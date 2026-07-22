DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S: Donkey Republic launches bike-sharing service in Helsinki

Investor news no.03 -2026

Donkey Republic is expanding its Nordic presence with the launch of their bike-sharing service in Helsinki, marking another step in the company's ambition to become the most trusted shared mobility partner in Northern Europe.

The service will initially deploy approximately 700 of Donkey Republic's latest-generation pedal bikes across the Finnish capital. Operations will be carried out in partnership with Finnish mobility company Kaakau, combining Donkey Republic's technology and operational expertise with strong local capabilities.

The service is designed to complement Helsinki's existing public transport network and the city's established public bike-sharing system operated by HSL. Rather than replacing existing mobility options, Donkey Republic aims to provide additional flexibility - particularly for visitors for sightseeing journeys across the city and trips for locals who want a bike effortlessly without committing to the public bike-sharing network.

At the same time, the launch offers residents and visitors another sustainable transport option built around the simplicity of the classic pedal bike. Powered simply by the rider's own legs, pedal bikes remain one of the effective and accessible ways to move around a city, while offering a practical and more affordable alternative to e-scooters for many everyday journeys.

"Helsinki is one of Europe's leading cycling cities and a natural fit for Donkey Republic. We believe bike sharing should make it easier for more people to choose cycling as part of everyday life - whether as the first or last mile to public transport, for commuting, or simply as a convenient alternative to short car trips and e-scooters. We see our service as a complement to Helsinki's already strong public transport network and existing bike-sharing system, giving people even more opportunities to choose sustainable mobility."

Christian Bergmann Mølgaard, Regional Manager Nordics, Donkey Republic

"We are excited to partner with Donkey Republic to bring more cycling options to Helsinki. By combining Donkey Republic's proven platform with our local operational expertise, we can offer a reliable service that complements the city's existing transport system and gives residents and visitors greater flexibility in how they move around the city."

Aleksanteri Repo, CEO, Kaakau

The expansion builds on Donkey Republic's successful operations through long-term public-private partnerships in more than 50 cities across the Nordics, Benelux and DACH markets.

The first Donkey bikes are expected on the Helsinki streets in late July 2026 and can be rented through the Donkey Republic mobile app. Riders will be able to choose from both 'Just Ride' products and Day Passes with set minutes included.

CONTACT INFORMATION

DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S

Skelbækgade 4, trappe B, 4. sal.

1717 København V

www.invest.donkey.bike

Thor Möger Pedersen, CEO

investor@donkeyrepublic.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

ca@hcandersencapital.dk

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About Donkey Republic

Founded in 2014, Donkey Republic is a Danish purpose driven impact company active in the micro mobility industry. Donkey Republic provides a flexible, affordable and more sustainable way of transportation to the citizens by partnering with the cities.

Donkey Republic is a data driven technology company facilitating bike sharing, and we are able to provide cities and citizens a reliable bike sharing service. Sustainably at its core integrates with the city's public transportation system, by pursuing innovation Donkey Republic develops end-to-end products and services that solve city and riders problems. Riders are able to enjoy a more convenient and high quality ride, with our bike and ebike fleet, designed for durability and optimal maintenance through our servicing software platform. This collaborative dedicated software solution together with our bikes, seeks to improve people's health & well-being, the environment, reducing traffic congestion across cities as well as public space optimisation.

Donkey Republic is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company was listed in 2021 to onboard investors and support its growth and expansion into the European Market, and to continue securing its foothold and developing its market position in the European Micro mobility space. With thousands of Donkey bikes successfully implemented, Donkey Republic aims to grow its business and fulfill its vision of making urban city life quality better through responsible bike sharing.