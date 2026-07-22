Dateline Resources Limited: Court Grants Dateline Right to Intervene in NPCA Case

SAN BERNARDINO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2026 / Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) (Dateline or the Company) refers to its previous ASX announcements relating to the proceedings brought by a non-government organisation (NGO), the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) against the US Department of the Interior (DOI), the National Park Service (NPS) and related US federal parties (NPCA Proceedings).

In particular, in its ASX announcement dated 3 July 2026, Dateline advised that it and its wholly owned subsidiary, Colosseum Rare Metals Inc (CRM) had jointly filed a motion in the United States District Court for the Central District of California (US District Court) seeking leave to intervene as a named defendant in the proceedings. Dateline is pleased to be able to report that the US District Court has granted Dateline and CRM the right to intervene in the NPCA Proceedings, including the right to participate (and be heard) as a party in the NPCA Proceedings.

Dateline also refers to its ASX announcement dated 13 July 2026 regarding the US Department of Justice's (DOJ) filing of an opposition brief against the NPCA on behalf of the DOI, NPS and related US federal parties, and confirms that, having been granted the right to intervene in the NPCA Proceedings, Dateline and CRM are working with the DOJ to uphold Dateline's right to continue its mining activities under its previously approved Plan of Operations at the Colosseum Mine in San Bernardino County, California.

Whilst a trial date for a definitive hearing in relation to the NPCA Proceedings has not yet been set, now that Dateline and CRM are parties to the proceedings, they are participating and will be heard in the various interlocutory applications and motions that will take place leading up to any final trial date.

Dateline will keep shareholders informed of any material developments relating to the NPCA Proceedings including in relation to the outcome of any interlocutory applications. Copies of filings in this case are available via links on the following website:

https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/73194892/national-parks-conservation-association-v-us-department-of-the-interior/

Dateline's Managing Director, Stephen Baghdadi, commented:

"While this is a lawsuit by an NGO against the US government, we welcome the US District Court's decision to allow Dateline to participate directly in the NPCA proceedings challenging the US Government's recognition of Dateline's Valid Existing Rights at the Colosseum Mine. We have retained leading US counsel to protect our interests and support the Department of Justice in defending this unwarranted application."

This press release has been authorized for release by the Board of Dateline Resources Limited.

For more information, please contact:

Stephen Baghdadi

Managing Director

+61 2 9375 2353

Andrew Rowell

Corporate & Investor Relations Manager

+61 400 466 226

a.rowell@dtraux.com

www.datelineresources.com.au

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About Dateline Resources Limited

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) is an Australian company focused on mining and exploration in North America. The Company owns 100% of the Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California.

The Colosseum Gold Mine is located in the Walker Lane Trend in East San Bernardino County, California and is located 10km north of Mountain Pass rare earth mine. Drill testing the REE potential at Colosseum has commenced.

On 11 May 2026, Dateline announced that the BFS economics for the Colosseum Gold Project generated a pre-tax NPV5 of US$785 million and a pre-tax IRR of 49.5% using a gold price of US$4,200/oz.

Dateline has also acquired the high-grade Argos Strontium Project, also located in San Bernadino County, California. Argos is reportedly the largest strontium deposit in the U.S. with previous celestite production grading 95%+ SrSO4.

In March 2026, Dateline consolidated the Music Valley Heavy Rare Earth Project in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, California. The region has known HREE mineralisation from USGS rock chip sampling, however it has not been subjected to modern exploration techniques.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning Dateline Resources that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "continue", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Dateline Resources' ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, changes in regulatory environment and the behavior of other market participants. Dateline Resources cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Dateline Resources assumes no obligation and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

SOURCE: Dateline Resources Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/court-grants-dateline-right-to-intervene-in-npca-case-1194665