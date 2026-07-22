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PR Newswire
22.07.2026 13:06 Uhr
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Citadel Securities Opens Amsterdam Office

Next-Generation Global Market Maker Expands European Presence to Better Serve Institutional Clients, European Capital Markets

MIAMI, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel Securities, a technology-driven, next-generation global market maker, today announced the opening of a new office in Amsterdam, establishing a European hub for its equity options business. The expansion reflects Citadel Securities' continued investment in Europe's deep and dynamic capital markets.

The office will bring together trading, technology and quantitative research teams to support the firm's growing equity options business and enhance liquidity in European listed derivatives markets.

"Amsterdam's position as a leading destination for equity derivatives and its strong pool of technical and trading talent makes it a natural place for us to expand our European footprint," said Dave Silber, Head of Institutional Equity Derivatives, Citadel Securities. "We're eager to continue investing in the people, technology and infrastructure that strengthen market resiliency, improve liquidity and support the continued growth of Europe's capital markets ecosystem."

Citadel Securities is one of the world's leading market makers in equities, equity options, corporate bonds, sovereign bonds, interest rate swaps and foreign exchange. The firm's technology-driven platform provides liquidity to thousands of institutional and retail clients globally, helping improve market efficiency through consistent pricing, deep liquidity and resilient execution.

The Amsterdam expansion adds to Citadel Securities' growing network of 15 offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, highlighting the firm's commitment to serving clients around the world.

About Citadel Securities
Citadel Securities is a technology-driven, next-generation global market maker. We provide institutional and retail investors with world-class liquidity, competitive pricing and seamless front-to-back execution in a broad array of financial products.

Our teams of engineers, traders and researchers harness leading-edge quantitative research and the accelerating power of compute, machine learning and AI to power our analytics and tackle the market's and our clients' most critical challenges.

Together, we are forging the future of capital markets. For more information, visit CitadelSecurities.com.

Contact
Media@CitadelSecurities.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/citadel-securities-opens-amsterdam-office-302831574.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
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