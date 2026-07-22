The weekly average electricity price increased across Europe's electricity markets last week, according to analysis by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. The Spanish consultancy registered an upward trajectory across the Belgian, British, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Nordic, Portuguese and Spanish markets. The weekly average stood in excess of €110 ($125.51)/MWh in all markets bar the Nordic market, where the average reached €57.36/MWh. The Italian market registered the highest average, at €161.23/MWh, followed by the Dutch market, at €131.47/MWh. Italy reached its highest daily average price since ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...