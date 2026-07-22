Gedeon Richter Plc.: House of Hope in Bamako Continues to Provide Vital Support for Vulnerable Women in Mali in 2026

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / The Gedeon Richter House of Hope centre in Bamako, Mali, continued to provide comprehensive support for vulnerable women and girls during the first half of 2026, delivering healthcare, protection, counselling, education and vocational training through its integrated programme. In the first six months of is year, nearly 50 women have been provided assistance in the center.

Established through the cooperation of Gedeon Richter, the Hungary-based Close to Africa Foundation, and local partner Sini Sanuman Foundation, the House of Hope opened at the beginning of 2025 to offer shelter, gynaecological care, psychosocial and legal support, as well as educational and skills-development opportunities to women affected by violence and harmful traditional practices.

Since opening its doors, the centre has supported well over a hundred women, while community outreach and awareness-raising activities have reached many more across Bamako and surrounding areas. The programme continues to build trust within local communities and aims to extend its impact further in the coming years.

During the first six months of 2026, the House of Hope continued to receive and support women facing a wide range of difficult situations. Alongside individual case management and counselling, women accessed gynaecological consultations, medical referrals, temporary accommodation and vocational opportunities. The centre also organised awareness-raising sessions focused on women's health, gender-based violence and harmful practices, while outreach workers engaged directly with local women's groups to expand access to support services.

One of the centre's key initiatives remains its tailoring workshop, where participants acquire practical sewing skills and gain experience producing items for sale. The programme helps women build confidence, develop new capabilities and improve their future prospects.

The programme's work continues against the backdrop of an important milestone for women's rights in Mali. In 2025, the country adopted legislation criminalising female genital mutilation (FGM), following years of advocacy by local and international actors. While legislation alone cannot eliminate harmful practices, it represents an important step towards protecting the rights, health and dignity of women.

"Women's quality of life has long been at the heart of Richter's mission, and we believe that meaningful progress requires not only advances in healthcare, but also sustained efforts to address the broader factors that shape women's wellbeing," said Zsuzsa Beke, Head of Group-level PR, CSR and Government Relations at Gedeon Richter Plc. "Our ambition is to be a global thought leader in women's health, and our social responsibility programmes are an important element of this commitment. The House of Hope in Bamako has become the flagship of our international CSR activities, demonstrating how healthcare expertise, education and community engagement can create tangible and lasting change. We are proud that the centre has already become an important source of support and hope for vulnerable women."

Andrea Morris, President of the Close to Africa Foundation, added: "The results achieved during the first half of 2026 confirm that the House of Hope is responding to a genuine need within the community. Every woman who receives medical care, finds safety, learns new skills or gains greater confidence in shaping her future represents a meaningful success. We are particularly encouraged by the growing engagement of local communities and the increasing awareness of the services available through the centre. Together with our partners, we are helping women build safer and more hopeful futures for themselves and their families."



With demand for its services on the rise, the House of Hope continues to provide comprehensive support to vulnerable women through an integrated approach encompassing healthcare, protection, education, and skills development.

By maintaining its long-term commitment to the program, Richter reinforces its dedication to improving women's health and quality of life through initiatives that deliver meaningful and lasting change for women around the world.

About Richter

Richter aspires to be a global innovator in some key scientific fields, while dedicated to making medicines more accessible worldwide. Founded in 1901, headquartered in Hungary, with a market capitalization of EUR 4.8bn and sales of EUR 2.3bn in 2025, it operates Central Europe's largest R&D hub. Its research drives breakthroughs in Neuropsychiatry and Women's Healthcare, while Biotechnology and General Medicines strengthen its affordable treatment portfolio. Committed to sustainable growth, Richter invests in R&D, manufacturing excellence, and digitalization to advance medical innovation. Learn more at www.gedeonrichter.com

For further information:

Media: Zsuzsa Beke

+36 20 916 4507

SOURCE: Gedeon Richter Plc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/house-of-hope-in-bamako-continues-to-provide-vital-support-for-vulner-1193999