Nano Dimension Announces Appointment of Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board

WALTHAM, Mass., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) ("Nano Dimension," "Nano", or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Moshe Rozenbaum as Interim Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective immediately. The Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") has also appointed Phillip Borenstein as Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Rozenbaum will work closely with the Board and the Company's leadership to support business continuity while the Board evaluates the Company's strategic priorities and opportunities moving forward.

Phillip Borenstein, Chairman of the Board, commented, "On behalf of myself and the entire Board of Directors, we are pleased to appoint Moshe as Interim CEO. Moshe brings a strong combination of Company knowledge, financial expertise and public company leadership experience, and we are confident he is well positioned to lead Nano Dimension during this transition. We look forward to working closely with Moshe and the management team as we evaluate the Company's strategic priorities and opportunities, with a continued focus on maximizing long-term value for all shareholders."

Moshe Rozenbaum, Interim CEO, commented, "I appreciate the Board's confidence and am honored to serve as Interim CEO of Nano Dimension. I look forward to working closely with the Board, our leadership team, and employees to ensure continuity across the business. Throughout this process, we remain committed to serving our customers, partners, employees, and shareholders."

About Moshe Rozenbaum

Moshe Rozenbaum is an experienced corporate development and capital markets executive with a strong background in corporate strategy, governance, capital allocation, and shareholder engagement. He previously served as Nano Dimension's Vice President of Corporate Development, where he led strategic initiatives and investor engagement. Mr. Rozenbaum currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee of Lifeward Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFWD). Earlier in his career, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Fluent Trade Technologies and as Head of Business Development at Yedid Capital Management. He is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from Touro University.

About Phillip Borenstein

Philip Borenstein has served as a member of Nano Dimension's Board of Directors since December 2025 and was appointed Chairman of the Board in July 2026. Mr. Borenstein is a Partner and Portfolio Manager at Hamilton Equity Partners LLC and founder and partner of Hamilton EQ Management LLC, where he oversees mergers and acquisitions and portfolio management.

About Nano Dimension Ltd.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) has historically delivered advanced digital manufacturing technologies, including serving customers across the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics and medical device industry segments. For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding Nano Dimension's strategic plan, strategic alternatives review process, expectations regarding future announcements and information, expectations regarding future performance, and all other statements other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that Nano Dimension intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements may be characterized by terminology such as "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "outlook," "target," "endeavor," "seek," "predict," "intend," "strategy," "plan," "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "continue," "likely," or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the Company cautions shareholders that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this communication are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nano Dimension's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 31, 2026, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC.

Except as otherwise required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this communication.

Contacts:

Investors:

Purva Sanariya

Director, Investor Relations

ir@nano-di.com

Media:

Samuel Manning

Principal Manager, External Communications

press@nano-di.com