Larnaca, Cyprus--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Trading.de, the German-speaking trading education platform founded by trader Andre Witzel in 2021, today announced updates to its Core Education Program. The changes include four additional webinar sessions, dedicated onboarding support, a newly published free online course, and live trading content on YouTube.

Andre Witzel and JT Rong From Trading.de

New Webinar Sessions Added to the Core Education Program

Trading.de has expanded the live education component of its Core Education Program with additional webinar sessions for participants. The new schedule gives German-speaking traders more access to onboarding, feedback, market analysis, and chart analysis support during the week.

The added webinar sessions include:

Onboarding Webinar for Beginners: Mondays, 10:00-11:00

Onboarding Webinar for Beginners: Mondays, 19:00-20:00

Feedback and Market Analysis Webinar: Tuesdays, 19:30-20:30

Beginner Chart Analysis Webinar: Wednesdays, 18:00-20:00

The new webinar structure gives participants different entry points depending on their stage of learning. Beginners can use the onboarding sessions to understand the technical setup and learning path while feedback and chart analysis sessions give participants more opportunities to review market situations and discuss trades.

Dedicated Onboarding Support Added for New Participants

As part of the expansion, Trading.de has improved its onboarding process by adding a dedicated trader focused on supporting new participants. The aim is to make the first stage of the Core Education Program easier to follow for traders joining the platform for the first time.

This onboarding support is intended to help participants understand the program structure, set up the required tools, and begin with a clearer sense of what to do next. It also gives new traders a direct support point during the early phase of their education, when questions around setup, structure, and first assignments are most common.

"New traders often do not need more information at the beginning. They need clearer structure," said Andre Witzel, founder of Trading.de. "The goal of this expansion is to make the first steps easier to follow, while giving participants more direct support as they move through the education program."

Trading.de Publishes Free Online Trading Course

Trading.de has also published a free online course for traders who want to start learning before joining the Core Education Program. The course is available through Trading.de and introduces core trading topics through a structured sequence of lessons.

The free course includes 19 lessons and covers areas such as trading basics, financial products, trading terminology, costs and fees, brokers and platforms, charts, indicators, trading plans, risk management, and trade planning.

The course also includes quiz-based review, giving learners a simple way to check their understanding as they work through the material. By adding the free course, Trading.de gives prospective participants an introduction to its educational approach before they decide whether to continue into the full Core Education Program.

Live Trading Content Added on YouTube

Trading.de has also added live trading content on YouTube for users and prospective learners who want to see how the platform's approach is applied in market conditions. The content includes live trades using Trading.de's 1-minute chart strategy and gives viewers a practical view of chart analysis and trade execution.

The YouTube content supports the wider education program by giving learners another way to observe trading decisions and market preparation. It is intended as educational content and does not replace the structured support, feedback, and mentoring available inside the Core Education Program.

Trading.de states that its education is focused on teaching process, structure, and risk awareness. The platform does not provide investment advice. Trading with leveraged products involves risk, and traders should carry out their own due diligence before making trading decisions.

About Trading.de

Trading.de is a German-speaking trading education and learning platform founded in 2021 by trader Andre Witzel. Together with his trading partner Jia Tian Rong, known as JT, Witzel developed a structured education model for people who want to learn trading through online lessons, live webinars, practical feedback, and personal support.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306072

Source: Arc Digitech Private Limited