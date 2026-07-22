Italian PV equipment manufacturer Ecoprogetti has supplied and installed the first fully integrated production line for PV solar modules in Iraq. The turnkey facility has been developed for the project engineering department of the Al-Abbas Holy Shrine, an Iraqi institution responsible for a range of developmental, service, cultural and educational programs. It is located in Karbala, capital of the Karbala governorate in central Iraq. A spokesperson for Ecoprogetti told pv magazine the production line was fully funded by the Iraqi company using its own funds and resources. "The installation costs ...

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