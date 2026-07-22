Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - Investorideas.com, a trusted leader in publishing investing ideas for over 25 years issues a snapshot of recent news for aviation stocks, featuring Fly Flyte, Inc., the Regional Air Mobility subsidiary of Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK).





Aviation Stocks Lift Off: Flyte (VTAK) Teams Up with Blade Urban Air Mobility

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Aviation stocks mentioned in this article include Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) and Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY).

According to Mordorintelligence , "The aviation market was valued at USD 358.85 billion in 2025 and will expand to a market size of USD 524.14 billion by 2030, reflecting a 7.87% CAGR. The aviation market benefits from renewed passenger demand, accelerated fleet modernization, and record public- and private-sector investment in sustainable propulsion."

While many companies are focused on developing the aircraft of the future, Flyte is dedicated to building a premium regional aviation network today.

Fly Flyte, Inc., the Regional Air Mobility subsidiary of Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK), just announced a strategic partnership with Blade Urban Air Mobility designed to expand customer reach, increase booking opportunities, improve aircraft utilization and accelerate awareness of the Flyte platform among premium aviation travelers.

Blade is the leading helicopter passenger service in the world, with operations in the United States and Europe. The Company's asset-light model, coupled with its exclusive passenger terminal infrastructure and proprietary technologies, will enable a seamless transition from helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft to Joby's (NYSE:JOBY) Electric Vertical Aircraft, enabling lower-cost air mobility that is both quiet and emission-free.

From the news:

Under the partnership, Flyte's Cirrus Vision Jet fleet and charter offerings will be featured on Blade's platform, providing Blade passengers with access to a modern, efficient, and cost-effective private aviation solution for regional travel.

The partnership is expected to expand Flyte's visibility among a large and highly targeted audience of premium aviation consumers already utilizing technology-enabled air mobility solutions.

Flyte believes its Cirrus Vision Jet fleet is uniquely positioned to complement Blade's customer base, which has historically focused on premium, time-sensitive regional travel solutions.

"We're excited to partner with Blade and make Flyte's Vision Jet fleet available through one of the industry's most recognized aviation platforms," said Marc Sellouk, Founder and CEO of Flyte. "This relationship broadens our distribution, introduces Flyte to a wider customer base, and represents another important step in executing our long-term growth strategy."

The Cirrus Vision Jet offers a differentiated private aviation experience featuring advanced safety technologies, including the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) and Safe Return Emergency Autoland, making it one of the most technologically advanced aircraft operating within the regional aviation marketplace.

Flyte continues to execute on its strategy of building a scalable regional air mobility platform through strategic partnerships, fleet expansion, technology integration, and increased consumer awareness initiatives. The company believes partnerships with established aviation brands can help accelerate growth while expanding access to premium travel customers throughout the United States.

The agreement is non-exclusive and subject to the terms and conditions of the parties' agreement.

Flyte (www.flyflyte.com ) is a private aviation company operating a growing fleet of Cirrus Vision Jets and providing efficient short-haul travel throughout the United States. Through fixed pricing, online booking, and a technology-enabled operating platform, Flyte delivers a faster, safer, and more convenient alternative to traditional private charter travel.

Flight operations are conducted through Flyte's wholly owned subsidiary, Ponderosa Air, LLC, an FAA-certified Part 135 air carrier.

Flyte's long-term strategy:

An operating regional aviation network rather than a concept.

A growing base of premium customers.

Experience delivering luxury short-haul air travel.

A scalable operating platform.

Commercial partnerships that expand distribution and customer access.

A business model that can evolve alongside future aviation technologies.

The acquisition of Blade was announced on September 10, 2025. Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY), a company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER), the largest rideshare and delivery platform in the world, announced the plan to bring Blade's air mobility services to the Uber app as soon as next year, following Joby's recent acquisition of Blade's passenger business.

From the news:

In 2024, Blade flew more than 50,000 passengers across a network of routes in the New York metropolitan area and Southern Europe, including high-traffic destinations such as Newark Liberty International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Manhattan and the Hamptons.

"We're excited to introduce Uber customers to the magic of seamless urban air travel," said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby. "Integrating Blade into the Uber app is the natural next step in our global partnership with Uber and will lay the foundation for the introduction of our quiet, zero-emissions aircraft in the years ahead. Together with Uber's global platform and Blade's proven network, we're setting the stage for a new era of air travel worldwide."

Andrew Macdonald, President and COO of Uber commented, "Since Uber's earliest days, we've believed in the power of advanced air mobility to deliver safe, quiet, and sustainable transportation to cities around the world. By harnessing the scale of the Uber platform and partnering with Joby, the industry leader in advanced air mobility, we're excited to bring our customers the next generation of travel."

Getting the market's attention on July 20th, Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) unveiled their jointly-developed autonomous VTOL aircraft platform, built to serve both defense and commercial applications. Anduril showcased the defense variant, Thunder, a Group 5 autonomous attack rotorcraft specifically designed to multiply the combat power of current and next-generation crewed attack and assault aircraft.

The stock had its best run in a year on the news with CNBC reporting , 'Archer stock rips 20% higher as company unveils military craft with Anduril.'

From the news:

Together, the two companies have built what they believe to be a step change in vertical lift: a new class of autonomous aircraft with the speed, range, payload and operating cost that defense and commercial missions demand. Archer will announce its first commercial partners for the platform later this week.

Thunder builds on a dual-use platform developed by Archer and Anduril, bringing the commercial VTOL sector's rapid innovation in electric propulsion and rotor design directly into a clean sheet configuration.

A series hybrid-electric powertrain enables the aircraft to achieve significant range and endurance, while still maintaining the necessary precision to closely optimize power through the full range of flight conditions. Meanwhile, dual tiltrotors vary rotor RPM to maintain efficiency across flight regimes, reducing power demand and fuel burn in cruise and minimizing acoustic signature to enhance survivability during low-altitude ingress.

The platform's tiltrotor configuration combines vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) with efficient wingborne cruise, enabling runway-independent operations from austere locations without the range constraints of traditional rotorcraft.

Anduril and Archer have configured the dual-use platform to bring modular, heavy payloads to an array of commercial and defense applications. It leverages years of development and flight testing on air taxis, highlighting Archer's proven ability to rapidly design, manufacture and fly advanced VTOL aircraft platforms.

"From raw performance to producibility, harnessing the best technologies from the commercial eVTOL market for defense is central to how Thunder will deliver operational value to our customers. The clean-sheet, dual-use platform that we've built with Archer truly represents a step change in capability," said Shane Arnott, SVP of Maneuver Dominance at Anduril.

"This mission required a clean sheet design, built from the ground up to meet the needs of modern commercial and defense applications. We couldn't simply tweak our existing aircraft. Instead, we took a bold first principles approach alongside Anduril to develop what we believe is the most sophisticated vertical lift aircraft ever made," said Adam Goldstein, Founder and CEO of Archer.

In other aviation stock news, Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) gained in Monday's trading following company news. Airbus reported: SMBC Aviation Capital, a leading global aviation finance platform, has placed a firm order for an additional 65 A321neo and 35 A320neo aircraft. The agreement was finalised at the Farnborough International Airshow.

"This significant new order will give our airline customers access to a continuous delivery pipeline of the latest technology A320neo family aircraft into the mid-2030s," said Peter Barrett, CEO of SMBC Aviation Capital. "We are pleased to build on the deep partnership we have established with Airbus over the last 25 years, and this latest order reflects our confidence in the long-term demand for the A320neo family. Today's announcement reflects SMBC Aviation Capital's long-term commitment to supporting our airline customers, positioning us as the leading global aviation finance platform, ready to meet their ever-evolving needs."

As the industry evolves, investors and consumers may increasingly evaluate not only the companies building the next generation of aircraft, but also the companies building the networks those aircraft may one day serve.

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