trust fees and net securities brokerage revenue, non-interest income, for the six months ended June 30, 2026, increased $16.8 million, or 21.4%, year-over-year to $95.5 million. Reflecting record asset levels, trust fees and net securities brokerage revenue increased $1.9 million and $1.1 million, respectively, due to the addition of PFC wealth clients, market value appreciation, and organic growth.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense, excluding restructuring and merger-related costs, for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $148.1 million, a $2.6 million, or 1.8%, increase year-over-year primarily due to higher salaries and wages offset by discretionary expense management. Salaries and wages of $66.4 million increased due to recent hiring efforts, primarily in Florida, and bonus accrual adjustments. FDIC insurance expense of $4.2 million decreased due to a lower assessment rate associated with our improved financial ratios. Equipment and software of $2.3 million, which was consistent with the last several quarters, decreased $1.5 million year-over-year due to the cost of operating two core systems in the prior year related to the PFC acquisition until the conversion to one platform in mid-May 2025. Amortization of intangible assets of $7.1 million, which was consistent with the last couple quarters, decreased $2.1 million year-over-year due to the core deposit intangible asset that was created from the acquisition of PFC in the prior year. Restructuring and merger-related expenses decreased $40.1 million from the prior year period, which included costs associated with the closing of the PFC acquisition.
Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense during the first half of 2026 of $291.1 million increased $31.6 million, or 12.2%, compared to the prior year period, due primarily to the expenses described above.
Capital
WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At June 30, 2026, Tier I leverage was 9.83%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 11.72%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 10.70%, and total risk-based capital was 14.18%. In addition, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.44%.
During the second quarter, WesBanco repurchased 0.3 million shares of its outstanding common stock on the open market at a total cost of $9.7 million, or $33.55 per share. As of June 30, 2026, approximately 4.5 million shares remained for repurchase under the combination of the 4.0 million share repurchase authorization approved by WesBanco's Board of Directors on May 20, 2026 and the remainder of the February 24, 2022 authorization.
Conference Call and Webcast
WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, or 1-412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.
A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 855-669-9658, or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 4494073. The replay will begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET on July 22, 2026, and end at 12 a.m. ET on August 6, 2026. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.
While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and excluding after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.
About WesBanco, Inc.
With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our ten-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $27.8 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $8.2 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $2.7 billion through our broker/dealer, as of June 30, 2026. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 5
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Statement of Income
June 30,
June 30,
Interest and dividend income
2026
2025
% Change
2026
2025
% Change
Loans, including fees
$ 287,916
$ 290,104
(0.8)
$ 568,904
$ 508,512
11.9
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
32,083
31,066
3.3
63,526
53,314
19.2
Tax-exempt
4,833
4,616
4.7
9,657
9,145
5.6
Total interest and dividends on securities
36,916
35,682
3.5
73,183
62,459
17.2
Other interest income
8,219
10,596
(22.4)
16,587
18,643
(11.0)
Total interest and dividend income
333,051
336,382
(1.0)
658,674
589,614
11.7
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
30,567
30,405
0.5
59,935
59,782
0.3
Money market deposits
33,650
36,287
(7.3)
65,804
57,422
14.6
Savings deposits
11,029
8,670
27.2
21,147
16,029
31.9
Certificates of deposit
20,590
21,442
(4.0)
43,181
39,999
8.0
Total interest expense on deposits
95,836
96,804
(1.0)
190,067
173,232
9.7
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
10,390
16,683
(37.7)
21,705
29,718
(27.0)
Other short-term borrowings
565
816
(30.8)
1,163
1,938
(40.0)
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
4,098
5,310
(22.8)
8,177
9,438
(13.4)
Total interest expense
110,889
119,613
(7.3)
221,112
214,326
3.2
Net interest income
222,162
216,769
2.5
437,562
375,288
16.6
Provision for credit losses
9,185
3,218
185.4
8,288
72,101
(88.5)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
212,977
213,551
(0.3)
429,274
303,187
41.6
Non-interest income
Trust fees
9,830
9,657
1.8
20,272
18,355
10.4
Service charges on deposits
11,546
10,484
10.1
22,507
19,070
18.0
Digital banking income
7,410
7,325
1.2
14,008
12,730
10.0
Net swap fee and valuation income
3,135
746
320.2
4,197
1,706
146.0
Net securities brokerage revenue
3,670
3,348
9.6
7,142
6,049
18.1
Bank-owned life insurance
4,317
3,450
25.1
8,127
6,878
18.2
Mortgage banking income
1,055
2,364
(55.4)
1,974
3,504
(43.7)
Net securities gains
1,644
1,410
16.6
1,631
1,092
49.4
Net gains on other real estate owned and other assets
2,036
111
NM
2,583
71
NM
Other income
8,989
5,062
77.6
13,021
9,167
42.0
Total non-interest income
53,632
43,957
22.0
95,462
78,622
21.4
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
66,402
60,153
10.4
130,366
108,730
19.9
Employee benefits
19,148
18,857
1.5
36,759
31,827
15.5
Net occupancy
7,863
8,119
(3.2)
16,393
15,897
3.1
Equipment and software
15,640
17,140
(8.8)
31,317
30,190
3.7
Marketing
2,271
1,864
21.8
3,798
4,246
(10.6)
FDIC insurance
4,168
5,479
(23.9)
8,951
9,666
(7.4)
Amortization of intangible assets
7,141
9,204
(22.4)
14,301
13,427
6.5
Restructuring and merger-related expense
1,003
41,056
(97.6)
4,716
61,066
(92.3)
Other operating expenses
25,450
24,663
3.2
49,187
45,451
8.2
Total non-interest expense
149,086
186,535
(20.1)
295,788
320,500
(7.7)
Income before provision for income taxes
117,523
70,973
65.6
228,948
61,309
273.4
Provision for income taxes
24,846
13,558
83.3
47,635
12,886
269.7
Net Income
92,677
57,415
61.4
181,313
48,423
274.4
Preferred stock dividends
4,240
2,531
67.5
8,481
5,063
67.5
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 88,437
$ 54,884
61.1
$ 172,832
$ 43,360
298.6
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 223,447
$ 217,996
2.5
$ 440,129
$ 377,719
16.5
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.92
$ 0.57
61.4
$ 1.80
$ 0.50
260.0
Net income per common share - diluted
0.91
0.57
59.6
1.79
0.50
258.0
Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1) (2)
0.92
0.91
1.1
1.83
1.60
14.4
Dividends declared
0.38
0.37
2.7
0.76
0.74
2.7
Book value (period end)
40.53
38.28
5.9
40.53
38.28
5.9
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
22.98
20.48
12.2
22.98
20.48
12.2
Average common shares outstanding - basic
96,028,958
95,744,980
0.3
96,066,022
86,339,970
11.3
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
96,703,880
95,808,310
0.9
96,506,410
86,466,701
11.6
Period end common shares outstanding
95,869,209
95,986,023
(0.1)
95,869,209
95,986,023
(0.1)
Period end preferred shares outstanding
230,000
150,000
53.3
230,000
150,000
53.3
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans.
NM = Not Meaningful
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 6
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, unless otherwise noted)
Selected ratios
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2026
2025
% Change
Return on average assets
1.27
%
0.36
%
252.78
%
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1) (2)
1.29
1.14
13.16
Return on average equity
8.50
2.51
238.65
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)
8.69
8.01
8.49
Return on average tangible equity (1)
15.40
5.38
186.25
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)
15.71
14.85
5.79
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
16.98
5.79
193.26
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)
17.33
15.99
8.38
Yield on earning assets (3)
5.41
5.46
(0.92)
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
2.50
2.73
(8.42)
Net interest spread (3)
2.91
2.73
6.59
Net interest margin (3)
3.60
3.48
3.45
Efficiency (1) (3)
51.83
53.91
(3.86)
Average loans to average deposits
88.97
89.42
(0.50)
Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans
0.09
0.09
-
Effective income tax rate
20.81
21.02
(1.00)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
Return on average assets
1.29
%
1.24
%
1.13
%
1.17
%
0.81
%
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1) (2)
1.30
1.29
1.17
1.30
1.28
Return on average equity
8.63
8.38
7.58
8.25
5.76
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)
8.71
8.67
7.85
9.16
9.17
Return on average tangible equity (1)
15.56
15.25
13.93
15.86
11.27
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)
15.69
15.74
14.39
17.48
17.16
Return on average tangible common equity (1)
17.14
16.82
15.87
17.26
12.06
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)
17.28
17.37
16.39
19.03
18.36
Yield on earning assets (3)
5.44
5.38
5.51
5.58
5.56
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
2.50
2.50
2.62
2.79
2.69
Net interest spread (3)
2.94
2.88
2.88
2.79
2.87
Net interest margin (3)
3.63
3.57
3.61
3.53
3.59
Efficiency (1) (3)
51.17
52.54
51.62
52.13
52.30
Average loans to average deposits
88.89
89.05
88.78
89.41
89.47
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans
0.02
0.16
0.06
0.19
0.09
Effective income tax rate
21.14
20.45
20.51
19.10
19.10
Trust and Investment Services assets under management (4)
$ 8,227
$ 7,810
$ 7,886
$ 7,688
$ 7,205
Broker-dealer securities account values (including annuities) (4)
$ 2,704
$ 2,574
$ 2,481
$ 2,588
$ 2,554
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation can consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans.
(3) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully
taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt
loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and
provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.
(4) Represents market value at period end, in millions.
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 7
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
% Change
Balance sheet
June 30,
December 31,
June 30, 2026
Assets
2026
2025
% Change
2025
to Dec 31, 2025
Cash and due from banks
$ 226,961
$ 402,755
(43.6)
$ 204,860
10.8
Due from banks - interest bearing
644,813
754,275
(14.5)
751,249
(14.2)
Securities:
Equity securities, at fair value
19,060
29,538
(35.5)
30,809
(38.1)
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
3,312,972
3,222,819
2.8
3,288,332
0.7
Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,005,725, $1,006,110
and $1,035,957, respectively)
1,107,751
1,137,782
(2.6)
1,132,114
(2.2)
Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities
(165)
(178)
7.3
(168)
1.8
Net held-to-maturity debt securities
1,107,586
1,137,604
(2.6)
1,131,946
(2.2)
Total securities
4,439,618
4,389,961
1.1
4,451,087
(0.3)
Loans held for sale
57,318
123,019
(53.4)
87,454
(34.5)
Portfolio loans:
Commercial real estate
11,093,370
10,600,210
4.7
10,938,834
1.4
Commercial and industrial
2,949,863
2,819,096
4.6
2,863,893
3.0
Residential real estate
3,939,813
3,939,796
0.0
3,938,585
0.0
Home equity
1,191,809
1,052,334
13.3
1,129,394
5.5
Consumer
304,111
417,190
(27.1)
355,726
(14.5)
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
19,478,966
18,828,626
3.5
19,226,432
1.3
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(217,775)
(223,866)
2.7
(218,749)
0.4
Net portfolio loans
19,261,191
18,604,760
3.5
19,007,683
1.3
Premises and equipment, net
248,200
274,137
(9.5)
263,240
(5.7)
Accrued interest receivable
102,342
106,410
(3.8)
106,651
(4.0)
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,709,084
1,745,170
(2.1)
1,723,385
(0.8)
Bank-owned life insurance
562,297
552,051
1.9
557,512
0.9
Other assets
545,093
619,038
(11.9)
543,212
0.3
Total Assets
$ 27,796,917
$ 27,571,576
0.8
$ 27,696,333
0.4
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$ 5,287,995
$ 5,328,181
(0.8)
$ 5,376,767
(1.7)
Interest bearing demand
5,364,937
4,865,091
10.3
5,186,880
3.4
Money market
5,012,414
4,825,154
3.9
5,072,039
(1.2)
Savings deposits
3,335,823
3,192,943
4.5
3,157,782
5.6
Certificates of deposit
2,591,047
2,943,187
(12.0)
2,875,372
(9.9)
Total deposits
21,592,216
21,154,556
2.1
21,668,840
(0.4)
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
1,350,000
1,750,000
(22.9)
1,200,000
12.5
Other short-term borrowings
88,419
103,666
(14.7)
110,679
(20.1)
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
308,837
357,762
(13.7)
308,529
0.1
Total borrowings
1,747,256
2,211,428
(21.0)
1,619,208
7.9
Accrued interest payable
17,567
25,967
(32.3)
19,150
(8.3)
Other liabilities
330,193
360,405
(8.4)
357,222
(7.6)
Total Liabilities
23,687,232
23,752,356
(0.3)
23,664,420
0.1
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 0, 150,000 and 0
shares of 6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation
preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively
-
144,484
(100.0)
-
-
Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 230,000, 0 and 230,000
shares of 7.375% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B, liquidation
preference $230.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively
224,187
-
100.0
224,187
-
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 200,000,000
shares authorized; 96,191,910, 95,986,023 and 96,067,559 shares issued;
95,869,209, 95,986,023 and 96,067,559 shares outstanding, respectively
200,396
199,967
0.2
200,137
0.1
Capital surplus
2,498,629
2,485,458
0.5
2,490,440
0.3
Retained earnings
1,352,870
1,165,058
16.1
1,252,765
8.0
Treasury stock (322,701, 0 and 0 shares - at cost, respectively)
(10,924)
-
100.0
-
100.0
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(153,157)
(173,644)
11.8
(133,320)
(14.9)
Deferred benefits for directors
(2,316)
(2,103)
(10.1)
(2,296)
(0.9)
Total Shareholders' Equity
4,109,685
3,819,220
7.6
4,031,913
1.9
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 27,796,917
$ 27,571,576
0.8
$ 27,696,333
0.4
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 8
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)
Balance sheet
June 30,
March 31,
Assets
2026
2026
% Change
Cash and due from banks
$ 226,961
$ 214,453
5.8
Due from banks - interest bearing
644,813
745,957
(13.6)
Securities:
Equity securities, at fair value
19,060
30,256
(37.0)
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value
3,312,972
3,298,237
0.4
Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,005,725
and $1,011,303, respectively)
1,107,751
1,120,597
(1.1)
Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities
(165)
(151)
(9.3)
Net held-to-maturity debt securities
1,107,586
1,120,446
(1.1)
Total securities
4,439,618
4,448,939
(0.2)
Loans held for sale
57,318
59,281
(3.3)
Portfolio loans:
Commercial real estate
11,093,370
10,902,275
1.8
Commercial and industrial
2,949,863
2,785,440
5.9
Residential real estate
3,939,813
3,920,209
0.5
Home equity
1,191,809
1,149,878
3.6
Consumer
304,111
324,879
(6.4)
Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income
19,478,966
19,082,681
2.1
Allowance for credit losses - loans
(217,775)
(210,023)
(3.7)
Net portfolio loans
19,261,191
18,872,658
2.1
Premises and equipment, net
248,200
251,325
(1.2)
Accrued interest receivable
102,342
105,288
(2.8)
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
1,709,084
1,716,225
(0.4)
Bank-owned life insurance
562,297
560,773
0.3
Other assets
545,093
507,556
7.4
Total Assets
$ 27,796,917
$ 27,482,455
1.1
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
$ 5,287,995
$ 5,223,034
1.2
Interest bearing demand
5,364,937
5,505,382
(2.6)
Money market
5,012,414
4,904,510
2.2
Savings deposits
3,335,823
3,306,044
0.9
Certificates of deposit
2,591,047
2,729,304
(5.1)
Total deposits
21,592,216
21,668,274
(0.4)
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
1,350,000
975,000
38.5
Other short-term borrowings
88,419
114,068
(22.5)
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
308,837
308,683
0.0
Total borrowings
1,747,256
1,397,751
25.0
Accrued interest payable
17,567
19,917
(11.8)
Other liabilities
330,193
325,905
1.3
Total Liabilities
23,687,232
23,411,847
1.2
Shareholders' Equity
Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 230,000,
shares of 7.375% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B, liquidation
preference $230.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively
224,187
224,187
-
Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized;
96,191,910 and 96,134,158 shares issued; 95,869,209 and 96,134,158
shares outstanding, respectively
200,396
200,276
0.1
Capital surplus
2,498,629
2,495,091
0.1
Retained earnings
1,352,870
1,300,628
4.0
Treasury stock (322,701 and 0 shares - at cost, respectively)
(10,924)
-
100.0
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(153,157)
(147,195)
(4.1)
Deferred benefits for directors
(2,316)
(2,379)
2.6
Total Shareholders' Equity
4,109,685
4,070,608
1.0
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 27,796,917
$ 27,482,455
1.1
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 9
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Average balance sheet and
net interest margin analysis
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Average
Assets
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Balance
Rate
Due from banks - interest bearing
$ 716,620
3.89
%
$ 746,583
4.79
%
$ 731,085
3.90
%
$ 675,962
4.76
%
Loans, net of unearned income (1)
19,240,187
6.00
18,903,459
6.16
19,214,689
5.97
16,823,658
6.10
Securities: (2)
Taxable
3,921,258
3.28
3,881,680
3.21
3,912,760
3.27
3,567,118
3.01
Tax-exempt (3)
733,614
3.34
731,866
3.20
736,525
3.35
732,482
3.19
Total securities
4,654,872
3.29
4,613,546
3.21
4,649,285
3.29
4,299,600
3.04
Other earning assets
57,148
8.86
87,138
7.75
59,697
8.26
74,336
7.31
Total earning assets (3)
24,668,827
5.44
%
24,350,726
5.56
%
24,654,756
5.41
%
21,873,556
5.46
%
Other assets
2,845,563
2,953,974
2,867,704
2,586,357
Total Assets
$ 27,514,390
$ 27,304,700
$ 27,522,460
$ 24,459,913
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest bearing demand deposits
$ 5,432,483
2.26
%
$ 4,885,687
2.50
%
$ 5,380,121
2.25
%
$ 4,531,324
2.66
%
Money market accounts
4,936,974
2.73
4,830,592
3.01
4,919,115
2.70
4,025,925
2.88
Savings deposits
3,318,841
1.33
3,122,815
1.11
3,278,372
1.30
2,865,410
1.13
Certificates of deposit
2,662,394
3.10
2,960,970
2.90
2,744,568
3.17
2,575,458
3.13
Total interest bearing deposits
16,350,692
2.35
15,800,064
2.46
16,322,176
2.35
13,998,117
2.50
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
1,040,934
4.00
1,585,821
4.22
1,097,790
3.99
1,378,552
4.35
Repurchase agreements
101,809
2.23
118,988
2.75
104,581
2.24
140,829
2.78
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
308,740
5.32
357,379
5.96
308,663
5.34
331,488
5.74
Total interest bearing liabilities (4)
17,802,175
2.50
%
17,862,252
2.69
%
17,833,210
2.50
%
15,848,986
2.73
%
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
5,294,900
5,328,576
5,275,299
4,816,070
Other liabilities
306,434
294,359
315,135
308,189
Shareholders' equity
4,110,881
3,819,513
4,098,816
3,486,668
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 27,514,390
$ 27,304,700
$ 27,522,460
$ 24,459,913
Taxable equivalent net interest spread
2.94
%
2.87
%
2.91
%
2.73
%
Taxable equivalent net interest margin
3.63
%
3.59
%
3.60
%
3.48
%
(1) Gross of allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $2.1 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025,
(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.
(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.
(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.1 million and $5.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and was $0.4 million and $7.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 10
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
Quarter Ended
Statement of Income
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Interest and dividend income
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
Loans, including fees
$ 287,916
$ 280,989
$ 293,208
$ 295,482
$ 290,104
Interest and dividends on securities:
Taxable
32,083
31,443
31,546
31,483
31,066
Tax-exempt
4,833
4,824
4,865
4,692
4,616
Total interest and dividends on securities
36,916
36,267
36,411
36,175
35,682
Other interest income
8,219
8,368
9,821
11,229
10,596
Total interest and dividend income
333,051
325,624
339,440
342,886
336,382
Interest expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
30,567
29,368
29,821
31,351
30,405
Money market deposits
33,650
32,151
36,166
38,249
36,287
Savings deposits
11,029
10,119
9,570
9,577
8,670
Certificates of deposit
20,590
22,591
24,235
23,554
21,442
Total interest expense on deposits
95,836
94,229
99,792
102,731
96,804
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
10,390
11,316
11,378
17,337
16,683
Other short-term borrowings
565
598
730
766
816
Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt
4,098
4,080
5,243
5,336
5,310
Total interest expense
110,889
110,223
117,143
126,170
119,613
Net interest income
222,162
215,401
222,297
216,716
216,769
Provision for credit losses
9,185
(897)
3,059
2,082
3,218
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
212,977
216,298
219,238
214,634
213,551
Non-interest income
Trust fees
9,830
10,442
9,745
8,987
9,657
Service charges on deposits
11,546
10,961
11,159
11,163
10,484
Digital banking income
7,410
6,599
6,422
7,324
7,325
Net swap fee and valuation income
3,135
1,062
3,959
3,231
746
Net securities brokerage revenue
3,670
3,472
2,836
2,961
3,348
Bank-owned life insurance
4,317
3,811
4,458
3,765
3,450
Mortgage banking income
1,055
919
791
1,898
2,364
Net securities gains / (losses)
1,644
(13)
1,077
1,210
1,410
Net gains / (losses) on other real estate owned and other assets
2,036
546
(824)
329
111
Other income
8,989
4,032
3,647
3,996
5,062
Total non-interest income
53,632
41,831
43,270
44,864
43,957
Non-interest expense
Salaries and wages
66,402
63,964
61,664
60,583
60,153
Employee benefits
19,148
17,611
17,148
18,040
18,857
Net occupancy
7,863
8,529
8,522
8,819
8,119
Equipment and software
15,640
15,678
16,110
16,310
17,140
Marketing
2,271
1,526
2,636
2,979
1,864
FDIC insurance
4,168
4,784
5,411
5,820
5,479
Amortization of intangible assets
7,141
7,160
7,217
8,425
9,204
Restructuring and merger-related expense
1,003
3,713
3,483
11,383
41,056
Other operating expenses
25,450
23,740
25,697
23,829
24,663
Total non-interest expense
149,086
146,705
147,888
156,188
186,535
Income before provision for income taxes
117,523
111,424
114,620
103,310
70,973
Provision for income taxes
24,846
22,789
23,510
19,737
13,558
Net Income
92,677
88,635
91,110
83,573
57,415
Preferred stock dividends
4,240
4,240
12,948
2,531
2,531
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 88,437
$ 84,395
$ 78,162
$ 81,042
$ 54,884
Taxable equivalent net interest income
$ 223,447
$ 216,683
$ 223,590
$ 217,963
$ 217,996
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$ 0.92
$ 0.88
$ 0.81
$ 0.84
$ 0.57
Net income per common share - diluted
0.91
0.88
0.81
0.84
0.57
Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1) (2)
0.92
0.91
0.84
0.94
0.91
Dividends declared
0.38
0.38
0.38
0.37
0.37
Book value (period end)
40.53
40.01
39.64
39.02
38.28
Tangible book value (period end) (1)
22.98
22.45
22.01
21.29
20.48
Average common shares outstanding - basic
96,028,958
96,103,497
96,053,336
95,995,174
95,744,980
Average common shares outstanding - diluted
96,703,880
96,309,352
96,226,845
96,116,617
95,808,310
Period end common shares outstanding
95,869,209
96,134,158
96,067,559
96,044,222
95,986,023
Period end preferred shares outstanding
230,000
230,000
230,000
380,000
150,000
Full time equivalent employees
2,996
2,973
3,030
3,064
3,253
(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on
WESBANCO, INC.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
Page 11
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Asset quality data
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
Non-performing assets:
Total non-performing loans
$ 146,058
$ 145,008
$ 91,584
$ 94,463
$ 84,319
Other real estate and repossessed assets
1,391
1,323
907
997
958
Total non-performing assets
$ 147,449
$ 146,331
$ 92,491
$ 95,460
$ 85,277
Past due loans (1):
Loans past due 30-89 days
$ 67,388
$ 89,877
$ 91,199
$ 80,333
$ 65,401
Loans past due 90 days or more
21,783
16,210
37,783
19,430
20,890
Total past due loans
$ 89,171
$ 106,087
$ 128,982
$ 99,763
$ 86,291
Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans
0.35
%
0.47
%
0.47
%
0.42
%
0.35
%
Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans
0.11
0.08
0.20
0.10
0.11
Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans
0.75
0.76
0.48
0.50
0.45
Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other
real estate and repossessed assets
0.76
0.77
0.48
0.50
0.45
Non-performing assets / total assets
0.53
0.53
0.33
0.35
0.31
Allowance for credit losses
Allowance for credit losses - loans
$ 217,775
$ 210,023
$ 218,749
$ 217,666
$ 223,866
Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments
7,740
7,212
6,950
7,628
6,168
Provision for credit losses
9,185
(897)
3,059
2,082
3,218
Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries
892
7,584
2,666
8,867
4,329
Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans
0.02
%
0.16
%
0.06
%
0.19
%
0.09
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans
1.12
%
1.10
%
1.14
%
1.15
%
1.19
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans
1.49
x
1.45
x
2.39
x
2.30
x
2.65
x
Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and
loans past due
0.93
x
0.84
x
0.99
x
1.12
x
1.31
x
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
Capital ratios
Tier I leverage capital
9.83
%
9.63
%
9.42
%
9.72
%
8.66
%
Tier I risk-based capital
11.72
11.72
11.42
11.83
10.59
Total risk-based capital
14.18
14.19
13.92
14.58
13.40
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)
10.70
10.67
10.37
10.10
9.90
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
14.94
14.84
14.88
14.22
13.99
Tangible equity to tangible assets (2)
9.29
9.24
8.99
9.35
8.16
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
8.44
8.37
8.13
7.92
7.60
(1) Excludes non-performing loans.
(2) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.
WESBANCO, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Page 12
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
2026
2025
Return on average assets, excluding certain items:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 88,437
$ 84,395
$ 78,162
$ 81,042
$ 54,884
$ 172,832
$ 43,360
Add: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
792
2,933
2,752
8,993
32,434
3,726
48,242
Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
46,926
Net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items
89,229
87,328
80,914
90,035
87,318
176,558
138,528
Average total assets
$ 27,514,390
$ 27,530,620
$ 27,481,963
$ 27,419,726
$ 27,304,700
$ 27,522,460
$ 24,459,913
Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)
1.30 %
1.29 %
1.17 %
1.30 %
1.28 %
1.29 %
1.14 %
Return on average equity, excluding certain items:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 88,437
$ 84,395
$ 78,162
$ 81,042
$ 54,884
$ 172,832
$ 43,360
Add: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
792
2,933
2,752
8,993
32,434
3,726
48,242
Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
46,926
Net income available to common shareholders excluding certain items
89,229
87,328
80,914
90,035
87,318
176,558
138,528
Average total shareholders' equity
$ 4,110,881
$ 4,086,617
$ 4,088,456
$ 3,898,142
$ 3,819,513
$ 4,098,816
$ 3,486,668
Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)
8.71 %
8.67 %
7.85 %
9.16 %
9.17 %
8.69 %
8.01 %
Return on average tangible equity:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 88,437
$ 84,395
$ 78,162
$ 81,042
$ 54,884
$ 172,832
$ 43,360
Add: amortization of intangibles (1)
5,641
5,656
5,701
6,656
7,271
11,298
10,607
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
94,078
90,051
83,863
87,698
62,155
184,130
53,967
Average total shareholders' equity
4,110,881
4,086,617
4,088,456
3,898,142
3,819,513
4,098,816
3,486,668
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,685,204)
(1,691,156)
(1,700,188)
(1,704,105)
(1,608,358)
(1,688,164)
(1,461,946)
Average tangible equity
$ 2,425,677
$ 2,395,461
$ 2,388,268
$ 2,194,037
$ 2,211,155
$ 2,410,652
$ 2,024,722
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2)
15.56 %
15.25 %
13.93 %
15.86 %
11.27 %
15.40 %
5.38 %
Average tangible common equity
$ 2,201,490
$ 2,171,274
$ 2,096,528
$ 2,015,329
$ 2,066,671
$ 2,186,465
$ 1,880,238
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2)
17.14 %
16.82 %
15.87 %
17.26 %
12.06 %
16.98 %
5.79 %
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 88,437
$ 84,395
$ 78,162
$ 81,042
$ 54,884
$ 172,832
$ 43,360
Add: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
792
2,933
2,752
8,993
32,434
3,726
48,242
Add: amortization of intangibles (1)
5,641
5,656
5,701
6,656
7,271
11,298
10,607
Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
46,926
Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles
and excluding certain items
94,870
92,984
86,615
96,691
94,589
187,856
149,135
Average total shareholders' equity
4,110,881
4,086,617
4,088,456
3,898,142
3,819,513
4,098,816
3,486,668
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,685,204)
(1,691,156)
(1,700,188)
(1,704,105)
(1,608,358)
(1,688,164)
(1,461,946)
Average tangible equity
$ 2,425,677
$ 2,395,461
$ 2,388,268
$ 2,194,037
$ 2,211,155
$ 2,410,652
$ 2,024,722
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)
15.69 %
15.74 %
14.39 %
17.48 %
17.16 %
15.71 %
14.85 %
Average tangible common equity
$ 2,201,490
$ 2,171,274
$ 2,096,528
$ 2,015,329
$ 2,066,671
$ 2,186,465
$ 1,880,238
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)
17.28 %
17.37 %
16.39 %
19.03 %
18.36 %
17.33 %
15.99 %
Efficiency ratio:
Non-interest expense
$ 149,086
$ 146,705
$ 147,888
$ 156,188
$ 186,535
$ 295,788
$ 320,500
Less: amortization of intangibles
(7,141)
(7,160)
(7,217)
(8,245)
(9,204)
(14,301)
(13,427)
Less: restructuring and merger-related expense
(1,003)
(3,713)
(3,483)
(11,383)
(41,056)
(4,716)
(61,066)
Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense
140,942
135,832
137,188
136,380
136,275
276,771
246,007
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis
223,447
216,683
223,590
217,963
217,996
440,129
377,719
Non-interest income, excluding net securities gains
51,988
41,844
42,193
43,654
42,547
93,831
78,622
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income
$ 275,435
$ 258,527
$ 265,783
$ 261,617
$ 260,543
$ 533,960
$ 456,341
Efficiency ratio
51.17 %
52.54 %
51.62 %
52.13 %
52.30 %
51.83 %
53.91 %
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 88,437
$ 84,395
$ 78,162
$ 81,042
$ 54,884
$ 172,832
$ 43,360
Add: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)
792
2,933
2,752
8,993
32,434
3,726
48,242
Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
46,926
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items:
$ 89,229
$ 87,328
$ 80,914
$ 90,035
$ 87,318
$ 176,558
$ 138,528
Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items:
Net income per common share - diluted
$ 0.91
$ 0.88
$ 0.81
$ 0.84
$ 0.57
$ 1.79
$ 0.50
Add: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)
0.01
0.03
0.03
0.10
0.34
0.04
0.56
Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.54
Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items:
$ 0.92
$ 0.91
$ 0.84
$ 0.94
$ 0.91
$ 1.83
$ 1.60
Period End
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
Tangible book value per share:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 4,109,685
$ 4,070,608
$ 4,031,913
$ 4,116,527
$ 3,819,220
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,682,457)
(1,688,098)
(1,693,755)
(1,702,916)
(1,709,001)
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
(224,187)
(224,187)
(224,187)
(368,867)
(144,484)
Tangible common equity
2,203,041
2,158,323
2,113,971
2,044,744
1,965,735
Common shares outstanding
95,869,209
96,134,158
96,067,559
96,044,222
95,986,023
Tangible book value per share
$ 22.98
$ 22.45
$ 22.01
$ 21.29
$ 20.48
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:
Total shareholders' equity
$ 4,109,685
$ 4,070,608
$ 4,031,913
$ 4,116,527
$ 3,819,220
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,682,457)
(1,688,098)
(1,693,755)
(1,702,916)
(1,709,001)
Tangible equity
2,427,228
2,382,510
2,338,158
2,413,611
2,110,219
Less: preferred shareholder's equity
(224,187)
(224,187)
(224,187)
(368,867)
(144,484)
Tangible common equity
2,203,041
2,158,323
2,113,971
2,044,744
1,965,735
Total assets
27,796,917
27,482,455
27,696,333
27,518,042
27,571,576
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability
(1,682,457)
(1,688,098)
(1,693,755)
(1,702,916)
(1,709,001)
Tangible assets
$ 26,114,460
$ 25,794,357
$ 26,002,578
$ 25,815,126
$ 25,862,575
Tangible equity to tangible assets
9.29 %
9.24 %
8.99 %
9.35 %
8.16 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.44 %
8.37 %
8.13 %
7.92 %
7.60 %
(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
WESBANCO, INC.
Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Page 13
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of
Three Months Ended
Year to Date
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
2026
2025
Pre-tax, pre-provision income:
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 117,523
$ 111,424
$ 114,620
$ 103,310
$ 70,973
$ 228,948
$ 61,309
Add: provision for credit losses
9,185
(897)
3,059
2,082
3,218
8,288
72,101
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
$ 126,708
$ 110,527
$ 117,679
$ 105,392
$ 74,191
$ 237,236
$ 133,410
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 117,523
$ 111,424
$ 114,620
$ 103,310
$ 70,973
$ 228,948
$ 61,309
Add: provision for credit losses
9,185
(897)
3,059
2,082
3,218
8,288
72,101
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
1,003
3,713
3,483
11,383
41,056
4,716
61,066
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
$ 127,711
$ 114,240
$ 121,162
$ 116,775
$ 115,247
$ 241,952
$ 194,476
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 117,523
$ 111,424
$ 114,620
$ 103,310
$ 70,973
$ 228,948
$ 61,309
Add: provision for credit losses
9,185
(897)
3,059
2,082
3,218
8,288
72,101
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
1,003
3,713
3,483
#
11,383
41,056
4,716
61,066
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
127,711
114,240
121,162
#
116,775
115,247
241,952
194,476
Average total assets
$ 27,514,390
$ 27,530,620
$ 27,481,963
$ 27,419,726
$ 27,304,700
$ 27,522,460
$ 24,459,913
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
1.86 %
1.68 %
1.75 %
1.69 %
1.69 %
1.77 %
1.60 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 117,523
$ 111,424
$ 114,620
$ 103,310
$ 70,973
$ 228,948
$ 61,309
Add: provision for credit losses
9,185
(897)
3,059
2,082
3,218
8,288
72,101
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
1,003
3,713
3,483
#
11,383
41,056
4,716
61,066
Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses
127,711
114,240
121,162
#
116,775
115,247
241,952
194,476
Average total shareholders' equity
$ 4,110,881
$ 4,086,617
$ 4,088,456
$ 3,898,142
$ 3,819,513
$ 4,098,816
$ 3,486,668
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)
12.46 %
11.34 %
11.76 %
11.88 %
12.10 %
11.90 %
11.25 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):
Income before provision for income taxes
$ 117,523
$ 111,424
$ 114,620
$ 103,310
$ 70,973
$ 228,948
$ 61,309
Add: provision for credit losses
9,185
(897)
3,059
2,082
3,218
8,288
72,101
Add: amortization of intangibles
7,141
7,160
7,217
8,425
9,204
14,301
13,427
Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses
1,003
3,713
3,483
#
11,383
41,056
4,716
61,066
Pre-tax, pre-provision income before restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles
134,852
121,400
128,379
#
125,200
124,451
256,253
207,903
Average total shareholders' equity
4,110,881
4,086,617
4,088,456
3,898,142
3,819,513
4,098,816
3,486,668
Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability
(1,685,204)
(1,691,156)
(1,700,188)
(1,704,105)
(1,608,358)
(1,688,164)
(1,461,946)
Average tangible equity
$ 2,425,677
$ 2,395,461
$ 2,388,268
$ 2,194,037
$ 2,211,155
$ 2,410,652
$ 2,024,722
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
22.30 %
20.55 %
21.33 %
22.64 %
22.58 %
21.44 %
20.71 %
Average tangible common equity
$ 2,201,490
$ 2,171,274
$ 2,096,528
$ 2,015,329
$ 2,066,671
$ 2,186,465
$ 1,880,238
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)
24.57 %
22.68 %
24.29 %
24.65 %
24.15 %
23.63 %
22.30 %
(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.
(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.
SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.