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WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
22.07.26 | 10:31
38,920 Euro
+1,35 % +0,520
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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KALMAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,02040,26013:39
40,00040,26013:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.07.2026 12:58 Uhr
88 Leser
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Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar supports Patrick Terminals' decarbonisation progress with major order for hybrid and automated straddle carriers

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 22 JULY 2026 AT 13:45 (EEST)

Kalmar supports Patrick Terminals' decarbonisation progress with major order for hybrid and automated straddle carriers

Kalmar has secured a major order for 10 Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carriers and 12 Hybrid Kalmar AutoStrad machines from Patrick Terminals. The 10 Hybrid Straddle Carriers are to be deployed at Patrick's Melbourne terminal and the 12 Hybrid AutoStrads at Sydney AutoStrad terminal. The order was booked in Kalmar's Q2 2026 order intake, with delivery scheduled to be completed during Q2 of 2027.

Patrick Terminals is Australia's leading container terminal operator, handling over 3.5 million TEU annually. Patrick Terminals operates some of Australia's most technologically advanced terminals at four strategically located coastal ports: Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Fremantle.

Michael Jovicic, CEO, Patrick Terminals: "This order represents a further step in the 10-year strategic partnershipbetween Kalmar and Patrick Terminals. The Kalmar AutoStrad plays an important role in operations at our Brisbane and Sydney terminals, and this order will further our strategy of delivering superior value to our customers."

Karri Keskinen, Head of Oceania, Kalmar: "We are incredibly proud to see our newly formed strategic partnership materialize so quickly into active fleet expansion. This major order is a testament to the mutual trust we share. By combining our industry-leading AutoStrad technology with advanced hybrid power units, we are delivering on our joint commitment to enhance operational excellence and drive meaningful decarbonisation across Patrick Terminals' network."

Further information for the press:

Karri Keskinen, Head of Oceania, Kalmar tel. +61 43 759 8047, karri.keskinen@kalmarglobal.com

Annelies Nentjes, Director Marketing and Communications Horizontal Transportation, Kalmar, tel. +31613239846, annelies.nentjes@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. The company offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,300 people. In 2025, the company's sales totalled approximately EUR 1.7 billion. www.kalmarglobal.com

Attachment

  • Patrick Terminals

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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