Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Aktie im Fokus: Gelingt jetzt der Turnaround?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5UR | ISIN: US2267181046 | Ticker-Symbol: CI5A
Stuttgart
22.07.26 | 10:16
18,600 Euro
-3,63 % -0,700
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CRITEO SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRITEO SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,50018,90010:44
18,60018,90008:14
PR Newswire
22.07.2026 09:30 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Massmart Accelerates Retail Media Offering in South Africa with Criteo

JOHANNESBURG, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo [NASDAQ: CRTO], the global commerce intelligence platform, and Massmart, one of Africa's largest consumer goods retailers, today announced a new retail media collaboration. The collaboration will help brands and marketplace sellers engage more effectively with consumers across Massmart's digital properties in South Africa. By introducing Sponsored Product Ads and Onsite Display Ads, Massmart expands its advertising offering with sophisticated, data-driven formats along the purchase journey. These natively integrated and engaging formats also significantly enhance the customer experience.

Massmart, a subsidiary of Walmart, is home to some of Africa's most recognized brands. The company operates a range of retail and wholesale formats in several sub-Saharan countries, with leading market shares in general merchandise, liquor, home improvement and wholesale food. Its move into retail media - one of the fastest-growing advertising disciplines globally - creates new opportunities for advertisers to engage with consumers in South Africa at key decision-making moments.

"Retail media is an important part of our growth strategy, offering brand advertisers and marketplace sellers meaningful opportunities to engage directly with a broad customer base at our digital points of sale", said Aidan Johnson, Vice President of Alternative Revenue at Massmart. "Strategically collaborating with Criteo gives us access to proven technology and global expertise, enabling us to deliver high-quality onsite advertising experiences that are not only valuable for brands and marketplace sellers, but also highly relevant for shoppers."

Criteo's retail media platform, Commerce Yield, provides Massmart's advertisers with a unified solution to manage campaigns on the retailer's website and app. Sponsored Product Ads drive sales with strong return on ad spend and transparent analytics, while Onsite Display Ads increase brand visibility and product exposure at key points of sale.

"Retail media continues to grow globally, with particularly strong momentum in the Middle East and Africa", said Alex Crowe, Managing Director Retail Media EMEA at Criteo. "We are delighted to collaborate with Massmart to build a powerful retail media offering for brands and agencies. Our technology enables precise audience targeting throughout the purchase journey, along with accurate, transparent closed-loop measurement of campaign performance that brands and their agency partners are looking for."

While these advertising solutions are already available on Makro.co.za, Massmart's flagship eCommerce and marketplace platform, in the coming months, Massmart and Criteo are exploring opportunities to expand and enhance retail media placements across Massmart's digital ecosystem, including Makro.

Contact Massmart

David Mogotlane, [email protected]

Contact Criteo Public Relations

Florian Herzing, [email protected]

About Massmart

Massmart powered by Walmart, comprises over 280 stores, across 8 sub-Saharan countries. Through our widely-recognised retail and wholesale Builders, Game, Jumbo Cash & Carry, Makro, Walmart and Shield formats, we have achieved leading shares in the General Merchandise, Liquor, Home Improvement and Wholesale food markets.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce intelligence platform that drives performance for brands, agencies, retailers, and publishers. Built on proprietary commerce data from more than $1 trillion in annual sales and two decades of AI innovation, Criteo helps companies across the ecosystem make smarter decisions and achieve better outcomes, while delivering more relevant experiences for shoppers. With thousands of clients and deep partnerships across global retail and digital commerce, Criteo provides the technology and insights businesses need to compete and grow. For more information, please visit criteo.com.

Forward Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, disruption of current plans and operations by our planned transfer of the company's legal domicile from France to Luxembourg via a cross-border conversion (the "Conversion"), failure to satisfy any of the conditions to and complete the Conversion, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions or strategic transactions, including the Conversion, materialize as expected, uncertainty regarding international operations and expansion, including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions (such as changes in or new tariffs), the impact of competition or client in-housing, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, client flexibility to increase or decrease spend, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results, changes in general political, economic and competitive conditions and specific market conditions; adverse changes to the marketing industry, changes in applicable laws or accounting practices, and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2026, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC under Rule 424(b)(3) on January 22, 2026 in connection with the Conversion, as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, macro-economic conditions including inflation and fluctuating interest rates in the U.S. have impacted and may continue to impact Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.