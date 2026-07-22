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PR Newswire
22.07.2026 13:36 Uhr
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Polymarket statement on ANJ ruling

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- We are disappointed by the French gaming authority's (ANJ's) sudden decision to unilaterally block our website -- we intend to challenge this decision through the legal process in France.

Although we disagree with the ANJ's action, France has demonstrated a strong commitment to financial and technological innovation, and our recent discussions with French authorities have been constructive and encouraging. We will continue these productive conversations because we believe in a future built on innovation.

Polymarket had blocked trading from France since November 2024, but has continued to allow French users to access Polymarket as an information source. We were therefore surprised at the ANJ decision to block access to our entire website because their measure targets people going to Polymarket purely for information, not to trade. We are proud that most people come to Polymarket solely to learn the probability of future events relevant to their everyday life with no intention to trade. Prediction markets help source truth.

For our global platform, Polymarket prediction markets enable participants to trade blockchain-based financial instruments representing positions on the outcomes of verifiable real-world events. Prices are determined by market activity, not set by an operator, and participants trade directly with one another in a peer-to-peer structure. A gambling operator sets odds, takes the opposing position against its customers, and profits from the spread.

Polymarket holds no position in any market and does not profit from any outcome. We firmly believe that Polymarket's blockchain-based prediction markets are an important innovation in the digital finance space.

Polymarket continues to engage constructively with French authorities and is in dialogue with the cybercrime unit of the Paris Public Prosecutor's Office. Polymarket remains committed to operating in a manner that meets applicable regulatory expectations while preserving the benefits of prediction markets for its users.

Media contact:
Eddie Livingstone-Learmonth
Hanbury Strategy
+44 7900 121128
eddie.livingstone-learmonth@hanburystrategy.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polymarket-statement-on-anj-ruling-302832095.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

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