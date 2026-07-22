BAE Systems Plc: First British Designed Collaborative Combat Aircraft Unveiled





FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAE Systems has unveiled the UK's first uncrewed autonomous Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) at the Farnborough International Airshow. It is designed to extend combat mass for armed forces by complementing existing and future crewed aircraft, delivering additional frontline capability at a lower cost.

The prototype aircraft was designed and built by engineers at BAE Systems in Warton, Lancashire, home of the UK's sovereign combat air industrial capability. More than 500 BAE Systems employees have been involved in the aircraft's development to date, working with over 75 large companies and SMEs from across Britain's world leading aerospace sector.

The first-of-its class CCA - named Brontanax - is intended to provide electronic warfare and precision strike capabilities against airborne and ground targets. Operating with frontline combat aircraft such as Typhoon it will enhance combat mass and operational effectiveness, with planned availability to enter service before the end of the decade.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting MP said:

"The unveiling of Brontanax, the UK's first uncrewed autonomous Collaborative Combat Aircraft, is a testament to the extraordinary talent and innovation across our sovereign defence industry.

"Built at BAE Systems in Warton by British engineers, backed by British businesses large and small, this aircraft demonstrates that the UK has the skills, the technology and the determination to lead the world in combat air power.

"We're investing £300 million in our StormFighter programme to develop an autonomous combat aircraft here in the UK. This launch shows the depth of industrial capability we have here in Britain to help deliver our ambition to become Europe's first sixth generation air force."

Chief Of The Air Staff Air Marshal Sir Harv Smyth said:

"The RAF is determined to become Europe's first 6th Generation Air Force, driving innovation and accelerating the adoption of cutting-edge technology to stay ahead in an increasingly complex and contested battlespace. Working alongside BAE Systems, we are taking a major step towards that ambition, with a prototype expected to fly next year. Backed by £300 million through the Defence Investment Plan, our StormFighter programme is transforming future capability, while the launch of Brontanax, the UK's first autonomous uncrewed Collaborative Combat Aircraft, shows how sovereign defence industry is delivering at pace to support us in being agile, integrated and ready to fly, fight and win."

Simon Barnes, Group Managing Director of BAE Systems' Air sector, said:

"We recognise armed forces are being challenged to meet the demands of speed, adaptability and scale. Our Collaborative Combat Aircraft will provide the ability to extend the reach of crewed aircraft, generating greater combat mass at lower cost, while keeping pilots out of harm's way.

"This capability represents a significant company investment in the UK's future of air power and builds on our long-standing commitment to innovation. Alongside supporting defence priorities, it will strengthen the UK's sovereign defence ecosystem by creating opportunities for SMEs, suppliers and partners across the country."

Similar in size to a BAE Systems Hawk aircraft, Brontanax is designed to be operated by a Typhoon pilot or mission commander from range, allowing crewed and uncrewed aircraft to operate as a team. Developed with an open architecture and modular design, it can be easily adapted to stay ahead of evolving threats, maintaining operational relevance and adaptability for years to come.

The announcement comes after the UK Government published its Defence Investment Plan, which confirmed a £300m commitment to the Storm Fighter sovereign autonomous CCA programme, reflecting the aircraft's increasing importance for the armed forces as part of a full force mix. Storm Fighter will provide the Royal Air Force with Europe's first sixth generation capability.

Brontanax builds on more than 25 years of experience across the Company in uncrewed and autonomous systems.

Designed and delivered through BAE Systems' FalconWorks team, Brontanax has been funded to date through the Company's self-funded research & development investment. It is the latest uncrewed air system (UAS) to be revealed as part of a wider range of uncrewed products capable of working alongside both current and future frontline platforms to provide affordable and flexible combat mass.

The aircraft is now being prepared for ground-based testing at Warton prior to flight testing within UK airspace.

For imagery, please visit: https://baesys.resourcespace.com?c=64475&k=86ede08d95

Notes to Editors

Brontanax is the prototype name, derived from the ancient Greek words for thunder and king.

BAE Systems invested more than £400 million in self-funded research & development in 2025, as part of the Company's wider commitment to building on existing capabilities and developing new, innovative and disruptive technologies.

For more information, please contact:

Andrew McDowell, Head of Media UK, BAE Systems plc

T: +44(0)7796 256 974

E: andrew.mcdowell3@baesystems.com

Adam Morrison, Head of Communications, BAE Systems

T: +44(0)7493 864 931

E: adam.morrison2@baesystems.com

Issued by:

BAE Systems plc

Media hotline: +44 (0)7801 717739

www.baesystems.com

@BAESystemsplc

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f599b3c8-5f6e-4f6d-9bc1-4a51ad131982