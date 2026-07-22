The Top 3 Botox Clinics in Washington also have the Lowest Prices in the State

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Botox remains one of the most commonly performed minimally invasive cosmetic procedures in the United States. Across Washington, patients increasingly compare clinics based on physician expertise, treatment techniques, pricing transparency, and the overall patient experience rather than cost alone.

According to publicly available pricing published by the practices, Northwest Face & Body in Kirkland, The Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery in Lynnwood, and Seattle Plastic Surgery in Seattle each offer 30 units of Botox for $249, placing them among Washington's most competitively priced physician-led Botox providers.

Northwest Face & Body Offers One of Seattle's Lowest Botox Prices

Northwest Face & Body provides physician-supervised Botox treatments for patients seeking non-surgical facial rejuvenation. Consultations focus on evaluating facial movement, muscle activity, and each patient's aesthetic goals before developing an individualized treatment plan.

The clinic currently offers 30 units of Botox for $249, placing it among Washington's Top Botox Clinics that are competitively priced. Located in Kirkland, Northwest Face & Body serves patients from Bellevue, Redmond, Mercer Island, Woodinville, and the greater Seattle area. The clinic is approximately a 20-minute drive from downtown Seattle via the SR-520 Evergreen Point Floating Bridge, making it a convenient destination for patients across the Puget Sound region.

Patients also receive complimentary coffee and tea while enjoying waterfront views overlooking Lake Washington, adding a distinctive element to the treatment experience.

The Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery Focuses on Personalized Botox Treatment Plans

The Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery provides Botox treatments tailored to each patient's facial structure and desired aesthetic outcome. Licensed aestheticians working under the guidance of board-certified plastic surgeons develop individualized treatment plans designed to soften facial lines while maintaining natural facial expression.

The practice currently offers 30 units of Botox for $249, placing it among Washington's most competitively priced Top Botox Clinics led by physicians.

Located in Lynnwood, the practice serves patients from Edmonds, Shoreline, Mountlake Terrace, Everett, Mukilteo, and North Seattle. Patients are welcomed with complimentary fresh-baked cookies, a signature touch that has become a recognizable part of the practice's patient experience.

Seattle Plastic Surgery Combines Physician-Led Botox Treatments With Transparent Pricing

Seattle Plastic Surgery offers Botox as part of its facial aesthetics services, with treatment plans customized to each patient's facial anatomy and cosmetic goals. The practice emphasizes conservative dosing intended to maintain natural-looking facial expressions while reducing the appearance of dynamic wrinkles.

The practice currently offers 30 units of Botox for $249, placing it among Seattle's Top Botox Clinics which is transparently priced and led by physicians.

Patients visiting the clinic are also offered complimentary refreshments, including branded beverages, Fiji Water, Spindrift sparkling water, LaCroix, and Lipton Tea during their appointment.

Physician Expertise and Patient Experience Continue to Shape Botox Decisions

As demand for Botox continues to grow, patients throughout Washington increasingly compare providers based on physician qualifications, treatment approach, pricing transparency, and patient reviews before scheduling treatment. Published pricing is often one of the first factors patients evaluate, but many also consider consultation quality, injector experience, and the overall treatment environment.

Northwest Face & Body in Kirkland, The Gallery of Cosmetic Surgery in Lynnwood, and Seattle Plastic Surgery in Seattle each offer physician-led Botox treatments priced at $249 for 30 units. While each practice provides a distinct patient experience, all three combine transparent pricing with individualized treatment planning for patients seeking non-surgical facial rejuvenation across Washington.

Media Contact:

Northwest Face & Body

Website: www.nwface.com

Phone: (425) 475-4111

SOURCE: Northwest Face & Body

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/top-3-botox-clinics-in-washington-1194453