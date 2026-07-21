Park Aerospace Corp. Announces the Passing of Daniel McNamara

NEWTON, Kan., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) announced, with great sadness, the sudden passing of Daniel McNamara, Park's Vice President and Corporate Controller, on July 19, 2026.

Brian E. Shore, Park's Chairman and CEO, said, "Dan first joined Park in 2012 as Senior Accountant, and worked his way up over the years to the positions of Accounting Manager, Assistant Controller, Corporate Controller and Vice President and Corporate Controller. Dan was a very beloved member of our Park Family. Dan was a great guy. In all his years at Park, I never heard Dan say a bad word about anyone, and I never heard a bad word being said about him. Dan was an extremely competent, capable and skilled accountant. Dan knew what he was doing, and I always knew I could rely upon him. The Park Family is in shock and deep mourning about Dan's sudden and unexpected passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and his daughters and his family. Dan was one of those human beings that you encounter only very rarely if ever in life. Dan will be very badly missed by the Park Family."

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park's advanced composite materials include film adhesives (Aeroadhere®) and lightning strike protection materials (Electroglide®). Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park's advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as "drones"), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park's advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park's composite parts and structures (which include Park's proprietary composite SigmaStrut and AlphaStrut product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park's objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company's website at www.parkaerospace.com