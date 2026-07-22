Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Launched in 2023, the Shining Shanghai (Jing'an) International Light Art Open Call has swiftly established itself as China's premier platform for international projection mapping and a vital catalyst for global artistic dialogue. Centered around this year's theme, "Metamorphosis," the 2026 edition challenges creators to push the boundaries of digital art and light, crafting deeply immersive experiences for audiences.

Following the close of submissions on June 30, the open call received 156 proposals from 149 artists and teams across 41 countries and regions, spanning 6 continents. The applicant pool boasts top-tier talent, including veteran studios recognized at prestigious global events such as the Lyon Festival of Lights, Circle of Light, Tokyo 1 Minute Projection Mapping, and iMapp Bucharest. This overwhelming response from both Chinese and international studios underscores the growing prestige and creative vitality of the "Shining Shanghai" platform.

The Finalists (in alphabetical order):

Anionavision (Romania): MorphoClash

Antaless visual design (Italy): Threshold

Ateliê Digital Analógico (Brazil): PALIMPSEST - Layers of Becoming

Cape Sante Studio (Italy): NARCISO

Christopher Harrisson (England): InfiniteCTC Lab (China): The Ninth Art

FIAT LVX (Canada): SYNAPTIC

Henry & Jedy (China/Singapore): Traces

John Tettenborn and Kourtney Lara Ross (Germany): ENTRO

Kati Katona (Hungary): Morphogenesis

Kentaro Tanaka (Japan): STITCHES OF THE EARTH

Limelight Artist Collective (Hungary): Arboris

MöDAR (Indonesia): Chroma Existentiae

MP STUDIO (Bulgaria): Metamorph

Quartet (China): As a child, I watched houses grow.

Sleepy Guy Family (Thailand): Growing Up

StoryLight (Russia): The Living art

Studio Zoltan Varga (Hungary): Fragmented Memories

The Light Objects (Spanish): TANGLIBE

Xinsheng Wang (China): The Bronze Age

The final jury panel will convene in Shanghai on September 15. The finalist installations will go live at Shenyuli in late September, running through China's National Day holiday.

Stay tuned for this spectacular celebration of light art.

For more details, visit the official website: https://www.shiningshanghai.com/ and follow on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/shining_shanghai/ for updates.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305937

Source: Hmedium