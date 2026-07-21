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WKN: 923622 | ISIN: US9508101014 | Ticker-Symbol: WEY
Frankfurt
22.07.26 | 08:07
35,000 Euro
-1,13 % -0,400
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Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
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WESBANCO INC Chart 1 Jahr
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WESBANCO INC 5-Tage-Chart
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34,80036,00010:43
PR Newswire
21.07.2026 22:15 Uhr
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WesBanco, Inc.: WesBanco Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Marked by strong annualized loan growth, top-tier efficiency ratio, and accelerating growth in targeted expansion markets

WHEELING, W.Va., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco" or "Company") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2026. Net income available to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2026 was $88.4 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.91, compared to $54.9 million and $0.57 per diluted share, respectively, for the second quarter of 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net income was $172.8 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, compared to $43.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the 2025 period.

As noted below, WesBanco reported $0.92 of earnings per diluted share, in the second quarter, as compared to $0.91 in the prior year period, when excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (non-GAAP measures). On a similar basis and excluding the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans, WesBanco reported $1.83 per diluted share, for the six month period, as compared to $1.60 per diluted share last year (non-GAAP measures).




For the Three Months Ended June 30,



For the Six Months Ended June 30,




2026



2025



2026


2025

(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
except per share amounts)


Net Income


Diluted
Earnings
Per Share




Net Income


Diluted
Earnings
Per Share



Net Income


Diluted
Earnings
Per Share


Net Income


Diluted
Earnings
Per Share

Net income available to common shareholders
(GAAP)


$ 88,437


$ 0.91




$ 54,884


$ 0.57



$ 172,832


$ 1.79


$ 43,360


$ 0.50

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-
related expenses


792


0.01




32,434


0.34



3,726


0.04


48,242


0.56

Add: After-tax day one provision for credit
losses on acquired loans


-


-




-


-



-


-


46,926


0.54

Adjusted net income available to common
shareholders (Non-GAAP) (1)


$ 89,229


$ 0.92




$ 87,318


$ 0.91



$ 176,558


$ 1.83


$ 138,528


$ 1.60

(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.

Financial and operational highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2026:

  • Generated annualized loan growth of 8.3% over the sequential quarter and 3.5% year-over-year as organic growth across all markets more than offset higher commercial real estate ("CRE") payoffs of approximately $345 million, which impacted year-over-year loan growth by 1.0%
  • Grew commercial loan pipeline to a record $2.3 billion as of June 30, 2026, reflecting strong business development activity and growing opportunities across all markets, with an average loan to deposit ratio of 88.9% that provides substantial capacity to fund loan growth
  • Increased net interest margin 4 basis points year-over-year to 3.63%, primarily driven by lower funding costs and asset repricing
  • Achieved record fee income levels across securities brokerage, digital banking, and service charges on deposits, as well as record levels of trust assets under management and securities account values
  • Improved efficiency ratio more than 1 percentage point both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter to a record low of 51.2%, primarily due to a focus on driving positive operating leverage
  • Advanced our organic growth strategy and commercial momentum in targeted expansion markets, including Northern Virginia, Tennessee, and South Florida; and, positioning the Florida franchise for continued growth through planned financial center openings during the first half of 2027
  • Recently recognized as one of America's High Growth Companies by Business Insider and one of America's Best Companies by Time

"Our strong second quarter performance reflects the continued success of our relationship-focused banking model and disciplined growth strategy," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, WesBanco. "We generated annualized loan growth of more than 8%, expanded our commercial loan pipeline to a record $2.3 billion, and generated positive operating leverage, demonstrating our ability to drive profitable growth across the franchise. With a solid funding position and strong momentum across our markets - particularly our Premier and expansion markets in Northern Virginia, Tennessee, and Florida - we are well-positioned for continued growth."

Balance Sheet

WesBanco's balance sheet, as of June 30, 2026, reflects organic growth and the impact of elevated CRE payoffs. Total assets increased 0.8% year-over-year to $27.8 billion, including total portfolio loans of $19.5 billion and total securities of $4.4 billion. Total portfolio loans increased 3.5% year-over-year due to organic growth of $650 million partially offset by higher CRE payoffs. As anticipated, CRE payoffs continued to remain elevated and totaled approximately $345 million during the second quarter of 2026, consistent with the elevated quarterly levels incurred during the prior nine months. The commercial loan pipeline has grown 90% since year-end to a record $2.3 billion, as of June 30, 2026.

Deposits of $21.6 billion increased 2.1% year-over-year due to organic growth that more than offset the decline in higher cost certificates of deposit (CDs). Despite the closure of 37 financial centers this year, deposits were down only $75 million, or 0.4%, on a sequential quarter basis reflecting the remaining $50 million of brokered deposits that paid off on April 1st and the decline in higher cost CDs. Total deposits excluding CDs increased 4.3% year-over-year and 1.3% annualized sequentially. Total demand deposits represented 49% of total deposits, with the non-interest bearing component representing 24%.

Credit Quality

As of June 30, 2026, credit quality measures have remained in consistent range, from a historical perspective. Non-performing loans remained flat to the first quarter as the three credits added last quarter continue to be addressed. Net charge-offs for the second quarter were 0.02% of total average loans. The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at June 30, 2026 was 1.12% of total loans, or $217.8 million. The second quarter net provision for credit losses of $9.2 million was primarily due to higher loan balances. Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and the related coverage ratio is a remaining unaccreted discount on purchased loans from acquisitions representing 1.41% of total portfolio loans.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The second quarter margin of 3.63% improved 4 basis points year-over-year primarily due to lower funding costs and 6 basis points sequentially due to higher loan yields and lower funding costs. Deposit funding costs of 235 basis points for the second quarter of 2026 decreased 11 basis points from the prior year period and were flat to the first quarter. When including non-interest bearing deposits, deposit funding costs for the second quarter were 178 basis points.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $222.2 million, an increase of $5.4 million, or 2.5% year-over-year, reflecting lower FHLB borrowing and deposit costs and higher securities yields. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net interest income of $437.6 million increased $62.3 million, or 16.6%, primarily due to the reasons discussed for the three-month period comparison and higher loan balances.

Non-Interest Income

For the second quarter of 2026, non-interest income of $53.6 million increased $9.7 million, or 22.0%, from the second quarter of 2025 due primarily to higher net swap and valuation income, service charges on deposits, and other income. Gross swap fees were $2.8 million in the second quarter, compared to $1.4 million in the prior year period, while the fair value adjustment was $0.3 million, compared to a loss of $0.7 million in the prior year period. Service charges on deposits increased $1.1 million year-over-year due to increased general spending and higher transaction volumes from our larger customer base, as well as an increase in monthly fees that took effect during June. Other income for the second quarter of 2026 included a non-recurring $4.8 million gain related to the freezing of future service for actively employed participants in the pension plan. Mortgage banking income decreased $1.3 million from the prior year period primarily due to more mortgage volume going into portfolio loans.

Primarily reflecting the items discussed above, as well as trust fees and net securities brokerage revenue, non-interest income, for the six months ended June 30, 2026, increased $16.8 million, or 21.4%, year-over-year to $95.5 million. Reflecting record asset levels, trust fees and net securities brokerage revenue increased $1.9 million and $1.1 million, respectively, due to the addition of PFC wealth clients, market value appreciation, and organic growth.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense, excluding restructuring and merger-related costs, for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $148.1 million, a $2.6 million, or 1.8%, increase year-over-year primarily due to higher salaries and wages offset by discretionary expense management. Salaries and wages of $66.4 million increased due to recent hiring efforts, primarily in Florida, and bonus accrual adjustments. FDIC insurance expense of $4.2 million decreased due to a lower assessment rate associated with our improved financial ratios. Equipment and software of $2.3 million, which was consistent with the last several quarters, decreased $1.5 million year-over-year due to the cost of operating two core systems in the prior year related to the PFC acquisition until the conversion to one platform in mid-May 2025. Amortization of intangible assets of $7.1 million, which was consistent with the last couple quarters, decreased $2.1 million year-over-year due to the core deposit intangible asset that was created from the acquisition of PFC in the prior year. Restructuring and merger-related expenses decreased $40.1 million from the prior year period, which included costs associated with the closing of the PFC acquisition.

Excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses, non-interest expense during the first half of 2026 of $291.1 million increased $31.6 million, or 12.2%, compared to the prior year period, due primarily to the expenses described above.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At June 30, 2026, Tier I leverage was 9.83%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 11.72%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 10.70%, and total risk-based capital was 14.18%. In addition, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.44%.

During the second quarter, WesBanco repurchased 0.3 million shares of its outstanding common stock on the open market at a total cost of $9.7 million, or $33.55 per share. As of June 30, 2026, approximately 4.5 million shares remained for repurchase under the combination of the 4.0 million share repurchase authorization approved by WesBanco's Board of Directors on May 20, 2026 and the remainder of the February 24, 2022 authorization.

Conference Call and Webcast

WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, or 1-412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 855-669-9658, or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 4494073. The replay will begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET on July 22, 2026, and end at 12 a.m. ET on August 6, 2026. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") including WesBanco's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and excluding after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.

About WesBanco, Inc.

With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our ten-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $27.8 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $8.2 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $2.7 billion through our broker/dealer, as of June 30, 2026. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

WESBANCO, INC.












Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights











Page 5

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)































For the Three Months Ended


For the Six Months Ended

Statement of Income

June 30,


June 30,

Interest and dividend income

2026


2025


% Change


2026


2025


% Change


Loans, including fees

$ 287,916


$ 290,104


(0.8)


$ 568,904


$ 508,512


11.9


Interest and dividends on securities:














Taxable

32,083


31,066


3.3


63,526


53,314


19.2



Tax-exempt

4,833


4,616


4.7


9,657


9,145


5.6




Total interest and dividends on securities

36,916


35,682


3.5


73,183


62,459


17.2


Other interest income

8,219


10,596


(22.4)


16,587


18,643


(11.0)

Total interest and dividend income

333,051


336,382


(1.0)


658,674


589,614


11.7

Interest expense













Interest bearing demand deposits

30,567


30,405


0.5


59,935


59,782


0.3


Money market deposits

33,650


36,287


(7.3)


65,804


57,422


14.6


Savings deposits

11,029


8,670


27.2


21,147


16,029


31.9


Certificates of deposit

20,590


21,442


(4.0)


43,181


39,999


8.0




Total interest expense on deposits

95,836


96,804


(1.0)


190,067


173,232


9.7


Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

10,390


16,683


(37.7)


21,705


29,718


(27.0)


Other short-term borrowings

565


816


(30.8)


1,163


1,938


(40.0)


Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

4,098


5,310


(22.8)


8,177


9,438


(13.4)




Total interest expense

110,889


119,613


(7.3)


221,112


214,326


3.2

Net interest income

222,162


216,769


2.5


437,562


375,288


16.6


Provision for credit losses

9,185


3,218


185.4


8,288


72,101


(88.5)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

212,977


213,551


(0.3)


429,274


303,187


41.6

Non-interest income













Trust fees

9,830


9,657


1.8


20,272


18,355


10.4


Service charges on deposits

11,546


10,484


10.1


22,507


19,070


18.0


Digital banking income

7,410


7,325


1.2


14,008


12,730


10.0


Net swap fee and valuation income

3,135


746


320.2


4,197


1,706


146.0


Net securities brokerage revenue

3,670


3,348


9.6


7,142


6,049


18.1


Bank-owned life insurance

4,317


3,450


25.1


8,127


6,878


18.2


Mortgage banking income

1,055


2,364


(55.4)


1,974


3,504


(43.7)


Net securities gains

1,644


1,410


16.6


1,631


1,092


49.4


Net gains on other real estate owned and other assets

2,036


111


NM


2,583


71


NM


Other income

8,989


5,062


77.6


13,021


9,167


42.0




Total non-interest income

53,632


43,957


22.0


95,462


78,622


21.4

Non-interest expense













Salaries and wages

66,402


60,153


10.4


130,366


108,730


19.9


Employee benefits

19,148


18,857


1.5


36,759


31,827


15.5


Net occupancy

7,863


8,119


(3.2)


16,393


15,897


3.1


Equipment and software

15,640


17,140


(8.8)


31,317


30,190


3.7


Marketing

2,271


1,864


21.8


3,798


4,246


(10.6)


FDIC insurance

4,168


5,479


(23.9)


8,951


9,666


(7.4)


Amortization of intangible assets

7,141


9,204


(22.4)


14,301


13,427


6.5


Restructuring and merger-related expense

1,003


41,056


(97.6)


4,716


61,066


(92.3)


Other operating expenses

25,450


24,663


3.2


49,187


45,451


8.2




Total non-interest expense

149,086


186,535


(20.1)


295,788


320,500


(7.7)

Income before provision for income taxes

117,523


70,973


65.6


228,948


61,309


273.4


Provision for income taxes

24,846


13,558


83.3


47,635


12,886


269.7

Net Income

92,677


57,415


61.4


181,313


48,423


274.4

Preferred stock dividends

4,240


2,531


67.5


8,481


5,063


67.5

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 88,437


$ 54,884


61.1


$ 172,832


$ 43,360


298.6































Taxable equivalent net interest income

$ 223,447


$ 217,996


2.5


$ 440,129


$ 377,719


16.5
















Per common share data












Net income per common share - basic

$ 0.92


$ 0.57


61.4


$ 1.80


$ 0.50


260.0

Net income per common share - diluted

0.91


0.57


59.6


1.79


0.50


258.0

Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1) (2)

0.92


0.91


1.1


1.83


1.60


14.4

Dividends declared

0.38


0.37


2.7


0.76


0.74


2.7

Book value (period end)

40.53


38.28


5.9


40.53


38.28


5.9

Tangible book value (period end) (1)

22.98


20.48


12.2


22.98


20.48


12.2

Average common shares outstanding - basic

96,028,958


95,744,980


0.3


96,066,022


86,339,970


11.3

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

96,703,880


95,808,310


0.9


96,506,410


86,466,701


11.6

Period end common shares outstanding

95,869,209


95,986,023


(0.1)


95,869,209


95,986,023


(0.1)

Period end preferred shares outstanding

230,000


150,000


53.3


230,000


150,000


53.3
















(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.









(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans.

NM = Not Meaningful



























WESBANCO, INC.


















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 6

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, unless otherwise noted)


































Selected ratios
























For the Six Months Ended










June 30,










2026


2025


% Change


























Return on average assets






1.27

%

0.36

%

252.78

%







Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1) (2)




1.29


1.14


13.16








Return on average equity






8.50


2.51


238.65








Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)




8.69


8.01


8.49








Return on average tangible equity (1)





15.40


5.38


186.25








Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)



15.71


14.85


5.79








Return on average tangible common equity (1)




16.98


5.79


193.26








Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)



17.33


15.99


8.38








Yield on earning assets (3)





5.41


5.46


(0.92)








Cost of interest bearing liabilities





2.50


2.73


(8.42)








Net interest spread (3)






2.91


2.73


6.59








Net interest margin (3)






3.60


3.48


3.45








Efficiency (1) (3)






51.83


53.91


(3.86)








Average loans to average deposits





88.97


89.42


(0.50)








Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans




0.09


0.09


-








Effective income tax rate





20.81


21.02


(1.00)






















































































For the Three Months Ended










June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,










2026


2026


2025


2025


2025






















Return on average assets






1.29

%

1.24

%

1.13

%

1.17

%

0.81

%



Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1) (2)




1.30


1.29


1.17


1.30


1.28




Return on average equity






8.63


8.38


7.58


8.25


5.76




Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)




8.71


8.67


7.85


9.16


9.17




Return on average tangible equity (1)





15.56


15.25


13.93


15.86


11.27




Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)



15.69


15.74


14.39


17.48


17.16




Return on average tangible common equity (1)




17.14


16.82


15.87


17.26


12.06




Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1) (2)



17.28


17.37


16.39


19.03


18.36




Yield on earning assets (3)





5.44


5.38


5.51


5.58


5.56




Cost of interest bearing liabilities





2.50


2.50


2.62


2.79


2.69




Net interest spread (3)






2.94


2.88


2.88


2.79


2.87




Net interest margin (3)






3.63


3.57


3.61


3.53


3.59




Efficiency (1) (3)






51.17


52.54


51.62


52.13


52.30




Average loans to average deposits





88.89


89.05


88.78


89.41


89.47




Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans



0.02


0.16


0.06


0.19


0.09




Effective income tax rate





21.14


20.45


20.51


19.10


19.10




Trust and Investment Services assets under management (4)




$ 8,227


$ 7,810


$ 7,886


$ 7,688


$ 7,205




Broker-dealer securities account values (including annuities) (4)



$ 2,704


$ 2,574


$ 2,481


$ 2,588


$ 2,554






















(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.










(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation can consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans.

(3) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully










taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt








loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and








provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.













(4) Represents market value at period end, in millions.

WESBANCO, INC.









Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights








Page 7

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)








% Change

Balance sheet


June 30,



December 31,

June 30, 2026

Assets




2026


2025


% Change

2025

to Dec 31, 2025

Cash and due from banks


$ 226,961


$ 402,755


(43.6)

$ 204,860

10.8

Due from banks - interest bearing


644,813


754,275


(14.5)

751,249

(14.2)

Securities:











Equity securities, at fair value


19,060


29,538


(35.5)

30,809

(38.1)


Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value


3,312,972


3,222,819


2.8

3,288,332

0.7


Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,005,725, $1,006,110










and $1,035,957, respectively)


1,107,751


1,137,782


(2.6)

1,132,114

(2.2)


Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities


(165)


(178)


7.3

(168)

1.8


Net held-to-maturity debt securities


1,107,586


1,137,604


(2.6)

1,131,946

(2.2)


Total securities


4,439,618


4,389,961


1.1

4,451,087

(0.3)

Loans held for sale


57,318


123,019


(53.4)

87,454

(34.5)

Portfolio loans:










Commercial real estate


11,093,370


10,600,210


4.7

10,938,834

1.4


Commercial and industrial


2,949,863


2,819,096


4.6

2,863,893

3.0


Residential real estate


3,939,813


3,939,796


0.0

3,938,585

0.0


Home equity


1,191,809


1,052,334


13.3

1,129,394

5.5


Consumer


304,111


417,190


(27.1)

355,726

(14.5)

Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income


19,478,966


18,828,626


3.5

19,226,432

1.3

Allowance for credit losses - loans


(217,775)


(223,866)


2.7

(218,749)

0.4


Net portfolio loans


19,261,191


18,604,760


3.5

19,007,683

1.3

Premises and equipment, net


248,200


274,137


(9.5)

263,240

(5.7)

Accrued interest receivable


102,342


106,410


(3.8)

106,651

(4.0)

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net


1,709,084


1,745,170


(2.1)

1,723,385

(0.8)

Bank-owned life insurance


562,297


552,051


1.9

557,512

0.9

Other assets



545,093


619,038


(11.9)

543,212

0.3

Total Assets


$ 27,796,917


$ 27,571,576


0.8

$ 27,696,333

0.4













Liabilities










Deposits:











Non-interest bearing demand


$ 5,287,995


$ 5,328,181


(0.8)

$ 5,376,767

(1.7)


Interest bearing demand


5,364,937


4,865,091


10.3

5,186,880

3.4


Money market


5,012,414


4,825,154


3.9

5,072,039

(1.2)


Savings deposits


3,335,823


3,192,943


4.5

3,157,782

5.6


Certificates of deposit


2,591,047


2,943,187


(12.0)

2,875,372

(9.9)


Total deposits


21,592,216


21,154,556


2.1

21,668,840

(0.4)

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings


1,350,000


1,750,000


(22.9)

1,200,000

12.5

Other short-term borrowings


88,419


103,666


(14.7)

110,679

(20.1)

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt


308,837


357,762


(13.7)

308,529

0.1


Total borrowings


1,747,256


2,211,428


(21.0)

1,619,208

7.9

Accrued interest payable


17,567


25,967


(32.3)

19,150

(8.3)

Other liabilities


330,193


360,405


(8.4)

357,222

(7.6)

Total Liabilities


23,687,232


23,752,356


(0.3)

23,664,420

0.1













Shareholders' Equity









Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 0, 150,000 and 0










shares of 6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation










preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively


-


144,484


(100.0)

-

-

Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 230,000, 0 and 230,000










shares of 7.375% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B, liquidation











preference $230.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively


224,187


-


100.0

224,187

-

Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 200,000,000










shares authorized; 96,191,910, 95,986,023 and 96,067,559 shares issued;










95,869,209, 95,986,023 and 96,067,559 shares outstanding, respectively


200,396


199,967


0.2

200,137

0.1

Capital surplus


2,498,629


2,485,458


0.5

2,490,440

0.3

Retained earnings


1,352,870


1,165,058


16.1

1,252,765

8.0

Treasury stock (322,701, 0 and 0 shares - at cost, respectively)


(10,924)


-


100.0

-

100.0

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(153,157)


(173,644)


11.8

(133,320)

(14.9)

Deferred benefits for directors


(2,316)


(2,103)


(10.1)

(2,296)

(0.9)

Total Shareholders' Equity


4,109,685


3,819,220


7.6

4,031,913

1.9

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 27,796,917


$ 27,571,576


0.8

$ 27,696,333

0.4

























WESBANCO, INC.







Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights






Page 8

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)







Balance sheet


June 30,


March 31,



Assets




2026


2026


% Change

Cash and due from banks


$ 226,961


$ 214,453


5.8

Due from banks - interest bearing


644,813


745,957


(13.6)

Securities:









Equity securities, at fair value


19,060


30,256


(37.0)


Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value


3,312,972


3,298,237


0.4


Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,005,725








and $1,011,303, respectively)


1,107,751


1,120,597


(1.1)



Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities


(165)


(151)


(9.3)


Net held-to-maturity debt securities


1,107,586


1,120,446


(1.1)



Total securities


4,439,618


4,448,939


(0.2)

Loans held for sale


57,318


59,281


(3.3)

Portfolio loans:








Commercial real estate


11,093,370


10,902,275


1.8


Commercial and industrial


2,949,863


2,785,440


5.9


Residential real estate


3,939,813


3,920,209


0.5


Home equity


1,191,809


1,149,878


3.6


Consumer


304,111


324,879


(6.4)

Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income


19,478,966


19,082,681


2.1

Allowance for credit losses - loans


(217,775)


(210,023)


(3.7)



Net portfolio loans


19,261,191


18,872,658


2.1

Premises and equipment, net


248,200


251,325


(1.2)

Accrued interest receivable


102,342


105,288


(2.8)

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net


1,709,084


1,716,225


(0.4)

Bank-owned life insurance


562,297


560,773


0.3

Other assets



545,093


507,556


7.4

Total Assets


$ 27,796,917


$ 27,482,455


1.1











Liabilities








Deposits:









Non-interest bearing demand


$ 5,287,995


$ 5,223,034


1.2


Interest bearing demand


5,364,937


5,505,382


(2.6)


Money market


5,012,414


4,904,510


2.2


Savings deposits


3,335,823


3,306,044


0.9


Certificates of deposit


2,591,047


2,729,304


(5.1)



Total deposits


21,592,216


21,668,274


(0.4)

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings


1,350,000


975,000


38.5

Other short-term borrowings


88,419


114,068


(22.5)

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt


308,837


308,683


0.0



Total borrowings


1,747,256


1,397,751


25.0

Accrued interest payable


17,567


19,917


(11.8)

Other liabilities


330,193


325,905


1.3

Total Liabilities


23,687,232


23,411,847


1.2











Shareholders' Equity







Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 230,000,








shares of 7.375% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B, liquidation








preference $230.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively


224,187


224,187


-

Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized;








96,191,910 and 96,134,158 shares issued; 95,869,209 and 96,134,158








shares outstanding, respectively


200,396


200,276


0.1

Capital surplus


2,498,629


2,495,091


0.1

Retained earnings


1,352,870


1,300,628


4.0

Treasury stock (322,701 and 0 shares - at cost, respectively)


(10,924)


-


100.0

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(153,157)


(147,195)


(4.1)

Deferred benefits for directors


(2,316)


(2,379)


2.6

Total Shareholders' Equity


4,109,685


4,070,608


1.0

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 27,796,917


$ 27,482,455


1.1











WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights


















Page 9

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)




















Average balance sheet and




















net interest margin analysis






For the Three Months Ended June 30,


For the Six Months Ended June 30,









2026


2025


2026



2025









Average

Average



Average

Average


Average

Average



Average

Average


Assets







Balance

Rate



Balance

Rate


Balance

Rate



Balance

Rate


Due from banks - interest bearing






$ 716,620

3.89

%


$ 746,583

4.79

%

$ 731,085

3.90

%


$ 675,962

4.76

%

Loans, net of unearned income (1)






19,240,187

6.00



18,903,459

6.16


19,214,689

5.97



16,823,658

6.10


Securities: (2)





















Taxable







3,921,258

3.28



3,881,680

3.21


3,912,760

3.27



3,567,118

3.01


Tax-exempt (3)







733,614

3.34



731,866

3.20


736,525

3.35



732,482

3.19


Total securities







4,654,872

3.29



4,613,546

3.21


4,649,285

3.29



4,299,600

3.04


Other earning assets







57,148

8.86



87,138

7.75


59,697

8.26



74,336

7.31


Total earning assets (3)






24,668,827

5.44

%


24,350,726

5.56

%

24,654,756

5.41

%


21,873,556

5.46

%

Other assets







2,845,563




2,953,974



2,867,704




2,586,357



Total Assets







$ 27,514,390




$ 27,304,700



$ 27,522,460




$ 24,459,913
























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Interest bearing demand deposits






$ 5,432,483

2.26

%


$ 4,885,687

2.50

%

$ 5,380,121

2.25

%


$ 4,531,324

2.66

%

Money market accounts







4,936,974

2.73



4,830,592

3.01


4,919,115

2.70



4,025,925

2.88


Savings deposits







3,318,841

1.33



3,122,815

1.11


3,278,372

1.30



2,865,410

1.13


Certificates of deposit







2,662,394

3.10



2,960,970

2.90


2,744,568

3.17



2,575,458

3.13


Total interest bearing deposits






16,350,692

2.35



15,800,064

2.46


16,322,176

2.35



13,998,117

2.50


Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings






1,040,934

4.00



1,585,821

4.22


1,097,790

3.99



1,378,552

4.35


Repurchase agreements







101,809

2.23



118,988

2.75


104,581

2.24



140,829

2.78


Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt




308,740

5.32



357,379

5.96


308,663

5.34



331,488

5.74


Total interest bearing liabilities (4)





17,802,175

2.50

%


17,862,252

2.69

%

17,833,210

2.50

%


15,848,986

2.73

%

Non-interest bearing demand deposits





5,294,900




5,328,576



5,275,299




4,816,070



Other liabilities







306,434




294,359



315,135




308,189



Shareholders' equity







4,110,881




3,819,513



4,098,816




3,486,668



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





$ 27,514,390




$ 27,304,700



$ 27,522,460




$ 24,459,913



Taxable equivalent net interest spread






2.94

%



2.87

%


2.91

%



2.73

%

Taxable equivalent net interest margin






3.63

%



3.59

%


3.60

%



3.48

%











































(1) Gross of allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $2.1 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025,
respectively, and were $3.9 million and $4.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from prior acquisitions was $14.7 million and $16.5 million for
the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and was $28.0 million and $23.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.



(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.


(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.


(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.1 million and $5.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and was $0.4 million and $7.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026
and 2025, respectively.


WESBANCO, INC.










Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights









Page 10

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)














Quarter Ended

Statement of Income

June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,

Interest and dividend income

2026


2026


2025


2025


2025


Loans, including fees

$ 287,916


$ 280,989


$ 293,208


$ 295,482


$ 290,104


Interest and dividends on securities:












Taxable

32,083


31,443


31,546


31,483


31,066



Tax-exempt

4,833


4,824


4,865


4,692


4,616




Total interest and dividends on securities

36,916


36,267


36,411


36,175


35,682


Other interest income

8,219


8,368


9,821


11,229


10,596

Total interest and dividend income

333,051


325,624


339,440


342,886


336,382

Interest expense











Interest bearing demand deposits

30,567


29,368


29,821


31,351


30,405


Money market deposits

33,650


32,151


36,166


38,249


36,287


Savings deposits

11,029


10,119


9,570


9,577


8,670


Certificates of deposit

20,590


22,591


24,235


23,554


21,442




Total interest expense on deposits

95,836


94,229


99,792


102,731


96,804


Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

10,390


11,316


11,378


17,337


16,683


Other short-term borrowings

565


598


730


766


816


Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

4,098


4,080


5,243


5,336


5,310




Total interest expense

110,889


110,223


117,143


126,170


119,613

Net interest income

222,162


215,401


222,297


216,716


216,769


Provision for credit losses

9,185


(897)


3,059


2,082


3,218

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

212,977


216,298


219,238


214,634


213,551

Non-interest income











Trust fees

9,830


10,442


9,745


8,987


9,657


Service charges on deposits

11,546


10,961


11,159


11,163


10,484


Digital banking income

7,410


6,599


6,422


7,324


7,325


Net swap fee and valuation income

3,135


1,062


3,959


3,231


746


Net securities brokerage revenue

3,670


3,472


2,836


2,961


3,348


Bank-owned life insurance

4,317


3,811


4,458


3,765


3,450


Mortgage banking income

1,055


919


791


1,898


2,364


Net securities gains / (losses)

1,644


(13)


1,077


1,210


1,410


Net gains / (losses) on other real estate owned and other assets

2,036


546


(824)


329


111


Other income

8,989


4,032


3,647


3,996


5,062




Total non-interest income

53,632


41,831


43,270


44,864


43,957

Non-interest expense











Salaries and wages

66,402


63,964


61,664


60,583


60,153


Employee benefits

19,148


17,611


17,148


18,040


18,857


Net occupancy

7,863


8,529


8,522


8,819


8,119


Equipment and software

15,640


15,678


16,110


16,310


17,140


Marketing

2,271


1,526


2,636


2,979


1,864


FDIC insurance

4,168


4,784


5,411


5,820


5,479


Amortization of intangible assets

7,141


7,160


7,217


8,425


9,204


Restructuring and merger-related expense

1,003


3,713


3,483


11,383


41,056


Other operating expenses

25,450


23,740


25,697


23,829


24,663




Total non-interest expense

149,086


146,705


147,888


156,188


186,535

Income before provision for income taxes

117,523


111,424


114,620


103,310


70,973


Provision for income taxes

24,846


22,789


23,510


19,737


13,558

Net Income

92,677


88,635


91,110


83,573


57,415

Preferred stock dividends

4,240


4,240


12,948


2,531


2,531

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 88,437


$ 84,395


$ 78,162


$ 81,042


$ 54,884














Taxable equivalent net interest income

$ 223,447


$ 216,683


$ 223,590


$ 217,963


$ 217,996














Per common share data










Net income per common share - basic

$ 0.92


$ 0.88


$ 0.81


$ 0.84


$ 0.57

Net income per common share - diluted

0.91


0.88


0.81


0.84


0.57

Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1) (2)

0.92


0.91


0.84


0.94


0.91

Dividends declared

0.38


0.38


0.38


0.37


0.37

Book value (period end)

40.53


40.01


39.64


39.02


38.28

Tangible book value (period end) (1)

22.98


22.45


22.01


21.29


20.48

Average common shares outstanding - basic

96,028,958


96,103,497


96,053,336


95,995,174


95,744,980

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

96,703,880


96,309,352


96,226,845


96,116,617


95,808,310

Period end common shares outstanding

95,869,209


96,134,158


96,067,559


96,044,222


95,986,023

Period end preferred shares outstanding

230,000


230,000


230,000


380,000


150,000

Full time equivalent employees

2,996


2,973


3,030


3,064


3,253














(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.







(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on
acquired loans.

WESBANCO, INC.












Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights










Page 11

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
















Quarter Ended






June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


Asset quality data


2026


2026


2025


2025


2025


Non-performing assets:













Total non-performing loans


$ 146,058


$ 145,008


$ 91,584


$ 94,463


$ 84,319



Other real estate and repossessed assets

1,391


1,323


907


997


958




Total non-performing assets


$ 147,449


$ 146,331


$ 92,491


$ 95,460


$ 85,277
















Past due loans (1):













Loans past due 30-89 days


$ 67,388


$ 89,877


$ 91,199


$ 80,333


$ 65,401



Loans past due 90 days or more


21,783


16,210


37,783


19,430


20,890




Total past due loans


$ 89,171


$ 106,087


$ 128,982


$ 99,763


$ 86,291
















Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans

0.35

%

0.47

%

0.47

%

0.42

%

0.35

%

Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans

0.11


0.08


0.20


0.10


0.11


Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans

0.75


0.76


0.48


0.50


0.45


Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other












real estate and repossessed assets


0.76


0.77


0.48


0.50


0.45


Non-performing assets / total assets


0.53


0.53


0.33


0.35


0.31
















Allowance for credit losses












Allowance for credit losses - loans


$ 217,775


$ 210,023


$ 218,749


$ 217,666


$ 223,866


Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments

7,740


7,212


6,950


7,628


6,168


Provision for credit losses


9,185


(897)


3,059


2,082


3,218


Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries

892


7,584


2,666


8,867


4,329
















Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans

0.02

%

0.16

%

0.06

%

0.19

%

0.09

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans

1.12

%

1.10

%

1.14

%

1.15

%

1.19

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans

1.49

x

1.45

x

2.39

x

2.30

x

2.65

x

Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and












loans past due


0.93

x

0.84

x

0.99

x

1.12

x

1.31

x

































June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,






2026


2026


2025


2025


2025


Capital ratios












Tier I leverage capital


9.83

%

9.63

%

9.42

%

9.72

%

8.66

%

Tier I risk-based capital


11.72


11.72


11.42


11.83


10.59


Total risk-based capital


14.18


14.19


13.92


14.58


13.40


Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)

10.70


10.67


10.37


10.10


9.90


Average shareholders' equity to average assets

14.94


14.84


14.88


14.22


13.99


Tangible equity to tangible assets (2)


9.29


9.24


8.99


9.35


8.16


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)

8.44


8.37


8.13


7.92


7.60






























(1) Excludes non-performing loans.












(2) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.




WESBANCO, INC.














Non-GAAP Financial Measures












Page 12

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of
WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.





Three Months Ended


Year to Date





June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


June 30,

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

2026


2026


2025


2025


2025


2026

2025

Return on average assets, excluding certain items:














Net income available to common shareholders

$ 88,437


$ 84,395


$ 78,162


$ 81,042


$ 54,884


$ 172,832

$ 43,360


Add: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

792


2,933


2,752


8,993


32,434


3,726

48,242


Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

-


-


-


-


-


-

46,926


Net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items

89,229


87,328


80,914


90,035


87,318


176,558

138,528


















Average total assets


$ 27,514,390


$ 27,530,620


$ 27,481,963


$ 27,419,726


$ 27,304,700


$ 27,522,460

$ 24,459,913

















Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)

1.30 %


1.29 %


1.17 %


1.30 %


1.28 %


1.29 %

1.14 %

















Return on average equity, excluding certain items:














Net income available to common shareholders

$ 88,437


$ 84,395


$ 78,162


$ 81,042


$ 54,884


$ 172,832

$ 43,360


Add: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

792


2,933


2,752


8,993


32,434


3,726

48,242


Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

-


-


-


-


-


-

46,926


Net income available to common shareholders excluding certain items

89,229


87,328


80,914


90,035


87,318


176,558

138,528


















Average total shareholders' equity

$ 4,110,881


$ 4,086,617


$ 4,088,456


$ 3,898,142


$ 3,819,513


$ 4,098,816

$ 3,486,668

















Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)

8.71 %


8.67 %


7.85 %


9.16 %


9.17 %


8.69 %

8.01 %

















Return on average tangible equity:














Net income available to common shareholders

$ 88,437


$ 84,395


$ 78,162


$ 81,042


$ 54,884


$ 172,832

$ 43,360


Add: amortization of intangibles (1)

5,641


5,656


5,701


6,656


7,271


11,298

10,607


Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles

94,078


90,051


83,863


87,698


62,155


184,130

53,967


















Average total shareholders' equity

4,110,881


4,086,617


4,088,456


3,898,142


3,819,513


4,098,816

3,486,668


Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,685,204)


(1,691,156)


(1,700,188)


(1,704,105)


(1,608,358)


(1,688,164)

(1,461,946)


Average tangible equity


$ 2,425,677


$ 2,395,461


$ 2,388,268


$ 2,194,037


$ 2,211,155


$ 2,410,652

$ 2,024,722

















Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2)

15.56 %


15.25 %


13.93 %


15.86 %


11.27 %


15.40 %

5.38 %


















Average tangible common equity

$ 2,201,490


$ 2,171,274


$ 2,096,528


$ 2,015,329


$ 2,066,671


$ 2,186,465

$ 1,880,238

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2)

17.14 %


16.82 %


15.87 %


17.26 %


12.06 %


16.98 %

5.79 %

















Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items:














Net income available to common shareholders

$ 88,437


$ 84,395


$ 78,162


$ 81,042


$ 54,884


$ 172,832

$ 43,360


Add: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

792


2,933


2,752


8,993


32,434


3,726

48,242


Add: amortization of intangibles (1)

5,641


5,656


5,701


6,656


7,271


11,298

10,607


Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

-


-


-


-


-


-

46,926


Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles














and excluding certain items

94,870


92,984


86,615


96,691


94,589


187,856

149,135


















Average total shareholders' equity

4,110,881


4,086,617


4,088,456


3,898,142


3,819,513


4,098,816

3,486,668


Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,685,204)


(1,691,156)


(1,700,188)


(1,704,105)


(1,608,358)


(1,688,164)

(1,461,946)


Average tangible equity


$ 2,425,677


$ 2,395,461


$ 2,388,268


$ 2,194,037


$ 2,211,155


$ 2,410,652

$ 2,024,722

















Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)

15.69 %


15.74 %


14.39 %


17.48 %


17.16 %


15.71 %

14.85 %


















Average tangible common equity

$ 2,201,490


$ 2,171,274


$ 2,096,528


$ 2,015,329


$ 2,066,671


$ 2,186,465

$ 1,880,238

Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)

17.28 %


17.37 %


16.39 %


19.03 %


18.36 %


17.33 %

15.99 %

















Efficiency ratio:
















Non-interest expense


$ 149,086


$ 146,705


$ 147,888


$ 156,188


$ 186,535


$ 295,788

$ 320,500


Less: amortization of intangibles

(7,141)


(7,160)


(7,217)


(8,245)


(9,204)


(14,301)

(13,427)


Less: restructuring and merger-related expense

(1,003)


(3,713)


(3,483)


(11,383)


(41,056)


(4,716)

(61,066)


Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense

140,942


135,832


137,188


136,380


136,275


276,771

246,007


















Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis

223,447


216,683


223,590


217,963


217,996


440,129

377,719


Non-interest income, excluding net securities gains

51,988


41,844


42,193


43,654


42,547


93,831

78,622


Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income

$ 275,435


$ 258,527


$ 265,783


$ 261,617


$ 260,543


$ 533,960

$ 456,341


Efficiency ratio


51.17 %


52.54 %


51.62 %


52.13 %


52.30 %


51.83 %

53.91 %

































Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items:














Net income available to common shareholders

$ 88,437


$ 84,395


$ 78,162


$ 81,042


$ 54,884


$ 172,832

$ 43,360


Add: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

792


2,933


2,752


8,993


32,434


3,726

48,242


Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

-


-


-


-


-


-

46,926

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items:

$ 89,229


$ 87,328


$ 80,914


$ 90,035


$ 87,318


$ 176,558

$ 138,528

















Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items:














Net income per common share - diluted

$ 0.91


$ 0.88


$ 0.81


$ 0.84


$ 0.57


$ 1.79

$ 0.50


Add: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)

0.01


0.03


0.03


0.10


0.34


0.04

0.56


Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

-


-


-


-


-


-

0.54

Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items:

$ 0.92


$ 0.91


$ 0.84


$ 0.94


$ 0.91


$ 1.83

$ 1.60





































Period End








June 30,


March 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,








2026


2026


2025


2025


2025




Tangible book value per share:














Total shareholders' equity

$ 4,109,685


$ 4,070,608


$ 4,031,913


$ 4,116,527


$ 3,819,220





Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,682,457)


(1,688,098)


(1,693,755)


(1,702,916)


(1,709,001)





Less: preferred shareholder's equity

(224,187)


(224,187)


(224,187)


(368,867)


(144,484)





Tangible common equity


2,203,041


2,158,323


2,113,971


2,044,744


1,965,735





















Common shares outstanding

95,869,209


96,134,158


96,067,559


96,044,222


95,986,023




















Tangible book value per share


$ 22.98


$ 22.45


$ 22.01


$ 21.29


$ 20.48




















Tangible common equity to tangible assets:














Total shareholders' equity

$ 4,109,685


$ 4,070,608


$ 4,031,913


$ 4,116,527


$ 3,819,220





Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,682,457)


(1,688,098)


(1,693,755)


(1,702,916)


(1,709,001)





Tangible equity


2,427,228


2,382,510


2,338,158


2,413,611


2,110,219





Less: preferred shareholder's equity

(224,187)


(224,187)


(224,187)


(368,867)


(144,484)





Tangible common equity


2,203,041


2,158,323


2,113,971


2,044,744


1,965,735





















Total assets



27,796,917


27,482,455


27,696,333


27,518,042


27,571,576





Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,682,457)


(1,688,098)


(1,693,755)


(1,702,916)


(1,709,001)





Tangible assets


$ 26,114,460


$ 25,794,357


$ 26,002,578


$ 25,815,126


$ 25,862,575




















Tangible equity to tangible assets

9.29 %


9.24 %


8.99 %


9.35 %


8.16 %




















Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.44 %


8.37 %


8.13 %


7.92 %


7.60 %




































(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.













(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.













WESBANCO, INC.











Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures












Page 13

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of
WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.





















Three Months Ended


Year to Date





June 30,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


June 30,

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

2026


2026


2025


2025


2025


2026

2025

Pre-tax, pre-provision income:














Income before provision for income taxes

$ 117,523


$ 111,424


$ 114,620


$ 103,310


$ 70,973


$ 228,948

$ 61,309


Add: provision for credit losses

9,185


(897)


3,059


2,082


3,218


8,288

72,101

Pre-tax, pre-provision income


$ 126,708


$ 110,527


$ 117,679


$ 105,392


$ 74,191


$ 237,236

$ 133,410

















Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:














Income before provision for income taxes

$ 117,523


$ 111,424


$ 114,620


$ 103,310


$ 70,973


$ 228,948

$ 61,309


Add: provision for credit losses

9,185


(897)


3,059


2,082


3,218


8,288

72,101


Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

1,003


3,713


3,483


11,383


41,056


4,716

61,066

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

$ 127,711


$ 114,240


$ 121,162


$ 116,775


$ 115,247


$ 241,952

$ 194,476

















Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:














Income before provision for income taxes

$ 117,523


$ 111,424


$ 114,620


$ 103,310


$ 70,973


$ 228,948

$ 61,309


Add: provision for credit losses

9,185


(897)


3,059


2,082


3,218


8,288

72,101


Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

1,003


3,713


3,483

#

11,383


41,056


4,716

61,066

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

127,711


114,240


121,162

#

116,775


115,247


241,952

194,476


















Average total assets


$ 27,514,390


$ 27,530,620


$ 27,481,963


$ 27,419,726


$ 27,304,700


$ 27,522,460

$ 24,459,913

















Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)

1.86 %


1.68 %


1.75 %


1.69 %


1.69 %


1.77 %

1.60 %

















Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:














Income before provision for income taxes

$ 117,523


$ 111,424


$ 114,620


$ 103,310


$ 70,973


$ 228,948

$ 61,309


Add: provision for credit losses

9,185


(897)


3,059


2,082


3,218


8,288

72,101


Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

1,003


3,713


3,483

#

11,383


41,056


4,716

61,066

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

127,711


114,240


121,162

#

116,775


115,247


241,952

194,476


















Average total shareholders' equity

$ 4,110,881


$ 4,086,617


$ 4,088,456


$ 3,898,142


$ 3,819,513


$ 4,098,816

$ 3,486,668

















Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)

12.46 %


11.34 %


11.76 %


11.88 %


12.10 %


11.90 %

11.25 %

















Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):














Income before provision for income taxes

$ 117,523


$ 111,424


$ 114,620


$ 103,310


$ 70,973


$ 228,948

$ 61,309


Add: provision for credit losses

9,185


(897)


3,059


2,082


3,218


8,288

72,101


Add: amortization of intangibles

7,141


7,160


7,217


8,425


9,204


14,301

13,427


Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

1,003


3,713


3,483

#

11,383


41,056


4,716

61,066

Pre-tax, pre-provision income before restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles

134,852


121,400


128,379

#

125,200


124,451


256,253

207,903


















Average total shareholders' equity

4,110,881


4,086,617


4,088,456


3,898,142


3,819,513


4,098,816

3,486,668


Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,685,204)


(1,691,156)


(1,700,188)


(1,704,105)


(1,608,358)


(1,688,164)

(1,461,946)


Average tangible equity


$ 2,425,677


$ 2,395,461


$ 2,388,268


$ 2,194,037


$ 2,211,155


$ 2,410,652

$ 2,024,722

















Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

22.30 %


20.55 %


21.33 %


22.64 %


22.58 %


21.44 %

20.71 %


















Average tangible common equity

$ 2,201,490


$ 2,171,274


$ 2,096,528


$ 2,015,329


$ 2,066,671


$ 2,186,465

$ 1,880,238

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

24.57 %


22.68 %


24.29 %


24.65 %


24.15 %


23.63 %

22.30 %

















(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.










(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.













SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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