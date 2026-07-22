TELUS Communications Inc.: TELUS consolidates telecom businesses to drive sustainable growth

Senior telecom executive David Fuller rejoins the company to lead consolidated consumer and business telecom portfolio as of September 1 st

Navin Arora appointed EVP and Group President, Global Platform Businesses, to drive value creation across a streamlined global portfolio

Zainul Mawji, EVP, TELUS Consumer Solutions, transitions from the company after 25 years of significant contributions to TELUS and the communities it serves

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TELUS Corporation (TSX: T) (NYSE: TU) today announced changes to its executive leadership as a first step in a transformation of the company's core telecom business to drive sustainable growth. This reorganization is designed to drive enhanced customer service, align capital and resources to the highest margin products, services and customer segments, and realize operational efficiencies across the organization. These changes take effect September 1st, 2026:

David Fuller will rejoin TELUS as Executive Vice President and Group President, TELUS Communications. In this role, he will oversee all of the company's core telecom business units, including Consumer Solutions and Business Solutions. Mr. Fuller brings deep Canadian telecom expertise, including his previous tenure at TELUS from 2004 to 2019 across a series of senior leadership roles, which included serving as Executive Vice-President and President, TELUS Consumer and Small Business Solutions.

Navin Arora will assume the role of EVP and Group President, Global Platform Businesses, with oversight of TELUS Health, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods, and TELUS Digital Solutions. Additionally, Mr. Arora will assume leadership of corporate strategy at the enterprise level as well as TELUS Global Ventures, corporate development and data centre strategy.

Zainul Mawji, Executive Vice President, TELUS Consumer Solutions, will transition from the company on September 1st following more than two decades of significant contributions.

"As TELUS strengthens its financial foundation, sharpens operational focus, and drives profitable growth, these changes to our organizational structure and leadership ensure we are set up to deliver on that strategic plan," said Victor Dodig, President and CEO of TELUS. "The telecom industry is evolving rapidly, and we are positioning TELUS to lead through that change by improving how we serve our customers, streamlining decision-making, and better positioning our organization to achieve its financial and operational objectives and deliver greater value to our shareholders. This reorganization is the first step in a transformation to meet that challenge."

"I am thrilled to welcome David Fuller back to TELUS to lead our consolidated telecom business. He is one of the most talented and experienced telecom executives in Canada, and I have no doubt he will engage and focus our team across business and consumer solutions. I am also excited to see Navin assume a critical new role driving value from our global platform businesses and leading our enterprise corporate strategy, ventures, and corporate development functions. In addition to his leadership of our Health and Agriculture and Consumer Goods Business today, Navin will take on the leadership of Digital Solutions pursuing business opportunities across all three of our global platform businesses."

"Zainul's leadership of the Mobility and Home Solutions business generated accomplishments across many critical programs for TELUS, such as our PureFibre expansion and delivery of consumer products for our residential, security, automation and health lines of business. On behalf of everyone at TELUS, I want to thank Zainul for her numerous contributions to our organization for more than two decades. We wish her every success over the coming years," said Mr. Dodig.

Zainul Mawji Career Highlights

Over the past 25 years, Zainul Mawji has been an influential leader in TELUS' evolution. Since joining TELUS in 2001, she has held senior leadership roles spanning corporate development, strategy, marketing, IT, capital management and technology operations, consistently leading some of the company's most significant growth initiatives in both Mobility and Home Solutions. From pioneering the rollout of TELUS PureFibre and Optik TV to advancing smart home technologies, expanding consumer health solutions and now leading TELUS Consumer Solutions, Zainul has combined bold vision with operational excellence. Equally admired for her passionate, values-based leadership, she has inspired thousands of team members while championing TELUS' social purpose and commitment to giving where we live.

David Fuller Background

Mr. Fuller rejoins TELUS from Searchlight Capital Partners, where he served as Operating Partner with a primary focus on the Technology and Telecom industries. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Fidium Fiber (formerly Consolidated Communications) and KORE Wireless.

Prior to Searchlight, Mr. Fuller was the President of Rogers Wireless from 2021 to 2022 and a Senior Advisor to the Technology and Telecom practice of Boston Consulting Group from 2019 to 2021. At TELUS, he served as Executive Vice-President and President, TELUS Consumer and Small Business Solutions, from 2014 until January 2019. He also served as the Chief Marketing Officer of TELUS from 2009 to 2014 and the Senior Vice-President of TELUS Business Solutions Marketing from 2004 to 2009. Prior to joining TELUS, Mr. Fuller spent 15 years in the management consulting industry with a number of firms, culminating in the country managing partner role at KPMG Consulting.

Navin Arora Background

Since joining TELUS in 1999, Navin has held progressive leadership roles across the company's consumer, business, and diversified businesses. He played a crucial role in steering some of TELUS' most successful market growth and service innovation strategies, and several transformations that have driven industry-leading business growth, customer loyalty, and operational excellence. Most recently, as President of TELUS Business Solutions, TELUS Health, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods, and TELUS Partner Solutions, he led a global portfolio with more than 20,000 team members worldwide.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a leading Canadian communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 17 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. Our PureFibre and 5G networks connect Canadians at home, at work and in the communities where they live.

TELUS Health is enhancing approximately 170 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients.

Since 2000, TELUS and our team members have contributed more than $1.85 billion to communities across Canada and around the world.

For more information, visit telus.com.

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SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.