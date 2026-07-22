Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2026) - The Octacom division of DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (OTCQX: DCMDF) today announced that it has been selected by a Schedule I Canadian bank to develop and launch a comprehensive digital mailroom solution powered by Octacom's proprietary AI-enabled data capture and workflow automation platform.

The digital mailroom solution will automate the intake, classification, validation, extraction, and routing of inbound documents across the enterprise replacing labour-intensive mail handling with an intelligent, end-to-end digital workflow. This will result in faster processing, improved data accuracy, enhanced compliance, and significantly improved visibility into the bank's document management operations.

"We're very pleased to secure this first client engagement since acquiring Octacom earlier this month," said Richard Kellam, President and CEO of DCM. "This win validates the strength of Octacom's IDP platform and our strategy to expand DCM's tech-enabled product and service offerings to clients in financial services and other document-intensive verticals where accuracy, security and workflow efficiency matter most."

About Octacom Limited

Octacom, a division of DCM, is a Canadian leader in AI-powered Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), digital mailroom solutions, workflow automation, document scanning, secure digital archives, and enterprise content services. DCM completed the strategic acquisition of Octacom on July 9, 2026.

About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a leading Canadian tech-enabled provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and operations workflow. DCM serves over 2,500 clients including 70 of the 100 largest Canadian corporations and leading government agencies. Our core strength lies in delivering individualized services to our clients that simplify their communications, including customized printing, highly personalized marketing communications, campaign management, digital signage, and digital asset management. From omnichannel marketing campaigns to large-scale print and digital workflows, our goal is to make complex tasks surprisingly simple, allowing our clients to focus on what they do best.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release reflect DCM's current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. They should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such performance or results will be achieved. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We caution readers of this press release not to place undue reliance on DCM's forward-looking statements since a number of factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions, or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in these forward-looking statements.

The principal factors, assumptions and risks that DCM made or took into account in the preparation of these forward-looking statements and which could cause DCM's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include those described in further detail in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form of DCM for the year ended December 31, 2025, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and include but are not limited to the following: DCM's ability to realize the anticipated financial and strategic benefits from the acquisition of Octacom, including client and customer retention, the ability of DCM to continue to realize on Octacom's historical revenue growth rates and profitability levels in the future; DCM's ability to capitalize on the forecast growth in the IDP market and DCM's ability to compete in this market, which contains competitors that may be larger and better capitalized than DCM; the ability of DCM to integrate the business and operations of Octacom into DCM; the ability of DCM to obtain additional capital to fund its business plans on satisfactory terms (or at all), including, without limitation, with respect to accelerating growth and investments in digital innovation; industry conditions that are influenced by numerous factors over which the Company has no control, including: declines in print consumption; labour disruptions at suppliers and customers, including Canada Post; the impact of tariffs and responses thereto (including by governments, trade partners and customers), which may include, without limitation, retaliatory tariffs, export taxes, restrictions on exports to the U.S. or other measures, increases in our input costs, and the effect of governmental regulations and policies in general; our ability to achieve and meet our financial objectives and targets for 2026 and in the future; and DCM's ability to retain key personnel, including those at Octacom. Forward-looking statements reflect DCM's current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to management of DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, DCM does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305940

Source: DATA Communications Management Corp.