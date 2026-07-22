Taiwanese manufacturers Sino-American Silicon (SAS) and United Renewable Energy (URA) have announced plans to build a solar module factory in the United States, although the location has not yet been disclosed. The facility is expected to have an annual production capacity of 1 GW and require an investment of TWD 1.5 billion (approximately $40 million), according to a filing submitted by SAS to the Taiwanese stock exchange. The company said the factory will manufacture TOPCon modules, with 70% to 80% of initial production capacity already secured through customer demand. No further technical or ...

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