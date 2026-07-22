Sofab Inks, a manufacturer of functionalized metal oxide materials based in Louisville, Kentucky, has announced it has raised a $6 million round of seed funding. The startup said it will use the funding to support the adoption of its Tinfab nanoparticle material, which serves as an electron transport layer (ETL) in advanced perovskite solar cells. In April, the company announced a breakthrough in perovskite durability, after Halocell modules containing the Tinfab ETL demonstrated approximately 100% normalized efficiency following 1,300 hours under accelerated combined light and damp-heat testing ...

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