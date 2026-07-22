Vitamin K2 Market worth $339.9 million by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the vitamin k2 market is projected to grow from USD 179.0 million in 2026 and to reach USD 339.9 million by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.7% during the forecast period.

Vitamin K2 Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 179.0 million

USD 179.0 million 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 339.9 million

USD 339.9 million CAGR (2026-2031): 13.7%

Vitamin K2 Market Trends & Insights:

The vitamin K2 market growth of this market is fueled by increasing consumer awareness of bone and cardiovascular health, rising demand for preventive healthcare, and growing adoption of dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages, and pharmaceutical products containing Vitamin K2.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

The health supplements segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of 80.9% in 2026.

The natural origin segment is projected to register the highest growth in the vitamin K2 market from 2026 to 2031 with a CAGR of 13.7%.

The capsules and tablets segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of 64.4% in 2026.

MK-7 is estimated to account for the largest share of the vitamin K2 market in 2026.

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Vitamin K2 demand is poised to grow steadily, backed by the rising consumer awareness regarding its benefits for bone and cardiovascular health, as well as healthy calcium metabolism. Unlike many nutrients, Vitamin K2 helps to activate proteins that direct calcium into bones and teeth while reducing calcium accumulation in soft tissues, making it an important ingredient in dietary supplements and functional nutrition. Vitamin K2 is available in a wide variety of formats, including capsules, tablets, soft gels, powders, gummies, and fortified foods and beverages, and has countless applications, given its inclusion in combo products with Vitamin D3, calcium, and other bone health nutrients. The increasing consumer affinity for preventive healthcare, healthy aging, clean-label formulations, and scientifically proven ingredients is expected to further propel the Vitamin K2 market.

By source, the natural segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Naturally derived Vitamin K2, a product mainly obtained by bacterial fermentation, is perceivably much more bio-available and acceptable among consumers. Increasing appreciation for plant-based, non-GMO, and sustainable nutritional products has created an incremental demand for naturally derived Vitamin K2 as a key ingredient for its inclusion in dietary supplements, functional foods, and pharmaceutical applications. Apart from this, manufacturers are heavily investing in advanced fermentation techniques to proliferate the quality and scale of products, while regulatory support and increasing confidence among consumers for naturally sourced ingredients are also favoring the growth of this segment.

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By application, the pharmaceuticals segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Increasing clinical research is validating the role of Vitamin K2 in bone health, osteoporosis treatment, cardiovascular health, and other applications. Healthcare providers are incorporating Vitamin K2, particularly in combination with Vitamin D3 and calcium, into therapeutic regimens to improve bone mineralization and reduce fracture risk, especially among aging populations. Further, as research on Vitamin K2, especially in helping to prevent vascular calcification and chronic disease, continues, pharmaceutical companies have begun developing prescription and medically formulated Vitamin K2 products. Additionally, the rising prevalence of osteoporosis, Vitamin K deficiency in certain patient groups, and the growing focus on preventive healthcare are accelerating the adoption of pharmaceutical-grade Vitamin K2 and further boosting its popularity.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the Vitamin K2 market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the Vitamin K2 market, driven by a combination of demographic, economic, and lifestyle factors. One of the primary drivers of this growth is the region's rapidly aging population. Countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea are experiencing significant increases in their elderly populations, who are more prone to bone-related ailments like osteoporosis and cardiovascular issues. This demographic shift is creating a substantial demand for nutritional supplements that support bone health and prevent arterial calcification, making Vitamin K2 a sought-after nutrient.

Top Companies in the Vitamin K2 Market

The report profiles key players such as Gnosis by Lesaffre (France), Balchem Corp (US), J-OIL MILLS, INC (Japan), Novonesis A/S (Denmark), Guangdong Sungen Bioscience Co., Ltd. (China), Vesta Nutra (US), Menadiona (Spain), GF Fermentech (South Korea), AngelYeast Co., Ltd. (China), and GeneFerm Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan).

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