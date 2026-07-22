Massmart Accelerates Retail Media Offering in South Africa with Criteo

JOHANNESBURG, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo [NASDAQ: CRTO], the global commerce intelligence platform, and Massmart, one of Africa's largest consumer goods retailers, today announced a new retail media collaboration. The collaboration will help brands and marketplace sellers engage more effectively with consumers across Massmart's digital properties in South Africa. By introducing Sponsored Product Ads and Onsite Display Ads, Massmart expands its advertising offering with sophisticated, data-driven formats along the purchase journey. These natively integrated and engaging formats also significantly enhance the customer experience.

Massmart, a subsidiary of Walmart, is home to some of Africa's most recognized brands. The company operates a range of retail and wholesale formats in several sub-Saharan countries, with leading market shares in general merchandise, liquor, home improvement and wholesale food. Its move into retail media - one of the fastest-growing advertising disciplines globally - creates new opportunities for advertisers to engage with consumers in South Africa at key decision-making moments.

"Retail media is an important part of our growth strategy, offering brand advertisers and marketplace sellers meaningful opportunities to engage directly with a broad customer base at our digital points of sale", said Aidan Johnson, Vice President of Alternative Revenue at Massmart. "Strategically collaborating with Criteo gives us access to proven technology and global expertise, enabling us to deliver high-quality onsite advertising experiences that are not only valuable for brands and marketplace sellers, but also highly relevant for shoppers."

Criteo's retail media platform, Commerce Yield, provides Massmart's advertisers with a unified solution to manage campaigns on the retailer's website and app. Sponsored Product Ads drive sales with strong return on ad spend and transparent analytics, while Onsite Display Ads increase brand visibility and product exposure at key points of sale.

"Retail media continues to grow globally, with particularly strong momentum in the Middle East and Africa", said Alex Crowe, Managing Director Retail Media EMEA at Criteo. "We are delighted to collaborate with Massmart to build a powerful retail media offering for brands and agencies. Our technology enables precise audience targeting throughout the purchase journey, along with accurate, transparent closed-loop measurement of campaign performance that brands and their agency partners are looking for."

While these advertising solutions are already available on Makro.co.za, Massmart's flagship eCommerce and marketplace platform, in the coming months, Massmart and Criteo are exploring opportunities to expand and enhance retail media placements across Massmart's digital ecosystem, including Makro.

Contact Massmart

David Mogotlane, [email protected]

Contact Criteo Public Relations

Florian Herzing, [email protected]

About Massmart

Massmart powered by Walmart, comprises over 280 stores, across 8 sub-Saharan countries. Through our widely-recognised retail and wholesale Builders, Game, Jumbo Cash & Carry, Makro, Walmart and Shield formats, we have achieved leading shares in the General Merchandise, Liquor, Home Improvement and Wholesale food markets.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce intelligence platform that drives performance for brands, agencies, retailers, and publishers. Built on proprietary commerce data from more than $1 trillion in annual sales and two decades of AI innovation, Criteo helps companies across the ecosystem make smarter decisions and achieve better outcomes, while delivering more relevant experiences for shoppers. With thousands of clients and deep partnerships across global retail and digital commerce, Criteo provides the technology and insights businesses need to compete and grow. For more information, please visit criteo.com.

Forward Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, disruption of current plans and operations by our planned transfer of the company's legal domicile from France to Luxembourg via a cross-border conversion (the "Conversion"), failure to satisfy any of the conditions to and complete the Conversion, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions or strategic transactions, including the Conversion, materialize as expected, uncertainty regarding international operations and expansion, including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions (such as changes in or new tariffs), the impact of competition or client in-housing, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, client flexibility to increase or decrease spend, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results, changes in general political, economic and competitive conditions and specific market conditions; adverse changes to the marketing industry, changes in applicable laws or accounting practices, and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2026, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC under Rule 424(b)(3) on January 22, 2026 in connection with the Conversion, as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, macro-economic conditions including inflation and fluctuating interest rates in the U.S. have impacted and may continue to impact Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations. Accordingly, a forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.