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WKN: A1JG38 | ISIN: CA67010B1022 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NOR
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22.07.26 | 10:32
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Novo Resources Corp.: Drilling of High Priority Targets at Wyloo Completed

HIGHLIGHTS

- Maiden RC drilling completed at the Wyloo Polymetallic Project at the Wyloo SE prospect comprising 16 holes for a total of 2,615 m has confirmed the presence of a significant hydrothermal alteration system including intercepts of 9 m @ 92 g/t Ag and 1,280 ppm Sb from 0 m in 26WYR001 including 1m @ 460 g/t Ag and 1,425 ppm Sb from 2 m
- Geochemical soil and rock chip sampling across the newly identified Vera prospect at the Wyloo Polymetallic Project has highlighted a significant 260 m wide and 600 m long strike length Sb - As anomaly with soil peak assay results of 803 ppm Sb and 1,265 ppm As and peak rock chip results of 3.5% Sb, 33.2 ppm Ag, 1.4% Zn and 2.1% Pb
- Increased focus on the Kavira prospect at the Wyloo Polymetallic Project with a coherent 2.5 km x 800 m high-order Sb stream anomaly with a heritage survey planned for H2 2026 to facilitate a drilling program as a priority, targeting bedrock under the extensive transported cover.
- Novo has expanded its ground position at the Toolunga Copper-Gold Project with additional tenements over IOCG targets, increasing its land holding from 1,520 km2 to 2,242 km2 along with the identification of three high priority coincident magnetic-gravity targets

Commenting on the new results and completion of the initial RC program, Mike Spreadborough, Executive Co-Chairman and Acting Chief Executive Officer, said:

"For our geological exploration team, these are the kind of results that are gratifying. At Wyloo, we set out to test a series of surface anomalies and geological interpretations, and the maiden drilling has confirmed a genuine hydrothermal system - strong silver and antimony grades from surface at Wyloo SE, broad zones of zinc mineralisation, and now the Vera anomaly extending the footprint well beyond where we have drilled.

Each piece of information on this prospect builds on the last, and that consistency is the hallmark of a system with real scale potential rather than an isolated pocket of mineralisation.

Equally pleasing is Toolunga, where our geological model and re-processed geophysics have delivered three coincident magnetic-gravity targets with genuine IOCG characteristics - a style of mineralisation that, when it works, can host very large deposits.

These results are illustrative of Novo's strategy as an exploration project generator. We are systematically testing a portfolio of early-stage targets across the Pilbara, and results like these tell us where to commit further capital and where our geological thinking is being validated.

Wyloo and Toolunga are both still early in their exploration process, but the quality and consistency of what we are seeing gives us confidence to expand the work programs at both projects and continue building the pipeline of opportunities that underpins our growth."

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and PERTH, Western Australia, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO) (OTCQB: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an update on the recent exploration and progress across the Company's Pilbara project portfolio, including an expanded landholding at the Toolunga Copper-Gold Project where Novo has identified three IOCG style targets, the completion of the maiden Wyloo Polymetallic Project drilling at the Wyloo SE prospect, as well as new soil and rock chip sample results from the Vera anomaly (Figure 1).

Novo Pilbara and Onslow District tenure showing significant prospects and location of the Wyloo Project in the southern Pilbara

Figure 1. Novo Pilbara and Onslow District tenure showing significant prospects and location of the Wyloo Project in the southern Pilbara.

Wyloo Polymetallic Project Update

Regional Setting

The Wyloo Polymetallic Project area (Wyloo) covers three exploration tenements in the southern Pilbara (Figure 1). The Wyloo SE and Kavira prospects lie within the core of the Wyloo anticline, in the SE flank of the Wyloo Dome, which forms a basement high within the Ashburton Basin. The tenement covers a dynamic tectonic setting, with the regional Nanjilgardy Fault just 5 km south of the prospect. The Paulsons Gold operation (Black Cat Syndicate (ASX:BC8)) lies in the NW portion of the Wyloo Dome, approximately 40 km WNW of Wyloo SE.

Background

Novo's exploration across the E47/4213 tenement continues to build a compelling multi-target polymetallic story. Novo has previously identified two significant antimony anomalies in the southern portion of the Wyloo tenement during routine stream sediment sampling with exploration on the eastern-most anomaly identifying a zone of quartz-sulphide veining with anomalous antimony, silver, gold and base metals (Figure 2).

Detailed follow up mapping, soil and rock chip sampling at the Wyloo SE prospect targeted the ENE trending vein array with soil sampling identifying strong multi-element anomalism which trends parallel to the mapped felsic volcanic stratigraphy displaying coherent Sb grades up to 142 ppm Sb1-

Further follow-up work in the southwest of the tenement identified a significant 2.5 km x 800 m stream sediment anomaly within an area of significant transported sheetwash cover. Peak values of 19.9 ppm Sb and 57 ppm in addition to Sb-As-Cu-Pb-Zn1 multi-element association were identified, with the area now referred to as the Kavira prospect. Mapping conducted concurrently with the sampling program highlighted only two areas of outcrop; both of which are within and proximal to a NW trending creek with one having noteable carbonate alteration hosted by strongly sheared schistose lithologies with vein arrays. Rock chip sampling identified anomalous Sb, As, Zn and Cu grades yielding peak results of 570 ppm As, 526 ppm Cu, 431 ppm Zn and 26 ppm Sb1-

The presence of results across a broad area requires follow-up on-ground work in order to fully define and understand the source of the stream sediment anomaly and elevated multi-element results from the rock chip sampling.

Current surface geochemical anomalism over the southern portion of the E47/4213 tenement.

Figure 2. Current surface geochemical anomalism over the southern portion of the E47/4213 tenement.

Drilling Results

The maiden RC program was recently completed at the Wyloo SE prospect comprising 16 holes for a total of 2,615 meters across seven drill sections. Six sections spaced approximately 40 m apart targeted the mapped outcropping quartz-sulphide vein and a hole drilled 220 m further to the ENE targeted the Tasha Fault and small outcropping quartz veins (Figure 3).

Refer to Appendix 1 for drill hole details.

_______________________________________
1 Refer to Novo's ASX announcement dated 10th February 2026 - New Targets at the Wyloo Gold - Silver - Antimony Project for Maiden Drill Program

Collars and hole traces for completed RC drilling at the Wyloo SE prospect.

Figure 3. Collars and hole traces for completed RC drilling at the Wyloo SE prospect.

Drilling at Wyloo SE intersected the mapped, amygdaloidal dacite, as well as testing previously identified sulphidic quartz veining and the significant NE - SW trending Tasha Fault Zone. The ENE trending sulphidic vein dips shallowly to the SSE at 30 degrees, pinching with depth and returned strongly anomalous Sb and Ag assays from surface in drill hole 26WYR001 of 9 m @ 92 g/t Ag and 1,280 ppm Sb from 0 m including 1 m @ 460 g/t Ag and 1,425 ppb Sb from 2 m. The Tasha Fault Zone was identified trending parallel to the outcropping vein, with a dip of approximately 80° toward the NNW and also displays anomalous Zn and As with several zones > 1,000 ppm Zn (see Appendix 4 for full results).

Wyloo SE cross section showing key Ag-Sb intercepts, As and Zn geochemistry and dip of the ENE trending quartz vein as well as the steeply dipping Tasha Fault.

Figure 4. Wyloo SE cross section showing key Ag-Sb intercepts, As and Zn geochemistry and dip of the ENE trending quartz vein as well as the steeply dipping Tasha Fault.

In addition, strong to intense sericite and chlorite alteration, up to 20 m thick, was observed across multiple holes over the initial 6 sections. Pervasive to complete bleaching and clay alteration of the host amygdaloidal dacite lithologies was encountered. This alteration commonly occurs with zones of sub-massive sulphide mineralisation characterised by pyrite and arsenopyrite, with highly anomalous arsenic values across the alteration (see Appendix 4 for full results).

Broad zones of (> 0.1%) Zinc mineralisation were returned across multiple drill holes including 26WYR002 (60 m to 67 m and 71 m to 94 m), 26WYR003 (1 m to 39 m), 26WYR004 (19 m to 79 m), 26WYR009 (2 m to 17 m), 26WYR010 (19 m to 37 m) and 26WYR016 (30 m to 57 m); the most significant assays returning 3 m @ 3.6 % Zn (with one metre at peak assay 6.5% Zn); within a broader 27 m > 0.1 % Zn mineralised halo in drill hole 26WYR016 associated with a logged zone of thin, pinching quartz veins (intercepts were calculated allowing for 2 m of internal waste, see Appendix 4 for full results).

Confirmation of strong to intense zones of sericite and chlorite alteration, with anomalous arsenic and antimony; and significant silver and zinc results across a 230 m strike length, highlight an emerging, prospective target area. Significant results from the recent soil and rock chip sampling extending well away from the current drilling area (described below) are supportive of a considerable hydrothermal alteration footprint indicative of a much larger system. This prospect has seen very little surface exploration and only limited, first-pass drilling.

Ongoing work is continuing following the completion of the RC drilling. Hyperspectral analysis of the RC drill chips to determine their clay alteration species and geological modelling is being undertaken to determine vectors for future drilling.

Recent Soil and Rock Chip Sampling

In addition to drilling, soil sampling and rock chip samples were collected to the southeast of the Wyloo SE drill area. A total of 142 minus 80 mesh soil samples were collected at a 80 m x 20 m spacing highlighting the 600 m long, 270 m wide Vera antimony - arsenic soil anomaly which is open to the north and east (Figure 5).

Surface sampling over the Vera prospect SE of the Wyloo SE prospect thematically mapped for antimony.

Figure 5. Surface sampling over the Vera prospect SE of the Wyloo SE prospect thematically mapped for antimony.2

The gridded sampling program followed up on previously identified antimony stream sediment anomalies and yielded peak soil results of 803 ppm Sb and 1265 ppm As. 10 rock chip samples were also collected from outcropping quartz veining proximal to altered wallrock, within 4 m wide shear zones. Peak values of 3.5% Sb, 33.2 ppm Ag, 1.4% Zn and 2.1% Pb were returned highlighting further the extent of the mineralised system at the Wyloo Project.

Refer to Appendix 2 and 3 for full results.

Forward Program

The focus is now on defining the extent of the mineralised system across the southern portion of the Wyloo E47/4213 tenement. Ongoing work over the Kavira stream sediment anomaly is currently underway in preparation for an AC drill program to drill under the Tertiary sedimentary cover planned for Q4 2026 dependent on approvals.

High grade stream sediment anomalies to the east of Wyloo SE require follow up ground work with soil sampling planned along with follow up mapping, rock chip sampling and soil sampling across the Vera prospect in Q3 2026.

_______________________________________
2 Refer to Novo's ASX announcement dated 4th September 2025 - Drilling Commences at Sherlock Crossing Gold-Antimony Prospect

Toolunga Copper-Gold Project Expansion

Novo has continued to expand its tenement holding at the Toolunga Copper-Gold Project (Toolunga) with a recent application of E08/3874 consolidating the Company's footprint in the area. A total of nine 100% held tenements and a further four tenements as part of the option arrangement with OD4 Rocklea Pty Ltd (OD4R) for a total tenement package of 2,242 km2 (Figure 6). The recent acquisition of additional tenements strengthens Novo's exploration portfolio and provides further prospects for near term fieldwork and potential drill testing.

Current tenement package of the Toolunga Project.

Figure 6. Current tenement package of the Toolunga Project.

The location of the project area is at the junction of major tectonic boundaries. These include the Paleoproterozoic Capricorn Orogen, the Ashburton and Edmund Basins and the Gascoyne Province. Combined with significant felsic magmatism of both the Durlacher and Moorarie Supersuites the region is considered to be a fertile district for intrusion related mineral systems including Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG), Intrusion Related Gold (IRG), Porphyry and related epithermal mineralisation styles.

In the late 1990's to early 2000's, the project area was targeted by WMC Resources Ltd (WMC) and ranked highly for IOCG style mineralisation3. The new licence applications include numerous mineral occurrences with the regulatory database recording assay results up to 2 m @ 0.3% Cu from 68 m depth in a 90 m vertical RC hole (MMNC28) at the Lobster prospect3- 4-

Recent work across Toolunga has identified three high-priority targets (including the Lobster prospect) which have been highlighted for immediate fieldwork following the grant of the tenements. The three targets identified by Novo have significant, coincident magnetic and gravity anomalies over large, kilometre scale areas with magnetic complexity thought to be unrelated to lithology. The targets have been generated by Novo based upon current geological understanding of the region, re-processing of gravity and aeromagentic datasets as well as assessment of historic WAMEX reporting results. Compiled evidence suggests that the targets display evidence of IOCG style mineralisation, which was additionally highlighted through previous work completed by WMC Resources Ltd. These three targets include:

Lobster

  • A gravity and magnetic complex over an 8 km x 4 km area (Figure 7) identified by WMC in the 1990's.
  • WMC completed shallow, vertical RC drilling to a depth of only 90 m in the mid 1990's34-
  • Magnetic diorites and amphibolites intersected at depth, with trace to 2% chalcopyrite intersected in three holes. A peak intercept of 2 m @ 0.3% Cu from 68 m in hole MMNC28 is associated with coarse, hydrothermal magnetite, pyrite and chalcopyrite34. Drill locations and significant intercepts can be found in Appendix 5.

WMC drillhole locations at the Lobster prospect, underlain by aeromagnetic data.

Figure 7. WMC drillhole locations at the Lobster prospect, underlain by aeromagnetic data.

_______________________________________
3 Refer WAMEX archive Annual Reports A48727 and A51684.
4 MINEDEX Western Australian government (DEMIRS) mineral occurrence archive. Site ID S0030858. Also refer to WAMEX archive Annual Report A32269 for sample methodologies.

Ironstone Bore

  • An untested strong coincident magnetic and gravity anomaly over a 2.5 km x 2 km area (Figure 8).
  • Complex, 3D modelled magnetic anomaly with the strongest anomalies modelled at 200 m depth.
  • Three priority magnetic anomalies to drill test following a detailed ground gravity and soil sampling program.

Mount Minnie

  • Coincident magnetic and gravity anomalies that remain untested.
  • 3D inversion modelling defines a magnetic target at approximately 120 m depth.
  • Outcropping geology proximal to coincident magnetic-gravity anomalies provides encouraging opportunity for on ground follow up field programs.
  • Rock chips up to 755ppm Cu*

TMI RTP Hot Spot Magnetics identifying the Lobster, Ironstone Bore and Mount Minnie targets at the Toolunga Project.

Figure 8. TMI RTP Hot Spot Magnetics identifying the Lobster, Ironstone Bore and Mount Minnie targets at the Toolunga Project.

Upon grant of the tenement, work will commence at the Mount Minnie prospect with on-ground stream sediment and soil sampling as well as geological and structural mapping over the outcropping geology. Ground gravity surveys will be conducted across all three targets along with 3D inversions to identify the subterranean architecture for RC drilling into the coincident magnetic-gravity anomalies.

*Refer WAMEX archive Annual Report A76797

Teichman Gold Project Update

The Teichman Gold Project (Teichman) falls within the Yanderayrra Aboriginal Reserve which is managed by the Mugarinya Community and the Kariyarra Pirnthurruna Native Title Determination Claim. Novo is in the final stages of negotiating Heritage Access Agreements with both parties. Execution of these agreements will allow Novo to undertake Heritage Surveys over the proposed drill locations. Post execution of the Heritage Access Agreements Novo will seek Ministerial approval to undertake Exploration activities within the Reserve.

Novo plans to commence drilling at Teichman as soon as approvals have been gained.

Cronus Prospect Drilling

Regional Setting

Cronus is located within the Regal Thrust, a structurally complex sheared corridor between the Regal Formation (footwall) and the Andover Intrusion (hanging wall). Locally the prospect sits within the identified Titan Shear corridor, with interpreted magnetic data and surface mapping of structures demonstrating a complex NE-SW trending shear corridor with NW-SE trending faults potentially acting as cross-controls.

Cronus Gold Prospect tenure showing the regional setting of the Titan shear zone and the Titan prospect and Weerianna deposit. The inset image shows the drill collar locations completed at Cronus.

Figure 9. Cronus Gold Prospect tenure showing the regional setting of the Titan shear zone and the Titan prospect and Weerianna deposit. The inset image shows the drill collar locations completed at Cronus.

Cronus Drilling

An RC drilling program at the Cronus prospect was completed totalling 2647 m over 23 holes targeting the strike extension of the Titan Shear Zone and associated, interpreted splay faults under shallow cover across E47/1745. Four RC drill fences were completed covering a strike distance of 1.2 km, with two sections spaced at 160 m and 220 m respectively. Hole spacings were at 40 m along each section line to ensure coverage of the variably dipping geology (Refer to Appendix 6 for drillhole locations).

Drilling intercepted shallow cover across the prospect area as well as multiple shear zones dipping between 70 and 55 degrees towards the NW. The second section line identified both the Titan Shear Zone as well as a secondary shear which strikes NNE (Figure 10), diverging from the dominant Titan Shear. Host units of chlorite and silica altered basalt, chert and ultramafics were identified with strong foliation logged proximal to the identified structures. The Titan shear zone is typified by talc and talc-chlorite schist after ultramafics, with associated moderate to strong carbonate alteration and silicification. The NNE trending fault splay is typified by a chloritic schist hosted on the contact with a marker chert unit against basalt and siltstones. The northern drill section (26YWR013 to 26YWR018) encountered strong ankerite-silica-fuchsite alteration associated with interpreted sheeted vein arrays with elevated arsenic values.

Cronus cross section identifying the extension of the Titan Shear zone and associated NNE trending splay through the E47/1745 tenement.

Figure 10. Cronus cross section identifying the extension of the Titan Shear zone and associated NNE trending splay through the E47/1745 tenement.

Assays are still outstanding for 7 holes of the program and are currently in the laboratory with results expected imminently. Further work following full receipt of the outstanding assays will focus on ongoing interpretation of the drilling data, refining areas for further surface exploration and possible follow-up drilling.

The mineralisation presented in the body of this announcement is not necessarily representative of mineralisation throughout the applicable projects.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

CONTACT

Investors:
Mike Spreadborough
+61 8 6400 6100
info@novoresources.com		North American Queries:
Leo Karabelas
+1 416 543 3120
leo@novoresources.com		Media:
Peter Taylor
+61 412 036 231
peter@nwrcommunication.com.au


QP STATEMENT

Mr Rohan Williams (MAusIMM), is the qualified person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release, as well as verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure. Mr Williams is the General Manager, Exploration at Novo.

JORC COMPLIANCE STATEMENT

New Exploration Results

The information in this news release that relates to exploration results at Novo's Pilbara tenure (including, for the avoidance of doubt, the results contained in Appendix 5) is based on information compiled by Mr Rohan Williams, a Competent Person who is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Williams is a full-time employee of Novo. Mr Williams has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Williams consents to the inclusion in the news release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Previous Exploration Results

The information in this news release that relates to previously reported exploration results at Novo's Pilbara tenure is extracted from the Company's ASX announcement referred to in endnotes 1 and 2, which are available to view at www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and Australian securities law and regulations. In this news release, such statements include but are not limited to planned exploration activities and the timing of such. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 (which is available under Novo's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.asx.com.au), in the Company's options prospectus dated 9 March 2026 which is available at www.asx.com.au. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

ENDNOTES

1
Refer to Novo's ASX announcement dated 10th February 2026 - New Targets at the Wyloo Gold - Silver - Antimony Project for Maiden Drill Program
2
Refer to Novo's ASX announcement dated 4th September 2025 - Drilling Commences at Sherlock Crossing Gold-Antimony Prospect


ABOUT NOVO

Novo is an Australian based gold explorer listed on the ASX and the TSX focussed on discovering standalone gold and copper projects with > 1 Moz Aueq development potential. Novo is an innovative gold explorer with a significant land package covering approximately 5,608 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the above, Novo is part of two prospective farm in agreements in New South Wales.

Novo has a significant investment portfolio and a disciplined program in place to identify value accretive opportunities that will build further value for shareholders.

Please refer to Novo's website for further information including the latest corporate presentation.

High Quality, Multi-District Exploration Portfolio

Appendix 1: Location of Wyloo SE drillholes including significant intercepts. A 5 g/t Ag cut off was used for the calculations with 2 m of internal waste. All co-ordinates are in GDA2020 zone 50.

Hole IDEasting (m)Northing (m)Height (m)DipAzi Hole Depth (m)From (m)To (m)Intercept (m)Ag g/tSb ppm
26WYR0014579337482655293-652132099921280
Incl.2314601425
26WYR0024579327482552287-571191 NSI
26WYR0034579717482637287-64359168 NSI
26WYR0044579717482578287-663571983941223254
454948140
9294219390
3941223254
26WYR0054580057482655287-7034312025294414001
26WYR0064578817482645288-70355162 NSI
26WYR0074578817482619286-76358174 NSI
26WYR0084578397482650287-68353150 NSI
26WYR0094578407482604286-74355150 NSI
26WYR0104578457482582286-73357198 NSI
26WYR0114579207482687293-60352156596011156
26WYR0124578817482689289-60354138 NSI
26WYR0134577997482567285-60360210 NSI
26WYR0144577977482490286-55352180 NSI
26WYR0154582077482740293-59308216157161417113
190192231157
26WYR0164580077482653288-811737241443111548


Appendix 2: Vera prospect -80# soil sample results for Au, Ag, As, Cu, Pb, Sb, and Zn, relevant to the mineralisation style and reported in this release. All co-ordinates are in GDA2020 zone 50.

Sample ID
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Height (m)
Au (ppb)
Ag (ppm)
As (ppm)Cu (ppm)
Pb (ppm)
Sb (ppm)Zn (ppm)
J5586458254748254029000.03124973.882
J5587458255748252029210.04124883.377
J5588458256748250029310.0274072.0103
J5589458255748248029410.0294181.7164
J5590458255748246029500.02114581.5149
J5591458256748244029600.02125371.586
J5592458255748241930100.03145171.776
J5593458256748240030310.07298492.097
J5597458415748240030410.0375482.157
J5598458415748242230010.0285082.267
J5599458414748244030310.0466861.858
J5600458415748246130800.0376682.662
J5913458415748248031100.0296083.166
J5914458416748250031000.03116473.769
J5916458415748252031200.03126284.866
J5917458415748254130800.06204687.462
J5918458415748256030510.102450810.661
J5919458415748258030110.233764714.071
J5920458416748265929910.133466910.179
J5922458414748267930110.05215694.371
J5923458414748270030300.04156483.060
J5924458493748270030110.04444385.474
J5925458494748268030110.053350813.388
J5926458494748265930110.0954541022.1163
J5927458494748264030330.1478731223.2113
J5928458494748262130560.18122941127.9169
J5929458493748260130520.105042916.085
J5930458494748258030510.093546813.862
J5931458493748256030500.063247715.085
J5932458494748254130810.05187966.061
J5933458494748252030910.04147773.888
J5934458495748250031010.08287983.5209
J5936458493748248031350.063612463.9593
J5937458494748246031510.04497462.6609
J5938458494748244131910.05297494.1458
J5939458495748242032670.222893163.1380
J59404584947482400327140.83531722811.9288
J5948458656748240132420.321571081824.1183
J5949458656748242132870.43196166819.1554
J5950458656748244132410.1711483610.0256
J5951458655748246132210.1414056617.8250
J6048458175748259829610.083870710.6107
J6049458175748257929610.05355288.175
J6050458175748255929730.04324595.859
J6051458175748253829910.04205363.456
J6052458175748251829800.03145671.7101
J6053458175748249929910.04186371.7115
J6054458175748247830010.05156971.3155
J6055458175748245930210.06197671.5215
J6056458176748243930320.07188671.3224
J6057458176748241929910.05176481.2181
J6059458336748240031000.0677761.669
J6060458335748241930710.0878071.580
J6061458335748244030610.0588171.862
J6062458336748246030500.0697582.172
J6063458334748248030330.112185134.787
J6064458335748250030370.1921170104.870
J6066458336748252030520.10327075.7153
J6067458335748254030020.10247164.885
J6068458334748262030220.1498481015.871
J6069458334748264030410.06373996.857
J6071458334748266030220.07315085.754
J6072458334748268030410.08296864.857
J6073458334748270130410.08247875.157
J6074458335748271930510.05285564.458
J6075458575748268030010.095560823.6115
J6076458574748266030310.116053925.4109
J6077458575748264030480.066562925.1134
J6078458575748262130410.148068926.793
J6079458574748260230610.248867632.585
J6080458575748258030610.066250732.188
J6081458575748256030810.108549750.595
J6082458574748254030710.1410975786.5116
J6083458575748252030910.1081867107.087
J6084458576748250031110.087756819.8102
J6086458575748248031410.11101701034.7183
J6087458576748246131410.075558912.7147
J6088458575748244131810.19113891212.9222
J6089458575748242032860.441331311615.7177
J6090458575748240133510.071592716.8100
J6100458736748240131510.0978611214.989
J6101458734748242131210.10162531124.8288
J6102458734748244130820.0614959829.3209
J6103458735748246130810.351265596105.0140
J6104458735748248031160.47375806803.0157
J6105458655748248132000.2918069747.078
J6106458655748250032010.158260853.867
J6107458655748252131810.136347756.364
J6108458654748254131500.105249738.173
J6109458655748256131310.085552825.795
J6110458656748258131110.065661938.4152
J6111458654748260131120.1767651040.9148
J6112458654748262131010.1472651242.3137
J6113458654748264130910.0951481126.7107
J6114458651748265930720.125469920.9113
J6124458894748240130730.1320969943.4162
J6125458895748242230610.069360816.097
J6126458896748244130410.057878621.090
J6127458897748246330310.074951863.766
J6128458895748248230510.073952894.073
J6129458894748250230610.082650836.594
J6130458894748252230630.20941021486.1124
J6131458895748254130530.052357613.7112
J6132458894748256230410.05135879.799
J6133458894748258130610.041266720.277
J6134458894748260230900.051572619.174
J6136458100748289231010.052261103.353
J6137458087748290730620.08178192.938
J6138458073748292230120.05119392.939
J6139458062748293729900.01113382.732
J6140458048748295329610.131251112.533
J6141458035748296829520.051547142.633
J6142458021748298429610.011331122.937
J6143458010748299929510.021737163.241
J6144457995748301329410.032241183.544
J6145457982748302929700.021733152.953
J6147457969748304529610.001933152.937
J6148457945748306229510.021629132.852
J6149457943748307529710.011936123.152
J6150457932748309029810.031739133.155
J6151457916748310529900.011537122.757
J6152457905748312029810.011843112.557
J6156458734748250031410.093959862.459
J6157458735748252131320.144754681.762
J6158458733748254131010.144859755.071
J6159458735748256130630.2281971059.487
J6160458735748258230420.1263621153.8108
J6161458735748260130230.1686801055.1114
J6162458735748262030210.083250896.4125
J6163458735748264130310.137644727.186
J6172458816748240131620.23241781771.9150
J6173458815748242131210.19200661695.5190
J6174458814748244131010.36214741760.8162
J6175458815748246030810.1210243928.576
J6176458815748248130740.059758749.668
J61774588147482501310100.20962174286.7101
J6178458815748252130840.2094741051.2152
J6179458815748254130610.03125284.781
J6180458814748256230800.041858832.273
J6181458815748258130910.072174846.768
J6182458815748260130910.104971862.598
J6183458815748262131520.652038025200.0149


Appendix 3: Vera prospect rock chip sample results for Au, Ag, As, Cu, Pb Sb, and Zn, relevant to the mineralisation style and reported in this release. All co-ordinates are in GDA2020 zone 50.

Sample IDEasting (m)Northing (m)Height (m)Au (ppm)Ag (ppm)As (ppm)Cu (ppm)Pb (ppm)Sb (ppm)Zn (ppm)
R0787645816974827643000.013.342.4214304013648
R0787845822174827332900.132.415413234644121
R07879458670748246030503.82070045817823
R0788945876574825003090.0233.28730117212003550013750
R07890458759748250431002.2272085366332006550
R0789145874774824893100.13.310150331523120205
R0789245873774824843100.014.547901151415272737
R0789345873174824823100.013.129601104381845330
R07894458921748247030800.2141075201385341
R0789545891374824293070.047.42370023670302680497


Appendix 4: Wyloo SE anomalous drill results.

Hole IDDepth From (m)Depth To (m)Sample IDAu (g/t)Ag (g/t)As (ppm)Pb (ppm)Sb (ppm)Zn (ppm)
26WYR00101WK110230.0055.4557803163070924
26WYR00112WK110240.033185.001535013552270346
26WYR00123WK110260.051460.009380811142586
26WYR00134WK110270.02191.702230038301160196
26WYR00145WK110280.01343.202450037801140214
26WYR00156WK110290.00727.60149501625753134
26WYR00167WK110300.0038.384780192298107
26WYR00178WK110310.0034.615030152104595
26WYR00189WK110320.0095.55304006235868
26WYR001910WK110330.0254.96308007624721
26WYR0011011WK110340.0151.62261009122721
26WYR0011112WK110350.0031.40109006124793
26WYR0011213WK110360.0010.91395036240130
26WYR0011314WK110370.0010.86501045278191
26WYR0011415WK110380.0010.65276023290212
26WYR0011516WK110390.0010.5378017285282
26WYR0011617WK110410.0010.2138221285723
26WYR0011718WK110420.0010.3041026299417
26WYR0011819WK110430.0010.4416729223285
26WYR0011920WK110440.0010.307529246257
26WYR0012021WK110450.0010.298225494414
26WYR0012122WK110460.0010.217023475364
26WYR0012223WK110470.0010.17124202171075
26WYR0012324WK110480.0010.237223189499
26WYR0012425WK110490.0010.316118117406
26WYR0012526WK110510.0010.38682299518
26WYR0012627WK110520.0020.31601593663
26WYR0012728WK110530.0010.39591688557
26WYR0012829WK110540.0030.31828132370
26WYR0012930WK110550.0020.18521484374
26WYR0013031WK110560.0020.25601686563
26WYR0013132WK110570.0010.22501986409
26WYR0013233WK110580.0010.14511685505
26WYR0013334WK110590.0260.13361981478
26WYR0013435WK110610.0030.18602576723
26WYR0013536WK110620.0030.13712568734
26WYR0013637WK110630.0030.134801857902
26WYR0013738WK110640.0020.156741657848
26WYR0013839WK110650.0020.07561872532
26WYR0013940WK110660.0020.09702387522
26WYR0014041WK110670.0020.10502564412
26WYR0014142WK110680.0030.13642169405
26WYR0014243WK110690.0020.10652268690
26WYR0014344WK110700.0030.08492264353
26WYR0014445WK110710.0040.08412369571
26WYR0014546WK110720.0020.08482068347
26WYR0014647WK110730.0030.11672377574
26WYR0014748WK110740.0030.08372968671
26WYR0014849WK110760.0020.04291962451
26WYR0014950WK110770.0010.06291650788
26WYR0015051WK110780.0020.07332046710
26WYR0015152WK110790.0030.06391649557
26WYR0015253WK110800.0030.08441756463
26WYR0015354WK110810.0030.10422064395
26WYR0015455WK110820.0050.40501060867
26WYR0015556WK110830.0010.14431555530
26WYR0015657WK110840.0010.10411967424
26WYR0015758WK110850.0030.22511351556
26WYR0015859WK110860.0030.09761969387
26WYR0015960WK110870.0010.09481551727
26WYR0016061WK110880.0010.10502155493
26WYR0016162WK110890.0010.16362237524
26WYR0016263WK110910.0010.14372337730
26WYR0016364WK110920.0010.10541958512
26WYR0016465WK110930.0010.13502055762
26WYR0016566WK110940.0030.16732072888
26WYR0016667WK110950.0010.15191740174
26WYR0016768WK110960.0020.17342446409
26WYR0016869WK110970.0000.14592240742
26WYR0016970WK110980.0020.32622849845
26WYR0017071WK110990.0020.26501748787
26WYR0017172WK111010.0020.47561950632
26WYR0017273WK111020.0020.86541659466
26WYR0017374WK111030.0010.83651166827
26WYR0017475WK111040.0021.39121141081095
26WYR0017576WK111050.0061.391121368410
26WYR0017677WK111060.0081.1040301163527
26WYR0017778WK111070.0070.8880201179589
26WYR0017879WK111080.0050.7476901373541
26WYR0017980WK111090.0312.862730033144500
26WYR0018081WK111110.1213.061880032139861
26WYR0018182WK111120.0091.1021401197974
26WYR0018283WK111130.0081.0446601266604
26WYR0018384WK111140.0071.2279401265392
26WYR0018485WK111150.0041.283990943388
26WYR0018586WK111160.0041.345070959634
26WYR0018687WK111170.0081.58136001292177
26WYR0018788WK111180.0191.932590013104222
26WYR0018889WK111190.0112.881815013105741
26WYR0018990WK111200.0021.13246011491105
26WYR0019091WK111210.0181.8894801372184
26WYR0019192WK111220.0081.223410959153
26WYR0019293WK111230.0241.44689098496
26WYR0019394WK111240.0181.8237801076281
26WYR0019495WK111260.0060.464611657257
26WYR0019596WK111270.0020.392951453223
26WYR0019697WK111280.0020.221241249171
26WYR0019798WK111290.0020.25961645168
26WYR0019899WK111300.0020.34801530331
26WYR00199100WK111310.0020.27642022371
26WYR001100101WK111320.0010.21572025437
26WYR001101102WK111330.0010.13571820374
26WYR001102103WK111340.0040.3421501933517
26WYR001103104WK111350.0010.17862024530
26WYR001104105WK111360.0010.11662033665
26WYR001105106WK111370.0060.12562239439
26WYR001106107WK111380.0020.10681942468
26WYR001107108WK111390.0010.07311831629
26WYR001108109WK111410.0010.10601751402
26WYR001109110WK111420.0020.11492045327
26WYR001110111WK111430.0020.09581541324
26WYR001111112WK111440.0020.04731222265
26WYR001112113WK111450.0010.08541630467
26WYR001113114WK111460.0010.07531832531
26WYR001114115WK111470.0010.101541822436
26WYR001115116WK111480.0020.09781621471
26WYR001116117WK111490.0020.20551830416
26WYR001117118WK111510.0010.18782737413
26WYR001118119WK111520.0020.08572228227
26WYR001119120WK111530.0010.11391822894
26WYR001120121WK111540.0010.15721722819
26WYR001121122WK111550.0010.151771525843
26WYR001122123WK111560.0010.367713251385
26WYR001123124WK111570.0000.486812119763
26WYR001124125WK111580.0000.15901516603
26WYR001125126WK111590.0000.17741419635
26WYR001126127WK111610.0000.14861520666
26WYR001127128WK111620.0020.20771821712
26WYR001128129WK111630.0010.14622018676
26WYR001129130WK111640.0020.14692118539
26WYR001130131WK111650.0020.18791720570
26WYR001131132WK111660.0020.17661623594
26WYR00201WK111670.0010.254458891340
26WYR00212WK111680.0010.364325811500
26WYR00223WK111690.0010.39153356392
26WYR00234WK111700.0020.59201441508
26WYR00245WK111710.0021.17204428535
26WYR00256WK111720.0020.96227527570
26WYR00267WK111730.0050.87396835713
26WYR00278WK111740.0021.31556826560
26WYR00289WK111760.0051.5726201551889
26WYR002910WK111770.0282.60450027190686
26WYR0021011WK111780.0101.56506020136456
26WYR0021112WK111790.0071.15503014193776
26WYR0021213WK111800.0082.639710231701395
26WYR0021314WK111810.0031.03481020109461
26WYR0021415WK111820.0020.735880171071020
26WYR0021516WK111830.0030.9354401582999
26WYR0021617WK111840.0010.84405016601235
26WYR0021718WK111850.0020.5312551623601
26WYR0021819WK111860.0010.5410151636713
26WYR0021920WK111870.0020.89221016621480
26WYR0022021WK111880.0030.87169013871500
26WYR0022122WK111890.0020.521195841665
26WYR0022223WK111910.0141.1132902185850
26WYR0022324WK111920.0230.47835854937
26WYR0022425WK111930.0050.411915853723
26WYR0022526WK111940.0050.582340894573
26WYR0022627WK111950.0050.671610960546
26WYR0022728WK111960.0020.41441953723
26WYR0022829WK111970.0020.3379112104913
26WYR0022930WK111980.0070.8324601789890
26WYR0023031WK111990.0010.3826610771025
26WYR0023132WK112010.0020.631170172121725
26WYR0023233WK112020.0150.6846891661800
26WYR0023334WK112030.0110.7739671201080
26WYR0023435WK112040.0071.00483014682140
26WYR0023536WK112050.0020.63492151412290
26WYR0023637WK112060.0020.52267171452080
26WYR0023738WK112070.0010.371249961335
26WYR0023839WK112080.0000.24587441430
26WYR0023940WK112090.0010.424315512260
26WYR0024041WK112110.0000.323919413070
26WYR0024142WK112120.0010.275313482100
26WYR0024243WK112130.0000.275420582880
26WYR0024344WK112140.0010.335526593240
26WYR0024445WK112150.0040.332920534430
26WYR0024546WK112160.0010.323720584060
26WYR0024647WK112170.0150.44385023593340
26WYR0024748WK112180.0040.21100521643680
26WYR0024849WK112190.0020.1738012821995
26WYR0024950WK112200.0020.43212101101915
26WYR0025051WK112210.0000.241215991425
26WYR0025152WK112220.0000.28824149648
26WYR0025253WK112230.0000.166331381690
26WYR0025354WK112240.0000.04103467563
26WYR0025455WK112260.0000.02405271740
26WYR0025556WK112270.0000.105181111585
26WYR0025657WK112280.0000.07554229933
26WYR0025758WK112290.0000.1719457522400
26WYR0025859WK112300.0020.0810244543150
26WYR0025960WK112310.0010.089944471870
26WYR0026061WK112320.0000.11456156964
26WYR0026162WK112330.0000.114113177805
26WYR0026263WK112340.0000.1143121501365
26WYR0026364WK112350.0000.14371396855
26WYR0026465WK112360.0000.145011881160
26WYR0026566WK112370.0000.124713591405
26WYR0026667WK112380.0010.186328531070
26WYR0026768WK112390.0000.12781664937
26WYR0026869WK112410.0020.09871474729
26WYR0026970WK112420.0010.17671970793
26WYR0027071WK112430.0010.11601478719
26WYR0027172WK112440.0010.145413761125
26WYR0027273WK112450.0010.195020731125
26WYR0027374WK112460.0010.184427481215
26WYR0027475WK112470.0030.7833284372400
26WYR0027576WK112480.0000.213227301430
26WYR0027677WK112490.0040.231140241711815
26WYR0027778WK112510.0010.123325531845
26WYR0027879WK112520.0000.123617531680
26WYR0027980WK112530.0000.133111591250
26WYR0028081WK112540.0000.112820561665
26WYR0028182WK112550.0000.123723541485
26WYR0028283WK112560.0000.263391492870
26WYR0028384WK112570.0000.074013661385
26WYR0028485WK112580.0000.084111621465
26WYR0028586WK112590.0010.083512611095
26WYR0028687WK112610.0010.134215691300
26WYR0028788WK112620.0011.203917781640
26WYR0028889WK112630.0000.193512691715
26WYR0028990WK112640.0000.131429661355
26WYR0029091WK112650.0010.091316771030
26WYR0029192WK112660.0000.063012641135
26WYR0029293WK112670.0010.101911461370
26WYR0029394WK112680.0000.072911531430
26WYR0029495WK112690.0000.02381359836
26WYR0029596WK112700.0010.05431745599
26WYR0029697WK112710.0000.05522053477
26WYR0029798WK112720.0000.073317421065
26WYR0029899WK112730.0060.034417701135
26WYR00299100WK112740.0000.09652379833
26WYR002100101WK112760.0010.116233113926
26WYR002101102WK112770.0010.133741120757
26WYR002102103WK112780.0000.0853695953
26WYR002103104WK112790.0000.07283901200
26WYR002104105WK112800.0000.08174111902
26WYR002105106WK112810.0000.101541011430
26WYR002106107WK112820.0000.11314971215
26WYR002107108WK112830.0010.13409691240
26WYR002108109WK112840.0010.18434492775
26WYR002109110WK112850.0000.14502870887
26WYR002110111WK112860.0000.12441459716
26WYR002180181WK113630.0000.08382044418
26WYR002181182WK113640.0010.11391948415
26WYR002182183WK113650.0010.11291839339
26WYR002183184WK113660.0000.10311145370
26WYR002184185WK113670.0000.11381345429
26WYR002185186WK113680.0000.213418620593
26WYR002186187WK113690.0010.87331145226460
26WYR002187188WK113700.0010.6136813253930
26WYR002188189WK113710.0000.243220421937
26WYR002189190WK113720.0010.253918420503
26WYR002190191WK113730.0000.296617125590
26WYR00301WK113740.0020.241093880764
26WYR00312WK113760.0020.28151201051140
26WYR00323WK113770.0010.20139441071405
26WYR00334WK113780.0010.17132361341695
26WYR00345WK113790.0010.23147711161260
26WYR00356WK113800.0010.31233371331560
26WYR00367WK113810.0010.22351181421760
26WYR00378WK113820.0010.12370151631715
26WYR00389WK113830.0010.16230351611140
26WYR003910WK113840.0010.1722024205945
26WYR0031011WK113850.0000.17254252681120
26WYR0031112WK113860.0000.14459183471965
26WYR0031213WK113870.0010.30336152642190
26WYR0031314WK113880.0010.53146171551585
26WYR0031415WK113890.0011.04226182341965
26WYR0031516WK113910.0010.4462211461820
26WYR0031617WK113920.0020.47162241512270
26WYR0031718WK113930.0030.88423273113140
26WYR0031819WK113940.0021.26440415293020
26WYR0031920WK113950.0020.98345202332690
26WYR0032021WK113960.0021.101365202313820
26WYR0032122WK113970.0010.25920452414150
26WYR0032223WK113980.0020.451620411916460
26WYR0032324WK113990.0073.2441207544103390
26WYR0032425WK114010.0051.7654003534263740
26WYR0032526WK114020.0033.13522025135541
26WYR0032627WK114030.0011.40192517933090
26WYR0032728WK114040.0000.5927911905240
26WYR0032829WK114050.0010.72629141132160
26WYR0032930WK114060.0010.54534261262580
26WYR0033031WK114070.0010.4521615982240
26WYR0033132WK114080.0010.4081141041975
26WYR0033233WK114090.0010.3912216952890
26WYR0033334WK114110.0020.345912802550
26WYR0033435WK114120.0000.074410653720
26WYR0033536WK114130.0010.104714832010
26WYR0033637WK114140.0000.129319642120
26WYR0033738WK114150.0010.062915612730
26WYR0033839WK114160.0030.0872111271035
26WYR0033940WK114170.0010.05431876700
26WYR0034041WK114180.0020.07522074868
26WYR0034142WK114190.0020.05482070838
26WYR0034243WK114200.0010.07351870793
26WYR0034344WK114210.0010.052218701160
26WYR0034445WK114220.0010.09212877622
26WYR0034546WK114230.0010.09302780548
26WYR0034647WK114240.0020.07331569574
26WYR0034748WK114260.0010.05281275745
26WYR0034849WK114270.0000.04101862806
26WYR0034950WK114280.0000.06141569986
26WYR0035051WK114290.0010.04111366954
26WYR0035152WK114300.0000.0391361681
26WYR0035253WK114310.0000.0281456846
26WYR0035354WK114320.0010.05132151599
26WYR0035455WK114330.0000.05202857563
26WYR0035556WK114340.0010.04141869896
26WYR0035657WK114350.0020.10291468886
26WYR0035758WK114360.0010.09222068718
26WYR0035859WK114370.0010.05182354647
26WYR0035960WK114380.0010.09232355808
26WYR0036061WK114390.0000.0681357624
26WYR0036162WK114410.0020.1491658572
26WYR0036263WK114420.0070.08181758633
26WYR0036364WK114430.0010.06161270564
26WYR0036465WK114440.0010.0561174612
26WYR0036566WK114450.0010.0651172612
26WYR0036667WK114460.0000.0561488439
26WYR0036768WK114470.0000.04111064710
26WYR0036869WK114480.0000.0572195543
26WYR0036970WK114490.0020.051316103472
26WYR0037071WK114510.0000.05131290932
26WYR0037172WK114520.0000.05131683838
26WYR0037273WK114530.0010.06242066626
26WYR0037374WK114540.0020.12254371736
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26WYR0037677WK114570.0010.06181780607
26WYR0037778WK114580.0020.111925113934
26WYR0037879WK114590.0000.08242684676
26WYR0037980WK114610.0020.08192475543
26WYR0038081WK114620.0010.08322074957
26WYR0038182WK114630.0020.18412695683
26WYR0038283WK114640.0010.19502685747
26WYR0038384WK114650.0020.14431951738
26WYR0038485WK114660.0010.17452383664
26WYR0038586WK114670.0010.20482177754
26WYR0038687WK114680.0000.17551471712
26WYR0038788WK114690.0020.106116431055
26WYR0038889WK114700.0030.236319681005
26WYR0038990WK114710.0010.10521345734
26WYR0039091WK114720.0020.124411441020
26WYR0039192WK114730.0020.20361945598
26WYR0039293WK114740.0020.18371843669
26WYR0039394WK11476