Researchers from Indonesia's Sebelas Maret University have investigated the use of nano-enhanced phase-change materials (NePCMs) for the passive cooling of PV modules used in electric bicycle charging stations. The study combines a systematic meta-analysis, experimental evaluation, and artificial neural network (ANN)-based forecasting. "In tropical regions such as Indonesia, ambient temperatures frequently exceed 30 C while solar irradiance levels reach approximately 4.76 kWh/m²/day, creating conditions that intensify thermal accumulation in PV modules," the team said. "As a consequence, thermal ...

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