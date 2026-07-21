Novo Resources Corp.: Drilling of High Priority Targets at Wyloo Completed

HIGHLIGHTS

- Maiden RC drilling completed at the Wyloo Polymetallic Project at the Wyloo SE prospect comprising 16 holes for a total of 2,615 m has confirmed the presence of a significant hydrothermal alteration system including intercepts of 9 m @ 92 g/t Ag and 1,280 ppm Sb from 0 m in 26WYR001 including 1m @ 460 g/t Ag and 1,425 ppm Sb from 2 m - Geochemical soil and rock chip sampling across the newly identified Vera prospect at the Wyloo Polymetallic Project has highlighted a significant 260 m wide and 600 m long strike length Sb - As anomaly with soil peak assay results of 803 ppm Sb and 1,265 ppm As and peak rock chip results of 3.5% Sb, 33.2 ppm Ag, 1.4% Zn and 2.1% Pb - Increased focus on the Kavira prospect at the Wyloo Polymetallic Project with a coherent 2.5 km x 800 m high-order Sb stream anomaly with a heritage survey planned for H2 2026 to facilitate a drilling program as a priority, targeting bedrock under the extensive transported cover. - Novo has expanded its ground position at the Toolunga Copper-Gold Project with additional tenements over IOCG targets, increasing its land holding from 1,520 km2 to 2,242 km2 along with the identification of three high priority coincident magnetic-gravity targets

Commenting on the new results and completion of the initial RC program, Mike Spreadborough, Executive Co-Chairman and Acting Chief Executive Officer, said:



"For our geological exploration team, these are the kind of results that are gratifying. At Wyloo, we set out to test a series of surface anomalies and geological interpretations, and the maiden drilling has confirmed a genuine hydrothermal system - strong silver and antimony grades from surface at Wyloo SE, broad zones of zinc mineralisation, and now the Vera anomaly extending the footprint well beyond where we have drilled.

Each piece of information on this prospect builds on the last, and that consistency is the hallmark of a system with real scale potential rather than an isolated pocket of mineralisation.

Equally pleasing is Toolunga, where our geological model and re-processed geophysics have delivered three coincident magnetic-gravity targets with genuine IOCG characteristics - a style of mineralisation that, when it works, can host very large deposits.

These results are illustrative of Novo's strategy as an exploration project generator. We are systematically testing a portfolio of early-stage targets across the Pilbara, and results like these tell us where to commit further capital and where our geological thinking is being validated.

Wyloo and Toolunga are both still early in their exploration process, but the quality and consistency of what we are seeing gives us confidence to expand the work programs at both projects and continue building the pipeline of opportunities that underpins our growth."

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and PERTH, Western Australia, July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO) (OTCQB: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an update on the recent exploration and progress across the Company's Pilbara project portfolio, including an expanded landholding at the Toolunga Copper-Gold Project where Novo has identified three IOCG style targets, the completion of the maiden Wyloo Polymetallic Project drilling at the Wyloo SE prospect, as well as new soil and rock chip sample results from the Vera anomaly (Figure 1).





Figure 1. Novo Pilbara and Onslow District tenure showing significant prospects and location of the Wyloo Project in the southern Pilbara.

Wyloo Polymetallic Project Update

Regional Setting

The Wyloo Polymetallic Project area (Wyloo) covers three exploration tenements in the southern Pilbara (Figure 1). The Wyloo SE and Kavira prospects lie within the core of the Wyloo anticline, in the SE flank of the Wyloo Dome, which forms a basement high within the Ashburton Basin. The tenement covers a dynamic tectonic setting, with the regional Nanjilgardy Fault just 5 km south of the prospect. The Paulsons Gold operation (Black Cat Syndicate (ASX:BC8)) lies in the NW portion of the Wyloo Dome, approximately 40 km WNW of Wyloo SE.

Background

Novo's exploration across the E47/4213 tenement continues to build a compelling multi-target polymetallic story. Novo has previously identified two significant antimony anomalies in the southern portion of the Wyloo tenement during routine stream sediment sampling with exploration on the eastern-most anomaly identifying a zone of quartz-sulphide veining with anomalous antimony, silver, gold and base metals (Figure 2).

Detailed follow up mapping, soil and rock chip sampling at the Wyloo SE prospect targeted the ENE trending vein array with soil sampling identifying strong multi-element anomalism which trends parallel to the mapped felsic volcanic stratigraphy displaying coherent Sb grades up to 142 ppm Sb1-

Further follow-up work in the southwest of the tenement identified a significant 2.5 km x 800 m stream sediment anomaly within an area of significant transported sheetwash cover. Peak values of 19.9 ppm Sb and 57 ppm in addition to Sb-As-Cu-Pb-Zn1 multi-element association were identified, with the area now referred to as the Kavira prospect. Mapping conducted concurrently with the sampling program highlighted only two areas of outcrop; both of which are within and proximal to a NW trending creek with one having noteable carbonate alteration hosted by strongly sheared schistose lithologies with vein arrays. Rock chip sampling identified anomalous Sb, As, Zn and Cu grades yielding peak results of 570 ppm As, 526 ppm Cu, 431 ppm Zn and 26 ppm Sb1-

The presence of results across a broad area requires follow-up on-ground work in order to fully define and understand the source of the stream sediment anomaly and elevated multi-element results from the rock chip sampling.





Figure 2. Current surface geochemical anomalism over the southern portion of the E47/4213 tenement.

Drilling Results

The maiden RC program was recently completed at the Wyloo SE prospect comprising 16 holes for a total of 2,615 meters across seven drill sections. Six sections spaced approximately 40 m apart targeted the mapped outcropping quartz-sulphide vein and a hole drilled 220 m further to the ENE targeted the Tasha Fault and small outcropping quartz veins (Figure 3).

Refer to Appendix 1 for drill hole details.

_______________________________________

1 Refer to Novo's ASX announcement dated 10th February 2026 - New Targets at the Wyloo Gold - Silver - Antimony Project for Maiden Drill Program









Figure 3. Collars and hole traces for completed RC drilling at the Wyloo SE prospect.

Drilling at Wyloo SE intersected the mapped, amygdaloidal dacite, as well as testing previously identified sulphidic quartz veining and the significant NE - SW trending Tasha Fault Zone. The ENE trending sulphidic vein dips shallowly to the SSE at 30 degrees, pinching with depth and returned strongly anomalous Sb and Ag assays from surface in drill hole 26WYR001 of 9 m @ 92 g/t Ag and 1,280 ppm Sb from 0 m including 1 m @ 460 g/t Ag and 1,425 ppb Sb from 2 m. The Tasha Fault Zone was identified trending parallel to the outcropping vein, with a dip of approximately 80° toward the NNW and also displays anomalous Zn and As with several zones > 1,000 ppm Zn (see Appendix 4 for full results).





Figure 4. Wyloo SE cross section showing key Ag-Sb intercepts, As and Zn geochemistry and dip of the ENE trending quartz vein as well as the steeply dipping Tasha Fault.

In addition, strong to intense sericite and chlorite alteration, up to 20 m thick, was observed across multiple holes over the initial 6 sections. Pervasive to complete bleaching and clay alteration of the host amygdaloidal dacite lithologies was encountered. This alteration commonly occurs with zones of sub-massive sulphide mineralisation characterised by pyrite and arsenopyrite, with highly anomalous arsenic values across the alteration (see Appendix 4 for full results).

Broad zones of (> 0.1%) Zinc mineralisation were returned across multiple drill holes including 26WYR002 (60 m to 67 m and 71 m to 94 m), 26WYR003 (1 m to 39 m), 26WYR004 (19 m to 79 m), 26WYR009 (2 m to 17 m), 26WYR010 (19 m to 37 m) and 26WYR016 (30 m to 57 m); the most significant assays returning 3 m @ 3.6 % Zn (with one metre at peak assay 6.5% Zn); within a broader 27 m > 0.1 % Zn mineralised halo in drill hole 26WYR016 associated with a logged zone of thin, pinching quartz veins (intercepts were calculated allowing for 2 m of internal waste, see Appendix 4 for full results).

Confirmation of strong to intense zones of sericite and chlorite alteration, with anomalous arsenic and antimony; and significant silver and zinc results across a 230 m strike length, highlight an emerging, prospective target area. Significant results from the recent soil and rock chip sampling extending well away from the current drilling area (described below) are supportive of a considerable hydrothermal alteration footprint indicative of a much larger system. This prospect has seen very little surface exploration and only limited, first-pass drilling.

Ongoing work is continuing following the completion of the RC drilling. Hyperspectral analysis of the RC drill chips to determine their clay alteration species and geological modelling is being undertaken to determine vectors for future drilling.

Recent Soil and Rock Chip Sampling

In addition to drilling, soil sampling and rock chip samples were collected to the southeast of the Wyloo SE drill area. A total of 142 minus 80 mesh soil samples were collected at a 80 m x 20 m spacing highlighting the 600 m long, 270 m wide Vera antimony - arsenic soil anomaly which is open to the north and east (Figure 5).





Figure 5. Surface sampling over the Vera prospect SE of the Wyloo SE prospect thematically mapped for antimony.2

The gridded sampling program followed up on previously identified antimony stream sediment anomalies and yielded peak soil results of 803 ppm Sb and 1265 ppm As. 10 rock chip samples were also collected from outcropping quartz veining proximal to altered wallrock, within 4 m wide shear zones. Peak values of 3.5% Sb, 33.2 ppm Ag, 1.4% Zn and 2.1% Pb were returned highlighting further the extent of the mineralised system at the Wyloo Project.

Refer to Appendix 2 and 3 for full results.

Forward Program

The focus is now on defining the extent of the mineralised system across the southern portion of the Wyloo E47/4213 tenement. Ongoing work over the Kavira stream sediment anomaly is currently underway in preparation for an AC drill program to drill under the Tertiary sedimentary cover planned for Q4 2026 dependent on approvals.

High grade stream sediment anomalies to the east of Wyloo SE require follow up ground work with soil sampling planned along with follow up mapping, rock chip sampling and soil sampling across the Vera prospect in Q3 2026.

_______________________________________

2 Refer to Novo's ASX announcement dated 4th September 2025 - Drilling Commences at Sherlock Crossing Gold-Antimony Prospect





Toolunga Copper-Gold Project Expansion

Novo has continued to expand its tenement holding at the Toolunga Copper-Gold Project (Toolunga) with a recent application of E08/3874 consolidating the Company's footprint in the area. A total of nine 100% held tenements and a further four tenements as part of the option arrangement with OD4 Rocklea Pty Ltd (OD4R) for a total tenement package of 2,242 km2 (Figure 6). The recent acquisition of additional tenements strengthens Novo's exploration portfolio and provides further prospects for near term fieldwork and potential drill testing.





Figure 6. Current tenement package of the Toolunga Project.

The location of the project area is at the junction of major tectonic boundaries. These include the Paleoproterozoic Capricorn Orogen, the Ashburton and Edmund Basins and the Gascoyne Province. Combined with significant felsic magmatism of both the Durlacher and Moorarie Supersuites the region is considered to be a fertile district for intrusion related mineral systems including Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG), Intrusion Related Gold (IRG), Porphyry and related epithermal mineralisation styles.

In the late 1990's to early 2000's, the project area was targeted by WMC Resources Ltd (WMC) and ranked highly for IOCG style mineralisation3. The new licence applications include numerous mineral occurrences with the regulatory database recording assay results up to 2 m @ 0.3% Cu from 68 m depth in a 90 m vertical RC hole (MMNC28) at the Lobster prospect3- 4-

Recent work across Toolunga has identified three high-priority targets (including the Lobster prospect) which have been highlighted for immediate fieldwork following the grant of the tenements. The three targets identified by Novo have significant, coincident magnetic and gravity anomalies over large, kilometre scale areas with magnetic complexity thought to be unrelated to lithology. The targets have been generated by Novo based upon current geological understanding of the region, re-processing of gravity and aeromagentic datasets as well as assessment of historic WAMEX reporting results. Compiled evidence suggests that the targets display evidence of IOCG style mineralisation, which was additionally highlighted through previous work completed by WMC Resources Ltd. These three targets include:

Lobster

A gravity and magnetic complex over an 8 km x 4 km area (Figure 7) identified by WMC in the 1990's.

WMC completed shallow, vertical RC drilling to a depth of only 90 m in the mid 1990's 3 4 -

- Magnetic diorites and amphibolites intersected at depth, with trace to 2% chalcopyrite intersected in three holes. A peak intercept of 2 m @ 0.3% Cu from 68 m in hole MMNC28 is associated with coarse, hydrothermal magnetite, pyrite and chalcopyrite34. Drill locations and significant intercepts can be found in Appendix 5.









Figure 7. WMC drillhole locations at the Lobster prospect, underlain by aeromagnetic data.

_______________________________________

3 Refer WAMEX archive Annual Reports A48727 and A51684.

4 MINEDEX Western Australian government (DEMIRS) mineral occurrence archive. Site ID S0030858. Also refer to WAMEX archive Annual Report A32269 for sample methodologies.





Ironstone Bore

An untested strong coincident magnetic and gravity anomaly over a 2.5 km x 2 km area (Figure 8).

Complex, 3D modelled magnetic anomaly with the strongest anomalies modelled at 200 m depth.

Three priority magnetic anomalies to drill test following a detailed ground gravity and soil sampling program.





Mount Minnie

Coincident magnetic and gravity anomalies that remain untested.

3D inversion modelling defines a magnetic target at approximately 120 m depth.

Outcropping geology proximal to coincident magnetic-gravity anomalies provides encouraging opportunity for on ground follow up field programs.

Rock chips up to 755ppm Cu*









Figure 8. TMI RTP Hot Spot Magnetics identifying the Lobster, Ironstone Bore and Mount Minnie targets at the Toolunga Project.

Upon grant of the tenement, work will commence at the Mount Minnie prospect with on-ground stream sediment and soil sampling as well as geological and structural mapping over the outcropping geology. Ground gravity surveys will be conducted across all three targets along with 3D inversions to identify the subterranean architecture for RC drilling into the coincident magnetic-gravity anomalies.

*Refer WAMEX archive Annual Report A76797

Teichman Gold Project Update

The Teichman Gold Project (Teichman) falls within the Yanderayrra Aboriginal Reserve which is managed by the Mugarinya Community and the Kariyarra Pirnthurruna Native Title Determination Claim. Novo is in the final stages of negotiating Heritage Access Agreements with both parties. Execution of these agreements will allow Novo to undertake Heritage Surveys over the proposed drill locations. Post execution of the Heritage Access Agreements Novo will seek Ministerial approval to undertake Exploration activities within the Reserve.

Novo plans to commence drilling at Teichman as soon as approvals have been gained.

Cronus Prospect Drilling

Regional Setting

Cronus is located within the Regal Thrust, a structurally complex sheared corridor between the Regal Formation (footwall) and the Andover Intrusion (hanging wall). Locally the prospect sits within the identified Titan Shear corridor, with interpreted magnetic data and surface mapping of structures demonstrating a complex NE-SW trending shear corridor with NW-SE trending faults potentially acting as cross-controls.





Figure 9. Cronus Gold Prospect tenure showing the regional setting of the Titan shear zone and the Titan prospect and Weerianna deposit. The inset image shows the drill collar locations completed at Cronus.

Cronus Drilling

An RC drilling program at the Cronus prospect was completed totalling 2647 m over 23 holes targeting the strike extension of the Titan Shear Zone and associated, interpreted splay faults under shallow cover across E47/1745. Four RC drill fences were completed covering a strike distance of 1.2 km, with two sections spaced at 160 m and 220 m respectively. Hole spacings were at 40 m along each section line to ensure coverage of the variably dipping geology (Refer to Appendix 6 for drillhole locations).

Drilling intercepted shallow cover across the prospect area as well as multiple shear zones dipping between 70 and 55 degrees towards the NW. The second section line identified both the Titan Shear Zone as well as a secondary shear which strikes NNE (Figure 10), diverging from the dominant Titan Shear. Host units of chlorite and silica altered basalt, chert and ultramafics were identified with strong foliation logged proximal to the identified structures. The Titan shear zone is typified by talc and talc-chlorite schist after ultramafics, with associated moderate to strong carbonate alteration and silicification. The NNE trending fault splay is typified by a chloritic schist hosted on the contact with a marker chert unit against basalt and siltstones. The northern drill section (26YWR013 to 26YWR018) encountered strong ankerite-silica-fuchsite alteration associated with interpreted sheeted vein arrays with elevated arsenic values.





Figure 10. Cronus cross section identifying the extension of the Titan Shear zone and associated NNE trending splay through the E47/1745 tenement.

Assays are still outstanding for 7 holes of the program and are currently in the laboratory with results expected imminently. Further work following full receipt of the outstanding assays will focus on ongoing interpretation of the drilling data, refining areas for further surface exploration and possible follow-up drilling.

The mineralisation presented in the body of this announcement is not necessarily representative of mineralisation throughout the applicable projects.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

CONTACT

Investors:

Mike Spreadborough

+61 8 6400 6100

info@novoresources.com North American Queries:

Leo Karabelas

+1 416 543 3120

leo@novoresources.com Media:

Peter Taylor

+61 412 036 231

peter@nwrcommunication.com.au





QP STATEMENT

Mr Rohan Williams (MAusIMM), is the qualified person, as defined under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release, as well as verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure. Mr Williams is the General Manager, Exploration at Novo.

JORC COMPLIANCE STATEMENT

New Exploration Results

The information in this news release that relates to exploration results at Novo's Pilbara tenure (including, for the avoidance of doubt, the results contained in Appendix 5) is based on information compiled by Mr Rohan Williams, a Competent Person who is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Williams is a full-time employee of Novo. Mr Williams has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and the type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Williams consents to the inclusion in the news release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Previous Exploration Results

The information in this news release that relates to previously reported exploration results at Novo's Pilbara tenure is extracted from the Company's ASX announcement referred to in endnotes 1 and 2, which are available to view at www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and Australian securities law and regulations. In this news release, such statements include but are not limited to planned exploration activities and the timing of such. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 (which is available under Novo's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.asx.com.au), in the Company's options prospectus dated 9 March 2026 which is available at www.asx.com.au. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

ENDNOTES

1

Refer to Novo's ASX announcement dated 10th February 2026 - New Targets at the Wyloo Gold - Silver - Antimony Project for Maiden Drill Program 2

Refer to Novo's ASX announcement dated 4th September 2025 - Drilling Commences at Sherlock Crossing Gold-Antimony Prospect



ABOUT NOVO

Novo is an Australian based gold explorer listed on the ASX and the TSX focussed on discovering standalone gold and copper projects with > 1 Moz Aueq development potential. Novo is an innovative gold explorer with a significant land package covering approximately 5,608 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the above, Novo is part of two prospective farm in agreements in New South Wales.

Novo has a significant investment portfolio and a disciplined program in place to identify value accretive opportunities that will build further value for shareholders.

Please refer to Novo's website for further information including the latest corporate presentation.





Appendix 1: Location of Wyloo SE drillholes including significant intercepts. A 5 g/t Ag cut off was used for the calculations with 2 m of internal waste. All co-ordinates are in GDA2020 zone 50.

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Height (m) Dip Azi Hole Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Intercept (m) Ag g/t Sb ppm 26WYR001 457933 7482655 293 -65 2 132 0 9 9 92 1280 Incl. 2 3 1 460 1425 26WYR002 457932 7482552 287 -57 1 191 NSI 26WYR003 457971 7482637 287 -64 359 168 NSI 26WYR004 457971 7482578 287 -66 357 198 39 41 2 23 254 45 49 4 8 140 92 94 2 19 390 39 41 2 23 254 26WYR005 458005 7482655 287 -70 343 120 25 29 4 41 4001 26WYR006 457881 7482645 288 -70 355 162 NSI 26WYR007 457881 7482619 286 -76 358 174 NSI 26WYR008 457839 7482650 287 -68 353 150 NSI 26WYR009 457840 7482604 286 -74 355 150 NSI 26WYR010 457845 7482582 286 -73 357 198 NSI 26WYR011 457920 7482687 293 -60 352 156 59 60 1 11 56 26WYR012 457881 7482689 289 -60 354 138 NSI 26WYR013 457799 7482567 285 -60 360 210 NSI 26WYR014 457797 7482490 286 -55 352 180 NSI 26WYR015 458207 7482740 293 -59 308 216 157 161 4 17 113 190 192 2 31 157 26WYR016 458007 7482653 288 -81 173 72 41 44 3 11 1548



Appendix 2: Vera prospect -80# soil sample results for Au, Ag, As, Cu, Pb, Sb, and Zn, relevant to the mineralisation style and reported in this release. All co-ordinates are in GDA2020 zone 50.

Sample ID

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

Height (m)

Au (ppb)

Ag (ppm)

As (ppm) Cu (ppm)

Pb (ppm)

Sb (ppm) Zn (ppm) J5586 458254 7482540 290 0 0.03 12 49 7 3.8 82 J5587 458255 7482520 292 1 0.04 12 48 8 3.3 77 J5588 458256 7482500 293 1 0.02 7 40 7 2.0 103 J5589 458255 7482480 294 1 0.02 9 41 8 1.7 164 J5590 458255 7482460 295 0 0.02 11 45 8 1.5 149 J5591 458256 7482440 296 0 0.02 12 53 7 1.5 86 J5592 458255 7482419 301 0 0.03 14 51 7 1.7 76 J5593 458256 7482400 303 1 0.07 29 84 9 2.0 97 J5597 458415 7482400 304 1 0.03 7 54 8 2.1 57 J5598 458415 7482422 300 1 0.02 8 50 8 2.2 67 J5599 458414 7482440 303 1 0.04 6 68 6 1.8 58 J5600 458415 7482461 308 0 0.03 7 66 8 2.6 62 J5913 458415 7482480 311 0 0.02 9 60 8 3.1 66 J5914 458416 7482500 310 0 0.03 11 64 7 3.7 69 J5916 458415 7482520 312 0 0.03 12 62 8 4.8 66 J5917 458415 7482541 308 0 0.06 20 46 8 7.4 62 J5918 458415 7482560 305 1 0.10 24 50 8 10.6 61 J5919 458415 7482580 301 1 0.23 37 64 7 14.0 71 J5920 458416 7482659 299 1 0.13 34 66 9 10.1 79 J5922 458414 7482679 301 1 0.05 21 56 9 4.3 71 J5923 458414 7482700 303 0 0.04 15 64 8 3.0 60 J5924 458493 7482700 301 1 0.04 44 43 8 5.4 74 J5925 458494 7482680 301 1 0.05 33 50 8 13.3 88 J5926 458494 7482659 301 1 0.09 54 54 10 22.1 163 J5927 458494 7482640 303 3 0.14 78 73 12 23.2 113 J5928 458494 7482621 305 6 0.18 122 94 11 27.9 169 J5929 458493 7482601 305 2 0.10 50 42 9 16.0 85 J5930 458494 7482580 305 1 0.09 35 46 8 13.8 62 J5931 458493 7482560 305 0 0.06 32 47 7 15.0 85 J5932 458494 7482541 308 1 0.05 18 79 6 6.0 61 J5933 458494 7482520 309 1 0.04 14 77 7 3.8 88 J5934 458495 7482500 310 1 0.08 28 79 8 3.5 209 J5936 458493 7482480 313 5 0.06 36 124 6 3.9 593 J5937 458494 7482460 315 1 0.04 49 74 6 2.6 609 J5938 458494 7482441 319 1 0.05 29 74 9 4.1 458 J5939 458495 7482420 326 7 0.22 28 93 16 3.1 380 J5940 458494 7482400 327 14 0.83 53 172 28 11.9 288 J5948 458656 7482401 324 2 0.32 157 108 18 24.1 183 J5949 458656 7482421 328 7 0.43 196 166 8 19.1 554 J5950 458656 7482441 324 1 0.17 114 83 6 10.0 256 J5951 458655 7482461 322 1 0.14 140 56 6 17.8 250 J6048 458175 7482598 296 1 0.08 38 70 7 10.6 107 J6049 458175 7482579 296 1 0.05 35 52 8 8.1 75 J6050 458175 7482559 297 3 0.04 32 45 9 5.8 59 J6051 458175 7482538 299 1 0.04 20 53 6 3.4 56 J6052 458175 7482518 298 0 0.03 14 56 7 1.7 101 J6053 458175 7482499 299 1 0.04 18 63 7 1.7 115 J6054 458175 7482478 300 1 0.05 15 69 7 1.3 155 J6055 458175 7482459 302 1 0.06 19 76 7 1.5 215 J6056 458176 7482439 303 2 0.07 18 86 7 1.3 224 J6057 458176 7482419 299 1 0.05 17 64 8 1.2 181 J6059 458336 7482400 310 0 0.06 7 77 6 1.6 69 J6060 458335 7482419 307 1 0.08 7 80 7 1.5 80 J6061 458335 7482440 306 1 0.05 8 81 7 1.8 62 J6062 458336 7482460 305 0 0.06 9 75 8 2.1 72 J6063 458334 7482480 303 3 0.11 21 85 13 4.7 87 J6064 458335 7482500 303 7 0.19 21 170 10 4.8 70 J6066 458336 7482520 305 2 0.10 32 70 7 5.7 153 J6067 458335 7482540 300 2 0.10 24 71 6 4.8 85 J6068 458334 7482620 302 2 0.14 98 48 10 15.8 71 J6069 458334 7482640 304 1 0.06 37 39 9 6.8 57 J6071 458334 7482660 302 2 0.07 31 50 8 5.7 54 J6072 458334 7482680 304 1 0.08 29 68 6 4.8 57 J6073 458334 7482701 304 1 0.08 24 78 7 5.1 57 J6074 458335 7482719 305 1 0.05 28 55 6 4.4 58 J6075 458575 7482680 300 1 0.09 55 60 8 23.6 115 J6076 458574 7482660 303 1 0.11 60 53 9 25.4 109 J6077 458575 7482640 304 8 0.06 65 62 9 25.1 134 J6078 458575 7482621 304 1 0.14 80 68 9 26.7 93 J6079 458574 7482602 306 1 0.24 88 67 6 32.5 85 J6080 458575 7482580 306 1 0.06 62 50 7 32.1 88 J6081 458575 7482560 308 1 0.10 85 49 7 50.5 95 J6082 458574 7482540 307 1 0.14 109 75 7 86.5 116 J6083 458575 7482520 309 1 0.10 81 86 7 107.0 87 J6084 458576 7482500 311 1 0.08 77 56 8 19.8 102 J6086 458575 7482480 314 1 0.11 101 70 10 34.7 183 J6087 458576 7482461 314 1 0.07 55 58 9 12.7 147 J6088 458575 7482441 318 1 0.19 113 89 12 12.9 222 J6089 458575 7482420 328 6 0.44 133 131 16 15.7 177 J6090 458575 7482401 335 1 0.07 15 92 7 16.8 100 J6100 458736 7482401 315 1 0.09 78 61 12 14.9 89 J6101 458734 7482421 312 1 0.10 162 53 11 24.8 288 J6102 458734 7482441 308 2 0.06 149 59 8 29.3 209 J6103 458735 7482461 308 1 0.35 1265 59 6 105.0 140 J6104 458735 7482480 311 6 0.47 375 80 6 803.0 157 J6105 458655 7482481 320 0 0.29 180 69 7 47.0 78 J6106 458655 7482500 320 1 0.15 82 60 8 53.8 67 J6107 458655 7482521 318 1 0.13 63 47 7 56.3 64 J6108 458654 7482541 315 0 0.10 52 49 7 38.1 73 J6109 458655 7482561 313 1 0.08 55 52 8 25.7 95 J6110 458656 7482581 311 1 0.06 56 61 9 38.4 152 J6111 458654 7482601 311 2 0.17 67 65 10 40.9 148 J6112 458654 7482621 310 1 0.14 72 65 12 42.3 137 J6113 458654 7482641 309 1 0.09 51 48 11 26.7 107 J6114 458651 7482659 307 2 0.12 54 69 9 20.9 113 J6124 458894 7482401 307 3 0.13 209 69 9 43.4 162 J6125 458895 7482422 306 1 0.06 93 60 8 16.0 97 J6126 458896 7482441 304 1 0.05 78 78 6 21.0 90 J6127 458897 7482463 303 1 0.07 49 51 8 63.7 66 J6128 458895 7482482 305 1 0.07 39 52 8 94.0 73 J6129 458894 7482502 306 1 0.08 26 50 8 36.5 94 J6130 458894 7482522 306 3 0.20 94 102 14 86.1 124 J6131 458895 7482541 305 3 0.05 23 57 6 13.7 112 J6132 458894 7482562 304 1 0.05 13 58 7 9.7 99 J6133 458894 7482581 306 1 0.04 12 66 7 20.2 77 J6134 458894 7482602 309 0 0.05 15 72 6 19.1 74 J6136 458100 7482892 310 1 0.05 22 61 10 3.3 53 J6137 458087 7482907 306 2 0.08 17 81 9 2.9 38 J6138 458073 7482922 301 2 0.05 11 93 9 2.9 39 J6139 458062 7482937 299 0 0.01 11 33 8 2.7 32 J6140 458048 7482953 296 1 0.13 12 51 11 2.5 33 J6141 458035 7482968 295 2 0.05 15 47 14 2.6 33 J6142 458021 7482984 296 1 0.01 13 31 12 2.9 37 J6143 458010 7482999 295 1 0.02 17 37 16 3.2 41 J6144 457995 7483013 294 1 0.03 22 41 18 3.5 44 J6145 457982 7483029 297 0 0.02 17 33 15 2.9 53 J6147 457969 7483045 296 1 0.00 19 33 15 2.9 37 J6148 457945 7483062 295 1 0.02 16 29 13 2.8 52 J6149 457943 7483075 297 1 0.01 19 36 12 3.1 52 J6150 457932 7483090 298 1 0.03 17 39 13 3.1 55 J6151 457916 7483105 299 0 0.01 15 37 12 2.7 57 J6152 457905 7483120 298 1 0.01 18 43 11 2.5 57 J6156 458734 7482500 314 1 0.09 39 59 8 62.4 59 J6157 458735 7482521 313 2 0.14 47 54 6 81.7 62 J6158 458733 7482541 310 1 0.14 48 59 7 55.0 71 J6159 458735 7482561 306 3 0.22 81 97 10 59.4 87 J6160 458735 7482582 304 2 0.12 63 62 11 53.8 108 J6161 458735 7482601 302 3 0.16 86 80 10 55.1 114 J6162 458735 7482620 302 1 0.08 32 50 8 96.4 125 J6163 458735 7482641 303 1 0.13 76 44 7 27.1 86 J6172 458816 7482401 316 2 0.23 241 78 17 71.9 150 J6173 458815 7482421 312 1 0.19 200 66 16 95.5 190 J6174 458814 7482441 310 1 0.36 214 74 17 60.8 162 J6175 458815 7482460 308 1 0.12 102 43 9 28.5 76 J6176 458815 7482481 307 4 0.05 97 58 7 49.6 68 J6177 458814 7482501 310 10 0.20 96 217 42 86.7 101 J6178 458815 7482521 308 4 0.20 94 74 10 51.2 152 J6179 458815 7482541 306 1 0.03 12 52 8 4.7 81 J6180 458814 7482562 308 0 0.04 18 58 8 32.2 73 J6181 458815 7482581 309 1 0.07 21 74 8 46.7 68 J6182 458815 7482601 309 1 0.10 49 71 8 62.5 98 J6183 458815 7482621 315 2 0.65 203 80 25 200.0 149



Appendix 3: Vera prospect rock chip sample results for Au, Ag, As, Cu, Pb Sb, and Zn, relevant to the mineralisation style and reported in this release. All co-ordinates are in GDA2020 zone 50.

Sample ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Height (m) Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) As (ppm) Cu (ppm) Pb (ppm) Sb (ppm) Zn (ppm) R07876 458169 7482764 300 0.01 3.3 42.4 214 3040 13 648 R07878 458221 7482733 290 0.13 2.4 154 132 346 44 121 R07879 458670 7482460 305 0 3.8 20700 45 8 178 23 R07889 458765 7482500 309 0.02 33.2 8730 117 21200 35500 13750 R07890 458759 7482504 310 0 2.2 2720 85 366 33200 6550 R07891 458747 7482489 310 0.1 3.3 10150 331 52 3120 205 R07892 458737 7482484 310 0.01 4.5 4790 115 1415 272 737 R07893 458731 7482482 310 0.01 3.1 2960 110 438 1845 330 R07894 458921 7482470 308 0 0.2 1410 75 20 1385 341 R07895 458913 7482429 307 0.04 7.4 23700 236 7030 2680 497



Appendix 4: Wyloo SE anomalous drill results.