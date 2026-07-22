From ESS News Firefighters are responding to a blaze at a 1.5 MW lithium battery energy storage system in Bautzen, Germany, where the facility is being continuously cooled to reduce the risk of further incidents. The fire broke out July 21 at the battery storage facility in the central area of Bautzen. The system consists of a lithium battery installation housed in four shipping containers with a total capacity of 1.5 MW, according to a city spokesperson. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and authorities have contacted the facility owner. Firefighting efforts have been complicated ...

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