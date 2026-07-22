The International Energy Agency's Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (IEA-PVPS) has published a comprehensive update to its life cycle inventories (LCIs) report. This LCI report - last published in 2020 - serves as a comprehensive database of the materials, energy use, emissions, and processes involved in manufacturing, operating, and recycling PV systems throughout their entire life cycle. "What stands out most is how much the silicon supply chain has changed since the previous report, and how directly this shows up in the inventory," said Matthias Stucki from IEA-PVPS' Task 12, to pv magazine. ...

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