Zilliant positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: B2B Price Optimization & Management, Q4 2025 by QKS Group

QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading B2B Price Optimization & Management vendors.

Zilliant, with its B2B price optimization and management platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Zilliant as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: B2B Price Optimization & Management, Q4 2025.

Prakhar Bansal, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Zilliant is reinforcing its position in the B2B Price Optimization & Management market by combining AI-driven price optimization, elasticity-based pricing intelligence, and sales execution into a unified SaaS platform. Through its Price IQ engine, scenario modeling, constraint-based optimization, and real-time price guidance, Zilliant enables organizations to make transparent, data-driven pricing decisions while improving pricing consistency across sales channels. With deep integration across ERP, CRM, CPQ, and eCommerce ecosystems, coupled with continued investments in AI-driven pricing guidance, explainability, and more automated price execution, Zilliant empowers enterprises to accelerate commercial decision-making, improve quote quality, maximize margin realization, and build resilient pricing strategies in dynamic B2B markets."

According to Abhishek Dubey, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, "B2B pricing is evolving from a transactional function into a strategic commercial discipline that directly influences revenue growth, profitability, and customer outcomes. As organizations manage increasingly complex products, pricing models, and enterprise buying journeys, pricing optimization can no longer operate independently from sales execution. The market is witnessing a convergence of price optimization, CPQ, deal management, guided selling, and commercial governance into unified decision platforms that enable faster, more consistent, and data-driven commercial decisions. Software providers that successfully integrate pricing intelligence with CPQ, CRM, ERP, and quote-to-cash processes will be well positioned to help organizations improve pricing agility, protect margins, accelerate deal cycles, and respond more effectively to evolving market conditions."

Kumar Anand, Associate Director and Principal Analyst at QKS Group, "The B2B Price Optimization & Management market is entering a new phase where enterprises are prioritizing pricing agility, margin resilience, and AI-driven decision intelligence. As market volatility, inflationary pressure, and customer-specific pricing complexity increase, organizations require platforms that can continuously analyze pricing performance, support scenario-based decision-making, and improve governance across pricing operations. Vendors that combine advanced analytics, explainable AI, scalable cloud architecture, and strong enterprise integration capabilities will be well positioned to help organizations strengthen profitability, reduce revenue leakage, and build more adaptive pricing strategies."

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the B2B Price Optimization & Management providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"Pricing has become one of the most important levers for growth, margin protection and commercial execution," said Pascal Yammine, CEO of Zilliant. "Being named a Leader in the QKS Group SPARK Matrix reflects Zilliant's commitment to helping B2B companies turn pricing complexity into confident action, with the intelligence, integration and governance needed to execute consistently and protect profitability at scale."

Additional Resources:

For more information about Zilliant, visit Here

SPARK Matrix B2B Price Optimization & Management, Q4 2025

About Zilliant:

Zilliant helps B2B companies bring control, consistency, and visibility to pricing decisions across the business. Zilliant enables businesses to make faster decisions, execute with precision, and apply the governance needed to protect profitability as they scale. Learn how to unlock the power of pricing at zilliant.com.

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About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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